Gloomhaven, The Legend of Nayuta, Mortal Kombat 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Super Adventure Hand hit the Switch

More Switch RPGs, you say? If you can find the time before next week’s new release onslaught, you’re in luck – both NiS America’s HD re-release of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails and Twin Sails’ conversion of the PC hardcore tactical battler Gloomhaven are on the agenda.

The bloody brawler Mortal Kombat 1 is also out, although it seems wise to skirt around it for now. It has launched in a rough shape – a real bloody mess. We’re unsure why WB didn’t delay it just as they did Hogwarts Legacy on Switch.

There are plenty of other new releases to mull over, including the pixel art brawler Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2, Mindscape’s family friendly 3D platformer Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Atari’s tactical zombie battler Days of Doom, and GameMill’s Nickelodeon tie-in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Well, we assume it’s still on the…air.

Then there’s the martial arts adventure Shuyan Saga, a belated conversion of the VR shooter Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission, the promising ‘handy’ physics-based platformer Super Adventure Hand, and a low cost re-release of the PC Engine’s 2D action platformer Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace.

Also look out for the mouthful that is Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright?! – an eccentric Japanese horizontal shooter that lets you apply permanent upgrades until you finally emerge victorious. We’ll be taking a closer look soon.

New Switch eShop releases

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – £35.99

Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of his island home. After a fateful encounter with a fairy-like creature by the name of Noi, he and his friend find themselves whisked away on an adventure through multiple worlds in order to stop an evil plot that has been set in motion.

Mortal Kombat 1 – £59.99

It’s In Our Blood!

Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!

Gloomhaven – £35.99

Gloomhaven is a grim challenging Tactical RPG with 17 unique mercenaries and over 1000 abilities.

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – £39.99

Relive the epic adventure of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, as you play as Aang and his friends and master the elements, explore the most unique locations from the series, solve challenging environmental puzzles and experience the most heart touching moments of Aang’s story. Play the story solo or with a friend through the game’s unique two-player co-op mode. Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series.

Explore the World of Avatar and travel across the four nations through a 1-2 player co-op 18 chapter adventure.

Play as 9 iconic characters including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara.

Unlock the Mysteries and navigate challenging puzzles using bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire and air; upgrade your abilities throughout the story to unleash the full potential of Avatar!

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 – £17.99

The action-packed sequel to the 2017 brawler sensation Slaps and Beans is finally here!

The second videogame outing of the iconic duo is filled to the brim with new thrashing features:

• ODDS AND EVENS: A brand-new, explosive & ludicrous story adventure with an enhanced combat system: Both heroes now have signature abilities and unique power ups.

• ACE HIGH: Neither dumb, nor mute: The game now includes voice dubbing in English, Italian, German and Spanish. Enjoy the music from Oliver Onions, the original movie composers, to harmonize with the sound of slapping.

• DOUBLE TROUBLE: Team up with your buddy, to enjoy the story in 2-player couch co-op. Lots of competitive mini-games are included throughout the story, adding various fun gameplay mechanics.

• WHO FINDS A FRIEND FINDS A TREASURE: The dedicated party game mode (mini-games only) for up to 4 players lets you compete and chase those high scores.

You Suck at Parking – £17.99

Prepare to take part in the world’s most extreme parking experience in You Suck at Parking®, the only game where your driving skills aren’t as important as your parallel parking skills. Race against the clock to yank your handbrake in over 100 wild levels with ever-increasing difficulty.

Going furiously fast to the designated parking spot will not only ensure you remain extremely cool, calm, and collected; but unlock cool new customization options to pimp your ride with.

Want to show the world your nought to sixty skills? Want to prove you’re really worth that number one spot? Climb the global leaderboards and prove to your friends that you truly do have the power to stop. Maybe not the world, but a car, at least.

Whateverland – £13.49

Vincent is a skilled thief who decides to steal a precious necklace from a mansion of a lonely old woman named Beatrice. His plan would have gone perfectly well, but when she catches him red-handed, she turns out to be an ancient, powerful witch.

As a punishment, Beatrice sends him to the parallel world she has created, where the witch traps those she considers her enemies. The first inhabitants of this bizarre world called it Whateverland, and since then it kind of stuck.

Vincent teams up with a charming, yet a little annoying ghost named Nick, and together they have to find their way out.

Are they going to make it? That’s for you to decide!

Shuyan Saga – £11.99

Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted world where ancient Chinese culture meets the power of martial arts in Shuyan Saga. This action-adventure game blends captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Experience a gripping tale of honor, courage, and self-discovery, as you step into the shoes of Shuyan, a young princess determined to become a true Kung Fu warrior and stop the evil Guer horde from destroying the Five Kingdoms.

