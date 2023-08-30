Sea of Stars, Taito Milestones 2, Trine 5, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, The Bridge Curse, and Gourmet Warriors hit the Switch

Peculiarly, it seems that Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 hype has had a knock-off effect on the Switch eShop. This week is crammed with new releases, with publishers keen to get their new titles out the door before these two juggernauts arrive, while next week is looking quieter than usual.

But while the Switch misses out on these two titans, it does gain a handful of RPGs over the next fortnight. The most talked about of these is Sea of Stars – which effortlessly cleared 100k sales on launch day, to which we can largely attribute the resounding 91% Metacritic score. It’s a pixel art affair inspired by the classics of yore, taking place in the same universe as The Messenger.

“Some pacing issues aside, the complex narrative, deep and strategic combat, thoughtful level design, and fantastic visuals and music all combine to make this one of the easiest recommendations we can make,” said Nintendo Life.

NiS’ Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is going down well too, bringing together two titles never seen before in the West – Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom. “Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is the best classic collection from NISA to date. They’ve pulled out all the stops to present these titles in their original forms to new audiences, with a localization that retained the humorous tone of the scenarios,” was Noisy Pixel’s verdict.

On the subject of reviews, we spent the weekend playing through the first-person horror The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation. Based on the 2020 movie, it sees a group of university students anger a spirit while foolishly re-enacting a suicide. The only way to reverse their actions is to perform an exorcism before sunrise, which ultimately results in a lot of exploration, item gathering, puzzle solving, and stealth. The chase scenes are quite unforgiving, but we still felt it deserved a 7/10.

The Shape of Things garnered a 7/10 from us earlier this week too, with this being an AMSR-style experience centered around piecing together 3D objects by rotating and stretching their jumbled-up parts. There’s not much in the way of challenge, and that’s exactly the point – it’s a relaxation tool.

We also reviewed the PC version of the cosy potted plant sim Garden In! back in February, which blossoms onto Switch this week. While we did find much to enjoy – including combing seeds to create new plants – having to wait for things to grow did slow the sense of progression somewhat.

SEGA’s Dreamcast era revival Samba de Amigo: Party Central has gained mixed reviews, meanwhile, with the consensus being that it’s ideal for a Friday night with friends, but maybe not something you’ll want to play on your lonesome. The Metacritic score currently sits at 73%.

Then there’s the visually appealing Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy from THQ Nordic. This side-scrolling puzzle adventure is gaining positive reviews so far, even though the combat allegedly needed further tinkering. “Trine 5 is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a chill puzzle game of reasonable length, it’s got a lot of heart and is definitely worth your time,” said Nintendo Life.

Retro fans are ‘well catered’ for this week too, if you’ll excuse the pun, with a re-release of the 1995 SNES brawler Gourmet Warriors and Taito Milestones 2 on the agenda. Taito Milestones 2 looks like a big improvement over the original, featuring The NewZealand Story, Darius II, Liquid Kids, and more. The Making of Karateka and Trip World DX are showing on the US eShop too, but not on the UK store just yet. They may make appearances before the week is out, but don’t quote us on that.

We can also expect the polished looking 2D adventure game OU, Microid’s Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, FPS retro throwback Gastro Force, and the sizzling meat cooking sim Yakiniku Simulator. Hopefully it won’t leave us as hungry as Venba did.

New Switch eShop releases

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – £24.98

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!

With their reputations tarnished, loved ones in danger, and their own magical powers at stake, the Heroes of Trine must reunite to push back a fearsome Clockwork army and bring peace and justice to the land!

Traverse breathtaking 2.5D landscapes in Trine’s deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all new cast of characters – some friends, some foes, but all unforgettable.

Whether by yourself or playing with up to three friends in online and local co-op, the upgraded puzzle difficulty system keeps things fresh, adapting the challenge to the number of players.

Level up the heroes’ abilities with the all-new skill quest system, growing their legend as they are once again united by… the Trine!

Sea of Stars – £29.50

Sea of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fighting off the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Taito Milestones 2 – £34.99

10 entertaining classics from Taito’s history featuring various genres and themes such as:

• Kiki Kaikai, 1986, Shoot ‘em up. Mischievous yōkai have captured the seven gods of fortune. Courageous shrine maiden Sayo-chan must free them!

• The NewZealand Story, 1988, Platform. Traverse the colorful maze-like levels as Tiki while dodging enemies left, right, up and down to hopefully rescue his Kiwi friends!

• Darius II, 1989, Shoot ‘em up. Hundreds of years after the events of Darius humanity once again clashes with the Belsar empire. Zip through the solar system and fight!

• Metal Black, 1991, Shoot ‘em up. Conquer the alien race from Nemesis. Collect their Newalone molecules to use against them and overcome their onslaught!

