The Crew Motorfest parks up at #2 in the UK retail chart

The UK retail charts are in, revealing that The Crew Motorfest managed to enter at #2 in the all formats top 40. Coincidentally, it also took #2 in the PS5 top ten.

Ubisoft’s open-world racer was the only new arrival, meaning Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – a GAME exclusive in the UK – Super Bomberman R2, NASCAR Arcade Rush, and Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party were no shows.

The multiformat Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party failed to materialise too, which isn’t much of a surprise – people tend to value their sanity.

Hogwarts Legacy returned to no.1 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #3. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom climbed to #4, and then at #5 it’s GTA V – which has just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fell to #6, Minecraft climbed to #7, Starfield dropped from no.1 to #8, and Nintendo’s Fae Farm remained at #9.

Then at #10 it’s Red Dead Redemption 2 – giving Take 2 two games in the top ten this week.

After entering at #7 last week, NBA 2K24 has already exited the top ten, falling to #13. Fellow sports sim FIFA 23 is starting its descent too, dropping from #11 to #19 ahead of EA Sports FC 24’s impending release.