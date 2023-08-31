Flynn’s Arcade targets Sentry City

The next game from Flynn’s Arcade (Donut Dodo, Murtop, Papertris) is a slight departure from their previously published titles.

TheCrashableStudio developed Sentry City is a cyberpunk side-scrolling shooter influenced by Blade Runner, featuring hand-drawn pixel art graphics and animations. It’ll benefit from modern touches too, such as an electronic soundtrack and lighting effects.

The action is said to be a mixture of trial-and-error, reaction based, and part puzzle. Locations will vary constantly, keeping repetition low. Speed runners can also return and beat best times.

It’s due on Switch at the end of September for £4.99, with a 20% discount for the first week.