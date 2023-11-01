Sink your teeth into the co-op horror SANGUIVORE: Twenty Below this December

Blood Eater Games’ development ethos is one we can get behind: to create small and fun horror games at affordable prices, with no fuss or bloat.

SANGUIVORE: Twenty Below is their latest, due in Early Access on Steam and Epic on December 1st.

It’s a four-player first-person co-op experience centered around escape rooms – which start out small and gradually grow to encompass the whole town. The team must solve open-ended puzzles, gather resources, and avoid the flesh-eating fiends of Sanguivore. Most items have multiple uses, and it’s up to you how to use them – why use a lockpick when a crowbar will suffice?

Solo play will also feature, along with a perk system that adds new skills, and collectable cards based on challenges that mix up gameplay.

“The huge amount of fun we have had playtesting the game means we are sure fans of Horror co-op survival games will have an amazing time whilst we shape the game for the full release in 2024,” said Forthright Entertainment’s Ryan Waller.

Due to its vampire-esque enemies, a comparison can be made with the much-maligned Redfall. It’ll be interesting to see how these two games compare.