Out this week: RoboCop: Rogue City, WarioWare: Move It, My Time at Sandrock, EA Sports WRC, Jusant, The Smurfs 2, more

Originally due out in June, RoboCop: Rogue City finally launches this week. The delay seems to have paid off – impressions from the recent PC demo were positive, suggesting this is the RoboCop shooter fans have long been clamouring for. We’ll buy that for sixty dollars.
The downside of RoboCop’s delay is that it’s launching during a busy week. Nintendo dishes up the microgame packed WarioWare: Move It, Codemasters and EA are about to hit the dirt with the Unreal-powered EA Sports WRC, Xbox Game Pass scoops Don’t Nod’s climbing adventure Jusant, while Devolver Digital is about to make us all feel stupid (stupider?) with the visually impressive puzzler The Talos Principle 2.
Then there’s the full release of My Time at Sandrock – the laidback, wild west style, lifestyle sim – Nacon’s four player co-op action battler Gangs of Sherwood, Square-Enix’s pixel art packing STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, Atari’s projectile spewing RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, Team17’s head bopping rhythm actioner Headbangers Rhythm Royale, and a double-whammy of Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD.
Ebenezer and the Invisible World launches this week too, being a Metroidvania based around Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol – in which the skills of various spirits are used to progress. We’re holding off until the day one patch to post our review, so expect it shortly after launch.
The PS5 also gains a belated release of The Forest Cathedral, cosmic horror Quantum Error, 3D roguelike shooter The Foglands, and the 1950’s set narrative-driven mystery This Bed We Made.
If that wasn’t enough, it’s also possible to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign this week, unlocking Nov 2nd for those with early access.
Yet another bunch of licensed games are upon us too, with this week’s assortment including the crystal smashing action platformer The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, and DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing. Remember Shrek? He’s back, in kart racer form.
Next week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Football Manager 2024 Console, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, The Invincible, Air Twister, Dungeons 4, Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh, Berzerk: Recharged, Stranded: Alien Dawn – Robots and Guardians, GUNHEAD, Lost Islands, Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void, Bem Feito, While the Iron’s Hot, Wildshade: Unicorn Champions, Devil Engine: Complete Edition, Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, Spells & Secrets, Kill It With Fire VR, Electrician Simulator, Frontball Planet, Roboquest, Let’s Sing 2024, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, and HappyFunland.