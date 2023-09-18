My Arcade reveals the Atari Gamestation Pro – the first console to feature multiple Atari generations on a single platform

Plug ‘n play manufacturer My Arcade must be proud of their upcoming Atari Gamestation Pro console, as the press kit includes over 80 images. To be fair though, it is one of the nicer looking retro minis.

It’s a pretty straightforward deal – $99.99 gets you a USB-C powered console with HDMI output, along with two wireless RGB LED joysticks and over 200 officially licensed Atari games.

It’ll offer a mixture of Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and arcade games – making it the first console of its kind – with confirmed titles including Adventure, Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, and Warlords.

The console’s interface lets you sort and search for games by platform, with each title gaining an overview. Game progress can also be saved either onto the system’s memory or a Micro SD card.

It also appears the joysticks have had thought put into the design, featuring integrated paddles and three different sensitivity settings. The LED lights also have three glow modes.

The Atari Gamestation Pro is expected to hit retailers on October 31st. It might be an idea to wait until the full game list has been revealed – we have reservations about the number of possible duplicates. Atari converted many, many, of their arcade games to all three of their home formats. The 5200, in particular, didn’t have many games to call its own.