Venatrix – £13.49

We choose to play as either Matthew Kolth, an occult obsessed paranormal investigator, into nightmarish scenes to fight perturbing monsters from ghastly realms, or as Della Hartfort, as she slithers her way stealthy to avoid the same monsters Matthew is emptying his bullets upon.

Join either Mr. Kolth or Mrs.Hartfort as they both try to make sense of a hellish adventure that leads them into the depths of their own psyche and back again.

Live through their difference of reality-gaze which merges fiction and ethereal dream sequences and go on to fight against evil in this dimension…and the next.

RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH – £34.99

It looks like you’ve just got your first art assignment, the theme is ‘Everything is Art’. Play as Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, and Violet. Use their unique talents and work together to present your best work to date.

Take a tour around the school. Check out the Atrium, hang out in Sunny’s bedroom and Rainbow Union, play games, take selfies in the Student Lounge, and find fun materials in the Fabric Studio.

As you search for inspiration collect rainbow diamonds, find clues, and unlock the coolest outfits while you help your classmates.

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game – £34.99

The Big Game is a friendly and fun adventure perfect for young players! Join Lady, Coney, Dreamy and friends in an all-new adventure as they take part in an exciting multi-stage tournament to win the fabled Golden Pacifier!

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights- – £9.49

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth is a novel kind of puzzle RPG that combines 3-match puzzles and dungeon RPGs.

Take control of the main character, a young girl named “Persha,” to unravel the mysteries of the tower and catch your nemesis, “Rock”!

Ugly – £17.59

In this dark and twisted fairytale, nothing is as it seems. Explore the desolated recesses of a tormented nobleman’s mind as you progress through challenging puzzle rooms and topple towering bosses in this reflective puzzle platformer.

Use an innovative mirror mechanic to create a shadowy reflection of yourself that you can swap places with to solve puzzles and make your way around this wicked place full of secrets and awash in tragedy. It will take logic and skill alike to survive this perilous journey of self-reflection.

A deeply stirring narrative is waiting to be discovered as you strive to untangle the cobwebs obscuring your past. The mirror reveals all…but beware. Sometimes, the truth is ugly.

Lost Crystals – £4.49

Welcome to the enchanting world of Lost Crystals. Immerse yourself in the calm and let the magic of Lost Crystals wash over you. Are you ready to embark on a tranquil adventure like no other?

Rayland 2 – £4.49

Welcome to Rayland. The inhabitants of this island use the energy coming from special laser beams to survive, and to transport this energy they use something called repeating cubes. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland move the energy of the transmitter, known as a Domus, through different lands by reflecting lasers to their target.

To do this, you will have to correctly position repeating cubes and rotate them so that the energy rays reach the receptacle that matches their colour. Rayland 2 is a positional puzzle game played on a rotatable isometric field. Different block types and stage gimmicks must be utilized to redirect the laser beams and hit their intended targets, with challenge and complexity gradually increasing across 50 stages!

Paperman: Adventure Delivered – £24.99

Play as each of the four unique mail carriers and swap characters to unlock their unique abilities. Paperman, our titular hero, throws letters as projectiles and can teleport short distances. Express is the fastest character and takes care of the most urgent deliveries. Scrolly glides smoothly through the air with his trusty feather and can reach the highest platforms. The final member of the team is Carl, the strongest box of the bunch, he delivers the heaviest parcels with great care!

Days of Doom – £26.99

The apocalypse wasn’t the end of the world. Just the one we knew. Enter the Days of Doom, a post-apocalyptic tactical RPG roguelite that challenges players to reach Sanctuary, a place of promise and respite in a world of colorful chaos. Starting with a small cast of survivors, you’ll chart a path to reach your ultimate destination, encountering threats, including zombies, raiders, and even zombie raiders! Along the way you will need to recruit a ragtag band of heroes to protect your growing community and fight your way forward.

Discovering how to best utilize each hero’s unique abilities is the key to success in Days of Doom’s turn-based combat. Attack with Pyro early in the battle, as he ignites enemies for lasting damage. Then combine the Hydromancer and the Thrasher in a one-two knockout punch. Hydromancer can set the stage with a ranged water attack, and then the Thrasher can deliver a shocking surprise to wet enemies. The odds against you may seem insurmountable, but if you use your heroes’ abilities strategically, upgrade them, and add new abilities along the way, you might just make it.

