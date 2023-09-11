Out this week: The Crew Motorfest, MythForce, SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Eternights, Ad Infinitum, Nour, more

If our page views and X (née Twitter) interactions are to go by, nobody is interested in anything other than Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment – except perhaps for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 news.

A pity, as this week is packed full of promising titles, and there’s a good mixture of genres too. Ubisoft kickstarts their autumn line-up with the Hawaii-set The Crew Motorfest – which appears heavily influenced by the most recent Forza Horizon – Konami bounces back with the multiformat SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Bandai-Namco is about to drop the time-consuming Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on Switch, while Nacon launches the WWI horror Ad Infinitum.

On the subject of Bomberman, there’s a new Dynablaster due this week on Xbox One. They could’ve timed that better. Or perhaps the publisher is poising it as a low-cost alternative.

And if you’re eager to play Mortal Kombat 1, the £89.99 Premium Edition is out Thursday, granting early access along with Shang Tsung DLC and the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

Then there’s the promising faux Saturday morning cartoon first-person Roguelike MythForce, a console release of the cinematic action platformer Full Void – coming soon to Evercade – the twin-sticking shooting dungeon crawler Mystic Gate, top down shooter AK-xolotl, an Xbox release of Annapurna’s Solar Ash, and the visually alluring PSN stomach rumbler Nour: Play With Your Food.

We can also expect the curiously colourful NASCAR Arcade Rush, FMV adventure The Isle Tide Hotel, apocalyptic battler/dating hybrid Eternights, a bunch of belated Kairosoft games on Xbox One, the Punch Out! inspired Thunder Ray, and the multiformat Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party. The bungling inspector has seen quite a few games over the years, dating back to the humble C64. Go, Gadget, Go!

New release trailers

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

MythForce

The Crew Motorfest

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster

Ad Infinitum

Eternights

Nour: Play With Your Food

Solar Ash

Summum Aeterna

AK-xolotl

Full Void

NASCAR Arcade Rush

Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party

The Isle Tide Hotel

Mystic Gate

Thunder Ray

Dynablaster

New multiformat releases

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

Ad Infinitum

The Crew Motorfest

NASCAR Arcade Rush

Heavy Duty Challenge – The Off-Road Truck Simulator

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party

Solar Ash

Summum Aeterna

Super Brawl Rush

AK-xolotl

Another Crusade

Full Void

MythForce

The Isle Tide Hotel

Gravity Oddity

Mystic Gate

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

New on PSN

Nour: Play With Your Food

Eternights

Wire Lips

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR

ALVO VR

Thunder Ray

Labyrinth

Touhou: New World

New on Xbox Store

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2

Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles

Dream House Days DX

Dungeon Village

Hot Springs Story

Station Manager

Game Dev Story

DYNABLASTER

Solace State

Ugly

Perfect Ninja Painter

Isekai Rondo

Word Web by POWGI

Werewolf Pinball

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

NASCAR Arcade Rush

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

Super Bomberman R 2

Next week: Lies of P, EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition, Mortal Kombat 1, PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition, Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, Party Animals, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 2, RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE, Days of Doom, Broken Edge, Rayland 2, Hellsweeper VR, Farm Builder, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Gloomhaven, RIN: The Last Child, Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Mon-Yu, and Shuyan Saga.