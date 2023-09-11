Out this week: The Crew Motorfest, MythForce, SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Eternights, Ad Infinitum, Nour, more

If our page views and X (née Twitter) interactions are to go by, nobody is interested in anything other than Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment – except perhaps for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 news.

A pity, as this week is packed full of promising titles, and there’s a good mixture of genres too. Ubisoft kickstarts their autumn line-up with the Hawaii-set The Crew Motorfest – which appears heavily influenced by the most recent Forza Horizon – Konami bounces back with the multiformat SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Bandai-Namco is about to drop the time-consuming Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on Switch, while Nacon launches the WWI horror Ad Infinitum.

On the subject of Bomberman, there’s a new Dynablaster due this week on Xbox One. They could’ve timed that better. Or perhaps the publisher is poising it as a low-cost alternative.

MythForce screenshot

And if you’re eager to play Mortal Kombat 1, the £89.99 Premium Edition is out Thursday, granting early access along with Shang Tsung DLC and the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

Then there’s the promising faux Saturday morning cartoon first-person Roguelike MythForce, a console release of the cinematic action platformer Full Void – coming soon to Evercade – the twin-sticking shooting dungeon crawler Mystic Gate, top down shooter AK-xolotl, an Xbox release of Annapurna’s Solar Ash, and the visually alluring PSN stomach rumbler Nour: Play With Your Food.

We can also expect the curiously colourful NASCAR Arcade Rush, FMV adventure The Isle Tide Hotel, apocalyptic battler/dating hybrid Eternights, a bunch of belated Kairosoft games on Xbox One, the Punch Out! inspired Thunder Ray, and the multiformat Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party. The bungling inspector has seen quite a few games over the years, dating back to the humble C64. Go, Gadget, Go!

New release trailers

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

MythForce 

The Crew Motorfest

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster

Ad Infinitum

Eternights 

Nour: Play With Your Food 

Solar Ash

Summum Aeterna

AK-xolotl

Full Void 

NASCAR Arcade Rush

Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party

The Isle Tide Hotel 

Mystic Gate 

Thunder Ray 

Dynablaster

New multiformat releases

  • Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition
  • SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
  • Ad Infinitum
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • NASCAR Arcade Rush
  • Heavy Duty Challenge – The Off-Road Truck Simulator
  • Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
  • Solar Ash
  • Summum Aeterna
  • Super Brawl Rush
  • AK-xolotl
  • Another Crusade
  • Full Void
  • MythForce
  • The Isle Tide Hotel
  • Gravity Oddity
  • Mystic Gate
  • Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

New on PSN

  • Nour: Play With Your Food
  • Eternights
  • Wire Lips
  • Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR
  • ALVO VR
  • Thunder Ray
  • Labyrinth
  • Touhou: New World

New on Xbox Store

  • Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2
  • Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles
  • Dream House Days DX
  • Dungeon Village
  • Hot Springs Story
  • Station Manager
  • Game Dev Story
  • DYNABLASTER
  • Solace State
  • Ugly
  • Perfect Ninja Painter
  • Isekai Rondo
  • Word Web by POWGI
  • Werewolf Pinball

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

  • Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
  • Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
  • The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
  • NASCAR Arcade Rush
  • Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party
  • Super Bomberman R 2

Next week: Lies of P, EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition, Mortal Kombat 1, PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition, Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, Party Animals, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2, RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE, Days of Doom, Broken Edge, Rayland 2, Hellsweeper VR, Farm Builder, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Gloomhaven, RIN: The Last Child, Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Mon-Yu, and Shuyan Saga.