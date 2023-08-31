Four-player G.I. Joe scrolling brawler revealed for PC and Switch

For the next game set within the G.I Joe universe, we’re going back to the ‘90s with a side-scrolling brawler. The success of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge likely played a part in this decision, we feel.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is in development at Canadian studio Maple Powered Games, with Freedom Games set to publish on PC and Switch. It’s a four-player affair with a bunch of playable characters – including Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock – that features both local and online play.

Story and Arcade Mode will see the Joes go on a globetrotting mission, battling Ninja Vipers, HISS Tanks, and the Crimson Guard in such locations as The Pit and Cobra Island. Weapons and explosives can be used against the opposition, and it’ll be vital to master dodging and parrying, which should give the combat some tact.

Animated cut-scenes will feature, along with a musical score by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare DLC) and Crush 40’s lead vocalist Johnny Gioeli.

“G.I. Joe is an absolute classic franchise with one of the best fanbases. Working on this game is a dream come true and it’s been a blast creating the game I’ve always wanted to see for G.I. Joe,” said Kerry Vandenberg, co-founder of Maple Powered Games.

While it’s easy to suggest that G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is inspired by an arcade game of yore, Konami’s 1992 tie-in game was in fact a peculiar on-rails third-person shooter.