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – £24.99

A reinterpretation of one of the founding games of the Rail Shooter genre, released as an arcade game in 1987, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission adopts the same DNA as in the original game (sustained action in an atmosphere straight out of 1980s action films) but offers a new design.

A few months ago, a new criminal organization made its appearance. In addition to trafficking arms and drugs, it has developed a new, superpowerful weapon. After discovering several of the bases of the organisation, led by the mysterious General Viper, two agents are dispatched to learn more about this weapon and free the hostages held in the surrounding camps.

The reinterpretation of the cult Arcade action game released in 1987

Super Adventure Hand – £11.99

You, a former gloves sales-hand, suddenly find yourself alone. Your best friend Arm is no longer attached to your wrist!

“It was those nasty feet, I know them like the back of my hand!” you assured yourself.

Let the hand do the walking and enjoy this gripping 3D platformer where you play as a handsome hand. Avoid dangerous obstacles and find your way to the magic mug at the end of each level.

Enjoy 50 plus exciting, unique levels full of challenges! Avoid saw blades, fires, and other obstacles! Enjoy a handy 5 high friction digits which will allow you to climb walls and tubes, grab objects, explode bombs, and more.

We all know feet stink, but who in their right hand would steal someone’s arm? There must be a reason behind all of this. Lay your hands on Super Adventure Hand now and figure it out!

Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place – £22.09

It’s a side-scrolling survival action-adventure game in which players must escape from a mysterious mascot in an abandoned shopping mall, using items and hints as clues.

Depending on the player’s choices, the fate of the girls will drastically change.

Aireo FlightSimulator – £22.49

Are you ready for takeoff? With the Aireo FlightSimulator, you’ll experience the world from a new perspective. Take off from one of over 10,000 real airports and discover the world from above!

Global Adventure: Fasten your seatbelt and take off to explore the wonders of our Earth. Experience what it’s like to be a pilot as you dive into the most breathtaking landscapes of this planet. From the majestic peaks of the Alps to the shimmering beaches of the Caribbean – the world is yours!

Warriors of the Nile 2 – £11.29

Building up on the original version’s [Turn-based Strategy+Roguelite] framework, in Warriors of the Nile 2 you will once again experience iconic fast-paced, exhilarating combat. This time, you will lead warriors blessed by Egyptian gods and fight against the invading Roman army.

Choose your adventure route. Strategise and make preparations amidst ever-changing stage conditions, then move with precision as you fire away. Create a unique skill build by choosing from an array of skill tablets.

What’s different from the original version is, in the new Warriors of the Nile squad, each character possesses a trademark skillset. Not only have attack modes changed, but the new feature-packed individual system will bring an all-new dynamic into the game.

Choose a suitable skillset tablet for you, be it making a clean sweep at the battlefield, using multi-phased attacks and chain attacks to break through enemy lines, or using charge attack leaps to take out the back row…

Kind Heart Defenders – £3.19

If you enjoy space shooters or have a penchant for strategy in tower defence games, Kind Heart Defenders offers a unique fusion of both genres that promises an engaging gaming experience.

Prepare to be transported to a universe unlike any other—a realm of floating islands amidst the vast expanse of space, where the purity of Kind Hearts must be safeguarded at all costs. As a relentless wave of enemy ships threatens to obliterate these precious hearts, the fate of this celestial sanctuary rests upon your shoulders.

HammerHelm – £13.49

Banished from your homeland for believing that dwarfs can live above ground, you decide to build a new town that will attract other dwarves who share the same vision.

Become a leader and keep your townspeople safe and happy by completing quests, crafting items and fighting off enemies.

The bigger your town, the bigger your adventure!

Sugar Tanks – £9.99

Sugar Tanks is an intense, fast-paced, and super-sweet tank shooter game.

As the hero of Sugar Tanks, you will have to defend your sweet home world from evil grey tanks, trying to sap all the color from it.

Defeat enemy tanks while dodging their attacks. Level by level they will get faster, smarter, and deadlier.

Unlock more heroes with their own sweet perks and upgrade your tank. Stock up on lives, bombs, and shields and become the strongest hero.

Choose from 12 different tanks to beat the Grey Ones and save the world!

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace – £5.99

Initially released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace is bringing its nostalgic flavor of platform action to consoles.

Join bionic heroes Arnold and Sonya on their mission to defend the world from an alien invasion. Jump, fly and blast your way through levels full of robotic alien baddies, take down epic bosses, and save your allies from the clutches of evil.

Rediscover Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace today!

Raid on Taihoku – £8.99

This is a 2.5 D narrative adventure game. In the city of Taihoku under Japanese colonial rules, the players have to evade the raid of B-24 Liberator from American Air Force, and face the struggles of humanity through the characters’ eye.

