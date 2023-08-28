Out this week: Starfield Premium Edition, Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Trine 5, Sea of Stars, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, more

Depending on how you look at it – or perhaps how deep your pockets are – it’s the busiest week for new releases in yonks. Why the ambiguity? Well, Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 are technically out this week, but only if you cough up for their premium and deluxe editions.

These aren’t cheap. Starfield Premium Edition, out Sept 1st, will run you £99.99 while Baldur’s Gate 3 – Digital Deluxe Edition is out Sept 2nd for £65.99. As their names suggest, extra digital content is included, with Starfield Premium Edition including skins and the Shattered Space expansion.

It appears the delay for Starfield has paid off, with those in possession of an early copy sneakily showing comparison shots. It’s also, reportedly, a lot less buggy than previous Bethesda games. As for BG3, well, the 10/10 review scores speak for themselves – it’s a masterclass in RPG game design.

Even if you were to remove these two from the equation, it’s still a chock-a-block week. After hitting the Switch and PC a fortnight ago, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk lands on Xbox and PlayStation formats. This spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio has been heralded as ‘the real deal’ – it genuinely looks and feels like a new entry in SEGA’s sadly dormant series.

On the subject of SEGA franchises, the maraca-shaking Samba de Amigo: Party Central is out on Switch, with a pretty impressive track selection to boot. Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case and THQ Nordic’s Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy come to Switch too, in addition to other formats, gaining both physical and digital releases.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles comes to both PS4 and Switch, meanwhile, including both Rhapsody II and III – marking the first time these two RPGs have made it to the West.

After setbacks, Goodbye Volcano High should finally be with us – this cartoony cinematic narrative game details the end of an era, introducing us to Fang – a “typical” 18-year-old dinosaur. Sorry, Xbox and Switch owners – it’s PS4 and PC only for now.

From Quantic Dream comes Under the Waves – a narrative-driven adventure set in the depths of the North Sea. Not to be confused, of course, with the anticipated turn-based pixel art RPG Sea of Stars, due out Monday. Then there’s War Hospital – a story-driven management and survival game.

For retro enthusiasts, there’s The Making of Karateka – a deep dive into the game that led to Prince of Persia – and a surprise release of the 1995 offbeat SNES brawler Gourmet Warriors. Horror fans are well catered for as well with the third-person zombie survival game Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, and the first-person Asian puzzle adventure The Bridge Curse – Road to Salvation due.

The PS4 also gains a belated release of the Limbo/Inside alike Somerville, while the Xbox receives the self-explanatory Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, escape room sim Escape First Alchemist, and party brawler Sacrifice Your Friends. And if that wasn’t enough, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition turned up on Game Pass last week. Phew!

New release trailers

Baldur’s Gate 3

Starfield

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Sea of Stars

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Under the Waves

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

The Making of Karateka

Goodbye Volcano High

The Bridge Curse – Road to Salvation

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Somerville

Tenebris Pictura

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics)

Sacrifice Your Friends

Escape First Alchemist

LAPIN

New multiformat releases

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Under The Waves

The Making of Karateka

Sea of Stars

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

War Hospital

How 2 Escape

Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics)

DREAMERS

Tenebris Pictura

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock

New on PSN

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Goodbye Volcano High

Remorse: The List

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Sokomage

Somerville

Colorful Boi

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout!

New on Xbox Store

Starfield Premium Edition

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Revhead

Sacrifice Your Friends

Cats and the Other Lives

Escape First Alchemist

Hexapoda

LAPIN

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Next week: Starfield Standard Edition, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, ANONYMOUS;CODE, Wild Seas, Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten, NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, Bloons TD 6, Fae Farm, Chants of Sennaar, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Into The Sky, Enchanted Portals, Autobahn Police Simulator 3: Off-Road, and Warstride Challenges.