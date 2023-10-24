Hebereke is back! Sunsoft reveals Ufouria THE SAGA 2 for Switch

Sunsoft continues their dormant NES era franchise revivals with Ufouria THE SAGA 2 – marking mascot Hebereke’s long awaited return. The portly penguin has been absent for around two decades despite starring in around a dozen Sunsoft games back in the ‘90s.

Ufouria THE SAGA 2 is a true sequel, in which Hebereke is out to cleanse a world of pollution generating enemies. It’s a more modern take on the side-scrolling platforming genre, with some areas having randomised elements. New abilities will also allow access to more locations.

A ‘soft felt’ visual style is being used, drawing comparisons with Yoshi’s Woolly World.

The original Ufouria: The Saga was released on the NES/Famicom in 1991 but only made it to Japan, Europe, and Australia – it was believed to be a bit too quirky and cutesy for American audiences.

Expect Ufouria THE SAGA 2 to pop up on Switch early next year.