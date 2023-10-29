The UK retail chart sees four new arrivals, including Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at #4

The UK retail chart continues to be a hubbub of activity, with four new games making their debuts.

Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was the highest charting, entering the all formats top 40 at #4. It also turned up at #3 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, and #9 in the Switch chart – where it was outsold by Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures at #8.

EA Sports UFC 5 took #7, while also taking #4 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2024 is off to a slow start, meanwhile, entering at #36. Just Dance games typically take a week or two to climb the chart, fuelled by word of mouth and TV advertisements.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the best selling physical release of the week, switching places with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to take the top spot. Both performed incredibly well at launch, with the web-slinger topping last week’s chart.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #5 and #6 while Hogwarts Legacy remained at #8.

Nintendo Switch Sports – the current Switch pack-in game – climbed to #9, and then at #10, it’s the evergreen Minecraft.

After entering at #4, Sonic Superstars took a tumble to #15 during its second week on sale. It seems primed for a Black Friday discount. In fact, it’s likely SEGA is banking on it catching a second wind once it’s discounted – the same tactic worked wonders for Sonic Frontiers last year.