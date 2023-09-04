Out this week: Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, NBA 2K24, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Warstride Challenges, Lempo, more

This week’s new release round-up looks a lot like last week’s. This is due to both Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and Starfield on Xbox/PC gaining early access editions a few days ago, ahead of this week’s standard versions.
Starfield reviews went live last Thursday – something hard to ignore on social media, and likely still being discussed as you read this. While ‘Space Fallout’ did gain numerous 8/10 and 9/10 reviews – along with a handful of 10/10s – it also gained 7/10s from both IGN and GameSpot, which has been the subject of much debate. Some journos also didn’t receive code until after the embargo lifted, suggesting Bethesda was being selective. On a more positive note, critics claim Starfield is mostly bug-free and notably polished, making it clear that the delay paid off.
The Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, meanwhile, is currently one of the highest rated games of the year – the amount of 10/10s it has accumulated is staggering, easily able to rival Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’re confident that the PS5 can deliver a smooth experience, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 played just fine with a controller, casting aside fears of finicky joypad controls.
A handful of other new releases are begging your attention. The Switch gains the cosy lifestyle sims Fae Farm and Rune Factory Special 3, along with the Tokyo-set ANONYMOUS;CODE (from the creator of Steins;Gate) and the promising Aquaplus RPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten – both of which are also due on PS4.
NBA 2K24 launches on all formats too, including Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions support cross-play this year, with co-op and tournaments on offer.
Then there’s Focus’ ancient labyrinth explorative adventure Chants of Sennaar, the comical cartoon puzzler The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, first-person horror adventure Lempo, the fast-paced FPS Warstride Challenges, and the Cuphead-style run ‘n gunner Enchanted Portals. That last one caused a bit of a stir when it was announced, looking a little too similar to its inspiration.
New release trailers
Starfield
Baldur’s Gate 3
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
Chants of Sennaar
The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
ANONYMOUS;CODE
Warstride Challenges
Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
Fae Farm
Rune Factory 3 Special
Lempo
Enchanted Portals
Alchemy Garden
Escape from Terror City
Green Soldiers Heroes
New multiformat releases
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
- Enchanted Portals
- Chants of Sennaar
- Warstride Challenges
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
- Seduce Me – The Complete Story
- Escape from Terror City
- Alchemy Garden
New on PSN
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day
- ANONYMOUS;CODE
- Wild Seas
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
- Night At the Gates of Hell
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Idle Zoo Park
New on Xbox Store
- Starfield Standard Edition
- Pipe Dream Xbox Edition
- Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club
- Bloons TD 6
- Demolish & Build Classic
- Death and Taxes
- FOXES NEED TO EAT
- Green Soldiers Heroes
- Into The Sky
- Whitestone
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Rune Factory 3 Special
- Fae Farm
- NBA 2K24
- ANONYMOUS;CODE
- Bear and Breakfast
- Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun
- Death or Treat
- Elderand
- Pups & Purrs Pet Shop
Next week: The Crew Motorfest, Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, MythForce, Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party, AK-xolotl, SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, NASCAR Arcade Rush, Ad Infinitum, Eternights, Nour: Play With Your Food, Mystic Gate, Gravity Oddity, Thunder Ray, Labyrinth, ALVO VR, Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, Ugly, Summum Aeterna, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR, Wire Lips, Touhou: New World, and The Isle Tide Hotel.