• Gun Frontier 1990, Shoot ‘em up. Strap yourself into the seat of your revolver-shaped fighter plane and blast the alien space pirates out of the sky. Liberate the people of the space colony Gloria!

Also included:

Ben Bero Beh, Solitary Fighter, The Legend of Kage, Liquid Kids and Dinorex.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Enjoy the next verse of Marl Kingdom adventures with Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom! Join Kururu, the daughter of Cornet and Ferdinand, as she pursues her dreams of true love, and experience these classic RPGs in full forte as they take center stage! With improved visuals, a heart-warming story, a charming soundtrack, and an emotional conclusion, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles comes ready to win your heart as it makes its welcome western debut!

Norn9: Last Era – £44.99

Twelve espers with superhuman powers brought together on a floating ship by a mysterious multinational entity known only as The World…

Their story together may have ended, but their own are just beginning.

Past, present, and future converge in Norn9: Last Era’s three different story modes, including explorations of the characters’ pasts before their lives together on the ship, retellings of the events of Norn9: Var Commons from new perspectives, and tales taking place after the events of the first game.

OU – £17.59

A pen-drawn world reminiscent of the illustrations in children’s literature, accompanied by guitar music ripe with nostalgia for an old hometown.

This is the background where the Story, a story meant for someone, unfolds.

“OU” disguises itself as something else—an adventure game—to meet and interact with reality.

OU is also a challenge—a challenge to games as a whole.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – £32.99

From the brilliant mind of the BAFTA Scotland Award-Wining studio, Blazing Griffin, get ready in 2023 for a new adventure as the famous detective Hercule Poirot travels to London for a seemingly simple task of delivering a painting for an exhibition, that will be unfortunately stolen during the grand opening.

For the first time ever, players will have the opportunity to team up with Poirot’s beloved sidekick in the books, Hastings, as they uncover a new mystery. Expérience a new location, adventure, and partner in this exciting next chapter of Hercule Poirot in his youth.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central – £35.99

It’s time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game. Amigo and his friends are back in Samba de Amigo: Party Central!

Pick up your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular genres, with even more arriving as post-launch DLC!

Groove with your friends and family with different party modes!

Feeling confident in your skills? Complete the StreamiGo! challenges to help Amigo rise to fame.

Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories.

Take the party to a global level: hit the floor with 12 Amigos and up to 8 of your friends online in World Party Mode.

Show the world what you’ve got by competing on the online leaderboards.

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – £24.99

Prepare yourself for an Asian survival horror tale told through a cinematic first-person perspective! In this atmospheric action-adventure, explore the events surrounding one of Taiwan’s best-known supernatural incidents, a terrifying campus horror set in Tunghu University. When 6 college students challenge the urban legend of a lingering female ghost, they awaken a curse that no one knows how to break.

Use stealth to avoid the murderous ghost as you piece together the mystery and find a way off campus. The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation offers intense action, puzzle elements, immersive exploration, film-quality storytelling and cutting-edge graphic design, all set in a modern world that grounds the psychological horror in unnerving realism, now complete with English voiceovers.

Garden In! – £8.99

It’s Easy to Grow a Plant in Garden In!

Choose a pot, put some soil in it, and finally plant a seed. The journey can start!

Each plant is unique and has different needs. All they need is time, love, and caring — they’ll grow strong and beautiful.

Combine the seeds to get New Ones!

The Shape of Things – £6.99

Experience a relaxing atmosphere from the comfort of your cozy room by solving small 3D puzzles inside collectible gachapons, and find the original shape of things.

Trip World DX

This new version collects the classic handheld adventure Trip World in its original form, as well as the brand new COLOR version bringing all new life to the world of YAKOPOO! Discover how the game was made and all new secrets in the museum mode including development documents and video interviews, or go listen to one of the greatest game soundtracks ever made in the music player!

Mirrored Souls – £12.58

In this 2D “single-player-coop” puzzle-platformer, players have to reunite Ravi and Daru, two celestial beings separated in a mirrored world.

Control both characters at the same time in a mirrored screen while jumping and pushing your way through a bevy of beautifully illustrated scenarios to solve challenging, mind-bending Braid-like puzzles.

Discover a variety of pretty locations that brings up the duality of both characters while developing your cognitive skills and spatial vision as you cross portals to bring them together in a thoughtful, sensitive story-driven experience.

Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up – £4.49

When a delivery goes wrong, Kitty Island ends up being covered in gigantic screws. However, they’re not at all like normal run-of-the-mill hardware store screws. Quite far from it! Kittey is tasked with clearing the island of this potential danger. A new adventure begins.

Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up is a colorful and dreamy 2.5d platformer. Explore the far corners of Kitty Island and beyond as Kittey, the perpetually sleepy cat. Use his special screw ray to manipulate screws and solve their mysteries once and for all. But beware: Bosses await, and secrets beckon.