In the safe zones, you can explore the game freely at your will, and follow hints to collect mysterious items hidden in the city; in danger zones, the emphasis is put on the life-or-death cooperation between characters, who have to escape from all kinds of dangers including air raid.

Evil Wizard – £17.99

Evil Wizard is a humour-filled action RPG that puts you in the shoes of a former Final Boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover long lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of so-called heroes.

Evolings – £7.49

Prepare for endless excitement as “Evolings” generates a brand new level-map with each playthrough! Discover unique Evolings, acquire rare items, engage in thrilling battles, and create unforgettable stories. No two adventures are alike, ensuring endless surprises and thrilling experiences every time you dive in!

Unleash your strategic prowess and assemble a formidable team to take on evil Evolings. Engage in exhilarating turn-based battles where cuteness meets power. Command your squad and showcase your tactical genius to emerge victorious in epic clashes!

Earthshine – £4.49

Earthshine tells the story of two travellers, Talia and Inar, as they journey across the Desert in search of the Fields of Oblivion. Legend has it that these fields contain beautiful flowers: flowers that can heal any wounds, resurrect the dead, and grant immortality to those who seek it. But nobody has ever proved the rumours to be true before…

Who are Talia and Inar? Are they just two strangers, or something more? Will they make it to the Fields of Oblivion, and find the answers they’ve been searching for?

Bro Falls DELUXE – £11.69

Enjoy the chaotic competition alone or with your friends. Up-to 60 online players in a showdown party and only one who can get the victory. Play as Brokkoli to activate the traps or avoid them as a juicy food and win the rounds.

Mermaid Castle 2 – £8.99

Evil Magic has stricken the mermaids’ land and swallowed their beautiful castle whole! Embark on a challenging journey to discover the secret of Evil Magic. Fight, solve puzzles, collect coins, and use special abilities. Ava, Luna, and Nixie are counting on your help once again!

When the mermaid sisters returned home from a trip, they had an unpleasant surprise. An Evil Magic Vortex appeared out of nowhere, literally devouring their castle! The sisters immediately went to seek the Wise Octopus’s advice. But their friend didn’t have good news either. Someone had stolen valuable scrolls from her library!

As it turned out, that was just the beginning of the trouble… Who is behind all this?

Fragment’s Note2+ – £17.99

Kyoichi Akikawa lost his family in a devastating plane crash when he was just a child.

“Will it really come someday?”

“Will the day ever come when I can truly move on from this pain?”

Kyoichi’s stepsister Shizuku Akikawa has supported him all this time, while Yukitsuki Asaka bears a striking resemblance to Kyoichi’s beloved older sister from before the tragedy.

As the paths of these three fated individuals converge, a mechanical god appears…

This is a story that heads towards the future.

River Pirates – £4.49

River Pirates has an invading horde of pirates sailing up river to attack your stronghold. You defend your keep by placing a variety of defenses along the river’s banks to prevent the pirates from navigating the river from one side of the screen to the other.

The Jelly Adventure – £4.99

Introducing The Jelly Adventure – the ultimate puzzle-casual game designed to bring joy to kids and offer a relaxing escape for those seeking a break from a hectic day.

As a bouncy, wobbly jelly, you’re about to dive into a captivating experience where quick thinking and adaptability are your best allies.

Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright?! – £13.49

Anna Holinski is a treasure hunter, keenly drilling for her shiny gems. But one morning, she is shocked to find that all minerals got stolen away by UFOs – It’s time to dig high, instead of low, and catch those thieves from outer space!

Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori is a cute Japanese Space-Shooter that you can enjoy at your very own pace: Play it with a friend, grind for upgrades and clear each stage one by one, if you are a beginner. Or try to go for a one-try clear, get challenging achievements and unlock secrets, if you are a skilled arcade-expert!

Next week: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, EA SPORTS FC 24, My Time at Sandrock, Paleo Pines, Mineko’s Night Market, PAW Patrol World, Fate/Samurai Remnant, NINJA KIDZ: TIME MASTERS, RoboDunk, Sentry City, Pizza Possum, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns, Betomis, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, Kumakichi’s Birth ☆ Destruction God, Boaty Tanks, Firefighting Simulator – The Squad, Gothic Classic, Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises, Freak Crossing, Retro Kart Rush, Abomi Nation, Before the Night, Mechs V Kaijus, My Name is Mayo 2, Autumn Hike, Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission, Deflector, Indoor Kickball, Supfly Delivery Simulator, and Ancient Mahjong.