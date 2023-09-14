Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft set to launch Feb 14th on all formats

Aspyr, the publisher behind many re-releases of classic Star Wars games, has announced that they’re partnering with Crystal Dynamics to remaster the first three Tomb Raider games.

While the announcement was made during today’s Nintendo Direct, this collection is in fact multiformat, heading to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch. PC players who currently own Tomb Raider I (Steam), Tomb Raider II (Steam), Tomb Raider III (Steam), or Tomb Raider Trilogy (GOG) can pre-order with a 20% discount on the platform where they purchased the titles originally.

New features include camera lock-on, a choice of modern or classic controls, and a visual toggle to swap between improved and original graphics.

All three games will also include their expansions. For those unfamilar, Tomb Raider’s ‘Unfinished Business’ expansion adds four new bonus levels in two extra chapters. Tomb Raider II’s ‘Gold Mask’ includes five new bonus levels in a separate mini-adventure, while Tomb Raider III’s ‘The Lost Artifact’ extends the adventure with six new levels.

Pre-orders for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, as it’s known, went live today at a $29.99 price point.