Sphereout – £4.49

The rules of Sphereout are similar to the original. The player’s goal is to place blocks on the entire layer of the sphere, which automatically disappear, which allows you to score points.

The new challenges of the third dimension make the game more challenging and engaging

The game offers rich graphics and immersive sound that enhance the gameplay atmosphere.

Golf: Hole in One – £1.79

In Golf: Hole in One you can play a round of golf anytime with no worries; just sit back, play, and relax!

Your goal is to find the perfect angle and power for every stroke, to be able to get a hole in one in every course.

Kalinur – £5.39

Kalinur is a retro metroidvania full of action and adventure!

You explore a castle in order to find and defeat the dread wizard Kalinur, who used his power to leave the kingdom in a state of darkness and suffering.

During this adventure you will have great challenges and rewards in order to bring peace back to the kingdom.

High Sea Saga DX – £10.79

Well, shiver me timbers!

Riches of legend inhumed in secret sites across the world, savage monsters to thwart each turn of your trek, Other pirates looking to scuttle your ship–such maritime mayhem and more await on this finest of swashbuckling simulations!

You’ll need a trusty team to surmount the odds, not to mention a vessel–so make sure you choose only the savviest of seadogs, and construct a jolly craft of true piratical proportions!

So all hands ahoy! With the billow of your dreams against the sails, embark on a saga of the high seas sure to keep that cutlass carving!

NecroBoy : Path to Evilship – £8.50

Follow young necromancer NecroBoy and his recently resurrected servant, Lackey!

Well, they might disagree on the term servant. Even on the name Lackey.

It won’t prevent them to learn from one another – the motivations of NecroBoy and his path of Evil being the catalyst that will tie their fates together.

Using his dark powers, NecroBoy’s brings his NecroMinions back to life to do his bidding and solve puzzles to venture forth into the crypt of his infamous hero, NecroMan!

How 2 Escape – £13.49

How 2 Escape is an escape-simulation game where two players will need to cooperate on asymmetrical gameplay and devices.

2 players, 2 ways to play.

First player on Nintendo Switch™ console embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment.

Second player will use the dedicated free companion app* to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel…

Baseball Club – £8.99

Baseball club is finally here!

Pitcher-batter duels, cool items and upgrades to unlock, and most importantly – intuitive and engaging gameplay – this is the quick baseball game you’ve been waiting for!

Gastro Force – £6.99

Space colonies have to face a massive threat to their existence: gargantuan aliens from an eldritch nebula invade our galaxy, and their only instinct is to eat and digest whole starships!

The player takes the role of the last soldier of the highly specialised “Gastro Force”, elite troopers trained to infiltrate the enormous alien guts to fight them from the inside!

Thanks to the sacrifice of your comrades, only one station-swallowing alien monstrosity has to be vanquished. It’s up to you to set up the bomb that will blast it out of existence, but will you survive the endless swarms…

Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror – £13.99

Embark on a mystical adventure in a forgotten mountain village ruled by an immortal sorcerer. Can you unravel his secret?

Explore an enchanted world full of imps, apparitions, magical animals, and other mysterious creatures taken directly from Eastern European folk and fairy tales.

The decisions you make will influence the fate of characters and the end of the game.

Catlord – £13.49

Take control of a brave cat with extraordinary abilities in this pixel adventure, facing off your animal adversaries, from pesky chickens to cunning foxes and more. Are you ready to unleash your inner Catlord?

TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion – £8.09

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Buggy Racer – £4.09

In this game you need to beat track records in all 6 parts of the planet to earn title of the world champion. You will face hard turns, fast straits and incredible jumping ramps. Upgrade your car and see immediate changes in its look. So what are you waiting for? Get into one of the buggies and become the greatest Buggy Racer!

Elasto Mania II – £9.89

Elasto Mania II was released in 2017 as a successor to cult classic Elasto Mania (commonly known as Elma) and Action SuperCross. The long-awaited sequel is still a 2D enduro simulator with a nostalgic feel, but it’s also about giving you more bang for your buck than ever, with more challenges, extra collectibles, updated physics and new graphics.

Yakiniku Simulator – £4.49

Are you hungry? Do you want some yakiniku?

Let’s play this game! Simple and easy!

Simulate to eating a yakiniku with no more calories!!!

Just chill out and simulate eating yakiniku!

1997 – £8.99

«Where to, army man? Want to visit Kuznetsk? Yes, I can drive you till the road to it, but I cannot go there. The visits are forbidden. It is a weird place. There was an accident there few years ago, so they control anyone who vants to visit the town. I bring the goods to local market weekly, using special pass from government. But, you know, I have a weird feeling about that place – it seems like it stuck in the past, like a fly in amber. Also, that creepy lake near town – they call it Darkness or something. No one swims in there, even in the hottest summer – locals think it is cursed. »

This game is a Visual Novel in detective genre, with an original plot, and anime-style graphics. The story tells about ordinary teenagers living in 1997 and facing the secrets of their seemingly familiar town in which they have lived all their lives.

