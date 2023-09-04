Out this week: Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, NBA 2K24, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Warstride Challenges, Lempo, more

This week’s new release round-up looks a lot like last week’s. This is due to both Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and Starfield on Xbox/PC gaining early access editions a few days ago, ahead of this week’s standard versions.

Starfield reviews went live last Thursday – something hard to ignore on social media, and likely still being discussed as you read this. While ‘Space Fallout’ did gain numerous 8/10 and 9/10 reviews – along with a handful of 10/10s – it also gained 7/10s from both IGN and GameSpot, which has been the subject of much debate. Some journos also didn’t receive code until after the embargo lifted, suggesting Bethesda was being selective. On a more positive note, critics claim Starfield is mostly bug-free and notably polished, making it clear that the delay paid off.

The Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, meanwhile, is currently one of the highest rated games of the year – the amount of 10/10s it has accumulated is staggering, easily able to rival Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’re confident that the PS5 can deliver a smooth experience, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 played just fine with a controller, casting aside fears of finicky joypad controls.

A handful of other new releases are begging your attention. The Switch gains the cosy lifestyle sims Fae Farm and Rune Factory Special 3, along with the Tokyo-set ANONYMOUS;CODE (from the creator of Steins;Gate) and the promising Aquaplus RPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten – both of which are also due on PS4.

NBA 2K24 launches on all formats too, including Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions support cross-play this year, with co-op and tournaments on offer.

Then there’s Focus’ ancient labyrinth explorative adventure Chants of Sennaar, the comical cartoon puzzler The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, first-person horror adventure Lempo, the fast-paced FPS Warstride Challenges, and the Cuphead-style run ‘n gunner Enchanted Portals. That last one caused a bit of a stir when it was announced, looking a little too similar to its inspiration.

New release trailers

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

Chants of Sennaar

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

ANONYMOUS;CODE

Warstride Challenges

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Fae Farm

Rune Factory 3 Special

Lempo

Enchanted Portals

Alchemy Garden

Escape from Terror City

Green Soldiers Heroes

New multiformat releases

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

Enchanted Portals

Chants of Sennaar

Warstride Challenges

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

Seduce Me – The Complete Story

Escape from Terror City

Alchemy Garden

New on PSN

Baldur’s Gate 3

Runner Heroes – The Curse of Night and Day

ANONYMOUS;CODE

Wild Seas

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Night At the Gates of Hell

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Idle Zoo Park

New on Xbox Store

Starfield Standard Edition

Pipe Dream Xbox Edition

Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club

Bloons TD 6

Demolish & Build Classic

Death and Taxes

FOXES NEED TO EAT

Green Soldiers Heroes

Into The Sky

Whitestone

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Rune Factory 3 Special

Fae Farm

NBA 2K24

ANONYMOUS;CODE

Bear and Breakfast

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun

Death or Treat

Elderand

Pups & Purrs Pet Shop

Next week: The Crew Motorfest, Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, MythForce, Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party, AK-xolotl, SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, NASCAR Arcade Rush, Ad Infinitum, Eternights, Nour: Play With Your Food, Mystic Gate, Gravity Oddity, Thunder Ray, Labyrinth, ALVO VR, Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, Ugly, Summum Aeterna, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR, Wire Lips, Touhou: New World, and The Isle Tide Hotel.