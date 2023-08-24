Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remastered completes the N64 trilogy this November

Nightdive Studios has confirmed that work on a Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster is well underway, ahead of a November 14th launch on all formats.

First released on N64 in space year 2000 – and never re-released since – the story sees dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed battle Oblivion and his followers, known as the Flesh Eaters. It was a slightly more modern take on the FPS genre, that pushed the N64 hard, and saw the action spill into a modern-day setting.

This remaster is powered by the latest iteration of the KEX Engine and will feature up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting, remastered environment art, dynamic shadows, motion blur, and updated weapon models. The Switch version will also include optional Gyro controls.

“The Turok series is one of the classic touchstones of gaming and being able to provide the newest and improved version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a great feeling,” said Nightdive Studios’ Larry Kuperman.

The Steam page is now live, including more screenshots.