The game is fully voiced by a stellar cast of professional actors.

Sakura Fox Adventure – £9.99

Mikoto is a fox girl who lives deep in the woods, in a settlement called Yamatai.

Mikoto is expected to train hard, and one day take her mother’s place as the village leader – but there’s a catch. Mikoto is a complete failure of a foxgirl! And so, Mikoto runs away from her home to attend the annual harvest festival in Warren Village.

There, she meets a beautiful knight called Juni, and she is irrevocably drawn to her. An intense, passionate relationship soon blossoms between the pair…

Can Mikoto and Juni’s love work out, or is it doomed to failure?

Flupp The Fish – £1.79

Play the three Adventures of Flupp, a tiny fish!

Dress your fish with nice little clothes and accessories for a little bit more fun.

Escape: Help Flupp to escape! Dive at the right time to float through the water. Avoid rocks and jelly fishes, they slow you down. Collect stars and diamonds to get faster and faster and swim away from the monster fish.

Survive: Navigate the little fish through the sea and avoid the obstacles.

Rush: Drive with a car and collect stars to get faster and faster. But be careful, there are some holes and enemies, you have jump over them. Try to get waterdrops to fill your fishbowl!

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! – £6.29

The boys are back for their biggest and boldest entry yet in Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! Featuring 45 stages of block puzzler action, Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! brings together a cast of 9 crossdressing “otokonoko” characters, each with their own backstories to discover and a wardrobe of increasingly sexy outfits to unlock.

Slide blocks left and right to match groups of a single color and clear them to drop character icons towards exits at the bottom of the screen. Some exits need to be unlocked before they can be used, and new block mechanics will be gradually introduced as difficulty ramps up! There’s also a challenge mode to keep you coming back for more quality time with the cute cast! Use the points you earn to unlock outfits and backdrops in any order you like, then assemble them into your own custom dioramas in the enhanced Dressing Room mode.

Ralph and the Blue Ball – £1.79

“Hello! I’m Ralph, and my parents have just gone out for dinner. Unfortunately, I seem to have misplaced all my toys, including my beloved little blue ball. Would you be able to assist me in finding them?”

Embark on a very charming hidden object short game based on a true story.

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – £21.59

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – is a 3d platformer in the fantasy world.

Where the young traveler Ben has a long way to go from his small town to the tower of the powerful wizard, because Ben was transformed into Rabbit. And He’d like to be a boy again.

You will have to get acquainted with every corner of the huge world of Valentardia and to explore it.

A fascinating journey will make you encounter various characters and visit the colorful locations you need to explore to get to Malcolm’s Magic Tower.

But Ben can not complete this journey without helping. Owl Foxy will accompany Ben and will instruct and teach how to be an animal.

Big Farm Story – £29.99

Meet new friends around each corner, shape your own community and have fun writing your own story.

As you arrive on your grandpa’s farm, you find it in an awful condition. Buildings are crumbled and fields overgrown. The farm is abandoned and your grandfather has disappeared without a trace.

Roll up your sleeves and grab your watering can. It’s now your time to step up your farming skills and restore the farm of your childhood dreams. Search for your grandfather’s tracks and take the chance to write your own story!

Bakeborough – £8.99

Bakeborough is a cute bakery RPG with an upgrade system based on swapping organs in your body, action based fight system, and focuses on exploration.

The plot: The main story revolves around the missing main character’s boyfriend, who was captured by a gain insect hive mind. We will have to explore the town and mystery locations around to find the hive mind and discover many mysteries about a bakery town!

Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics) – £8.99

Gourmet Warriors is a surrealistic side-scrolling beat’em-up originally released in 1995.

The year is 20XX, World War III has occurred and decimated the planet. Recovering from nuclear war has not been easy, as the citizens of Zeus Heaven Magic City, one of the few surviving metropolitan centers, will tell you. Zeus is a world unto itself, a world of power and technology. A world with precious little food supplies. It is imperative to ingest proteins in whatever food you can find on your journey.

Bath, a secret organization bent on causing strife and violence, is growing their power every day, slowly taking over more and more of the city – including food supplies.

Save the city of Zeus Heaving Magic from the attempt of demonic mutant robots to take over! And eat some tasty gourmet recipes while you’re at it!

Next week: Rune Factory 3 Special, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Fae Farm, The Dragoness: Command of the Flame, ANONYMOUS;CODE, Sprout Valley, Chants of Sennaar, Kovox Pitch, No Son Of Mine, Alchemy Garden, Into The Sky, Strike Force 3, Shepherd’s Crossing, and Night at the Gates of Hell.