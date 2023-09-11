Out this week: The Crew Motorfest, MythForce, SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Eternights, Ad Infinitum, Nour, more

If our page views and X (née Twitter) interactions are to go by, nobody is interested in anything other than Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment – except perhaps for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 news.
A pity, as this week is packed full of promising titles, and there’s a good mixture of genres too. Ubisoft kickstarts their autumn line-up with the Hawaii-set The Crew Motorfest – which appears heavily influenced by the most recent Forza Horizon – Konami bounces back with the multiformat SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Bandai-Namco is about to drop the time-consuming Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on Switch, while Nacon launches the WWI horror Ad Infinitum.
On the subject of Bomberman, there’s a new Dynablaster due this week on Xbox One. They could’ve timed that better. Or perhaps the publisher is poising it as a low-cost alternative.
And if you’re eager to play Mortal Kombat 1, the £89.99 Premium Edition is out Thursday, granting early access along with Shang Tsung DLC and the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.
Then there’s the promising faux Saturday morning cartoon first-person Roguelike MythForce, a console release of the cinematic action platformer Full Void – coming soon to Evercade – the twin-sticking shooting dungeon crawler Mystic Gate, top down shooter AK-xolotl, an Xbox release of Annapurna’s Solar Ash, and the visually alluring PSN stomach rumbler Nour: Play With Your Food.
We can also expect the curiously colourful NASCAR Arcade Rush, FMV adventure The Isle Tide Hotel, apocalyptic battler/dating hybrid Eternights, a bunch of belated Kairosoft games on Xbox One, the Punch Out! inspired Thunder Ray, and the multiformat Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party. The bungling inspector has seen quite a few games over the years, dating back to the humble C64. Go, Gadget, Go!
New release trailers
Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition
MythForce
The Crew Motorfest
SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster
Ad Infinitum
Eternights
Nour: Play With Your Food
Solar Ash
Summum Aeterna
AK-xolotl
Full Void
NASCAR Arcade Rush
Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party
The Isle Tide Hotel
Mystic Gate
Thunder Ray
Dynablaster
New multiformat releases
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- Ad Infinitum
- The Crew Motorfest
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- Heavy Duty Challenge – The Off-Road Truck Simulator
- Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
- Solar Ash
- Summum Aeterna
- Super Brawl Rush
- AK-xolotl
- Another Crusade
- Full Void
- MythForce
- The Isle Tide Hotel
- Gravity Oddity
- Mystic Gate
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party
New on PSN
- Nour: Play With Your Food
- Eternights
- Wire Lips
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR
- ALVO VR
- Thunder Ray
- Labyrinth
- Touhou: New World
New on Xbox Store
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2
- Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles
- Dream House Days DX
- Dungeon Village
- Hot Springs Story
- Station Manager
- Game Dev Story
- DYNABLASTER
- Solace State
- Ugly
- Perfect Ninja Painter
- Isekai Rondo
- Word Web by POWGI
- Werewolf Pinball
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
- Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party
- Super Bomberman R 2
Next week: Lies of P, EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition, Mortal Kombat 1, PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition, Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, Party Animals, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2, RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE, Days of Doom, Broken Edge, Rayland 2, Hellsweeper VR, Farm Builder, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Gloomhaven, RIN: The Last Child, Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Mon-Yu, and Shuyan Saga.