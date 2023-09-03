Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade enters UK retail chart at #7

Starfield’s two-stage rollout has helped earn it an early placing within the UK top ten retail chart. The £34.99 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade pack – as it’s officially known – has entered the all-formats chart at #7.

This early access unlock package, which also includes a story expansion, can also be found at no.1 in the Xbox Series top ten. With the standard version of Starfield out in a few day’s time, we don’t expect it’ll hang around the charts for long – most people bought it just to play Starfield five days early.

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade, to use that catchy name once more, was the only new entry in chart land, meaning Trine 5 and Samba de Amigo: Party Central were no-shows. Party Central didn’t even manage to make the lower end of the Switch top twenty.

There is, however, a different face at the top of the all-formats chart. Hogwarts Legacy has risen to no.1 once again, up from #5. This means Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon was only able to hold onto no.1 for a single week. The well received mech shooter is currently at #5, falling four places.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed from #6 to #2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #3, while Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to #4.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – enjoying a second wind thanks to discounts and PS5 bundling – rose to #6, GTA V moved up to #8, Minecraft on Switch shifted to #9, and then at #10 it’s the soon-to-be-outdated FIFA 23.

After taking a tumble, Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6 have both shot back up the chart, now at #13 and #14. They were at #24 and #22 last week.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition was the week’s biggest faller, meanwhile, nosediving from #9 to #37. It’s not all bad news for publisher Bandai Namco though as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is in the top 40 too, currently at #23.