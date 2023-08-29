UK chart ‘mechs’ way for Armored Core VI and Immortals of Aveum

The Bandai-Namco published Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has shot to the top of the all formats retail chart, quite possibly giving the long-running series its first ever no.1.

The mech shooter has been very well received by critics. Player feedback has been a little mixed, however, with anger aimed at the steep difficulty level – particularly how brutal the first boss is.

The ‘From Software’ developed title also took no.1 in the PS5 chart and #2 in the Xbox Series X chart – where it was unable to dislodge Diablo IV. Curiously, the PS4 version debuted at #9, far lower than we anticipated.

EA’s first-person spell-casting shooter Immortals of Aveum appears to be off to a slow start, entering at #21 in the top 40. In the PS5 chart it took #10. It fared a little better in the Xbox Series X chart, making #6 and placing it above Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Mixed reviews may be to blame.

The UK’s top ten continues to be an odd mixture of games old and new. This is partly due to PS5 hardware bundling, with retailers throwing in a game with discounted consoles. For those unaware, the PS5 has temporarily dropped to £400. This has seemingly resulted in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate taking #6 and #7, while The Witcher III: GOTY Edition re-enters at #10.

After surging to no.1 last week, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom climbed to #3, FIFA 23 dropped to #4, while Hogwarts Legacy rose four places to take #5.

Pikmin 4 also left the top ten for the first time since launch, falling from #8 to #14. Four weeks in the top ten is certainly nothing to sniff at.