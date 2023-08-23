New on Switch: Virgo Versus The Zodiac, Blasphemous 2, WrestleQuest, Red Raptor, Ashina: The Red Witch, more

Gamescom is currently underway, meaning PR folk, developers, and journalists are all busy either showing off their new titles or covering them. Or perhaps stuck at an airport.

This appears to have impacted this week’s assortment of new Switch eShop titles, with fewer games than usual. There’s still plenty to mull over though – and next week is looking crammed.

From Serenity Forge comes Virgo Versus The Zodiac – a pixel art RPG paying homage to Mario & Luigi and Earthbound, with turn-based combat that also requires timely button presses to block and counter. You play as a villain – Virgo, the Holy Queen – and your actions lead to different endings. Retro-style shoot’em up stages also feature.

On that subject, eastasiasoft is readying Red Raptor – a 16-bit style vertical shooter. The prolific publisher is also putting out Giant Wishes, a visual novel with a risqué theme – a young florist named Runi wishes to become…bigger.

Fellow budget publisher Ratalaika Games isn’t without a new release either. Presenting Ashina: The Red Witch, a top-down pixel art adventure set in the spirit world. If you played My Big Sister, you may recognise a few characters.

Following on from last week’s Moving Out 2, Team17 is back with Blasphemous 2. Like the original, it’s a ruthless hack ‘n slash Metroidvania – now with a lot more to offer. Reviews went live last week and were a mixture of 7s, 8s, and 9s.

Finally, after more than its fair share of delays, WrestleQuest is finally out. This pixel art wrestling role-player has been a long time coming and looks set to delight wrestling fans born in the ‘80s.

New Switch eShop releases

WrestleQuest – £24.99

THE ULTIMATE PRO WRESTLING ADVENTURE – Powerbomb and piledrive your way through a massive pixel art universe where professional wrestling and RPG fantasy collide.

WRESTLE WITH DESTINY – Take a hero’s journey …in tights! Upgrade from aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and SLAMMING to the top of the pro wrestling food chain.

YOUR IDOLS AWAIT – Draw inspiration from wrestling icons like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake the Snake Roberts and even Andre the Giant. Explore worlds based on their lofty careers.

HEART-POUNDING ACTION – Classic RPG combat meet wrestling moves, match styles, and gimmicks galore.

GOOD GUYS, BAD GUYS, LIZARDS, ROBOTS, AND MORE – Wild realms, exotic monsters, action figure fighters, and spandexed allies await as this fantasy goes beyond the ring.

GEAR UP ON YOUR WAY TO THE TOP – Choose your moves, style, taunts, and even your entrance as you learn what it takes to be the cream of the crop in the pro wrestling world of your dreams.

Virgo Versus The Zodiac – £19.99

Virgo Versus The Zodiac is a sci-fi/fantasy JRPG with a focus on memorable characters and unique combat mechanics in which you play as an obsessed villain.

The game features traditional turn-based combat with real-time execution of moves: blocking, countering and timing your attacks carefully as well as predicting your foes’ moves is essential to succeed in your cosmic quest.

In this galaxy where every action means a reaction, you’ll play as Virgo, the Holy Queen (often called Dreadful Queen by heretics). Guide Virgo as she embarks upon a twisted and unforgiving cosmic quest to bring back the Golden Age, a period of peace, symmetry and balance–or so she thinks. Bring mayhem to the Zodiac Realms and leave a trail of stardust on your way, all to help others conform to Virgo’s excessively righteous worldview and see the light.

Blasphemous 2 – £24.99

Awakened in a strange new land, and displaced from his final resting place, The Penitent One is thrust back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection, with no other option than to explore this perilous new world and uncover its long-forgotten secrets.

The second scripture in the Blasphemous series portends the return of The Penitent One, with a story that continues from the free Wounds of Eventide update for the original game, where The Heart in the sky heralded the return of The Miracle and foretold the birth of a new miracle child.

Hordes of grotesque enemies stand in your way, awaiting final judgement by the brutal hand of the Penitent One, with titanic twisted bosses also lurking in the darkness, waiting for their chance to return you to the grave from whence you came.

Red Raptor – £TBA

Blast off for a retro arcade experience in RedRaptor, a vertical shoot’em up inspired by genre classics of the ’90s! Assume the role of an ace pilot on a mission to intercept an unknown threat that’s already eliminated nearly all allied forces. If you hope to survive and bring down the enemy, you’ll need to upgrade your ship along the way and push your skills to the limit!

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – £11.29

Chess, but you replace your entire army with a royal shotgun. A unique strategy roguelike based on the timeless checkboard classic.

You are the Black King but all your army has gone over to the white side, leaving you with nothing but your royal shotgun and your wounded pride.

It’s time to teach those white pieces to fear the Shotgun King.

King of the Hat – £17.59

King of the Hat is 2-4 player 2D party platformer where you fight with a hat! Throw your hat to attack, defend and bait opponents. But watch out! If someone jumps on your hat… you die!

In King of the Hat, your hat contains your soul. Crush your opponent’s hats (and souls) to assert your dominance over them.

When you throw your hat, it goes on fire and becomes invulnerable. You can use it to beat the devil out of other players or to defend against your opponents’ flaming hats.

Although the basic mechanics are easy to pick up and play, King of the Hat allows for deep, hat-tastic competitive play as a 2 player game.

Change the rules, add power ups and play around level hazards to create the hat-based madness you’ve always dreamed of.

Little Devil: Foster Mayhem – £13.49

It can be annoying when you don’t get what you want… so why not stir up a little mayhem when no one is looking?

Take control of a young mischievous boy called Little Devil as he sneaks around the house to destroy electronics, craft traps, and spread mayhem in the lives of his foster parents. Will his actions ultimately get him what he wants in the end?

Explore your foster parents’ house to find tools and gather intel. Use a variety of everyday items to distract, disarm and delay until you’ve successfully destroyed the entirety of your foster parent’s home. Perhaps the next parent will provide a better lifestyle for you – or at least more gadgets for you to mess with!

Alice Escaped! -£17.59

Alice Escaped! is an exploratory 2D action Metroidvania. Follow the adventures of Usada and Kotora, who have wandered into a strange wonderland of grimoires and must chase after a mysterious girl named Alice in order to return to their own world.

What awaits them in this mysterious world are strange yet familiar characters, such as Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and Humpty Dumpty. Are they friends or foes? And why does the white rabbit Usamura have a zipper on his back?

And who exactly is this enigmatic girl hiding Alice in the deepest part of the world? This is where you’ve probably realized that this game has multiple endings. There are numerous major choices to be made, a story that repeats itself, and the true goals of the characters to be revealed. An adventure the likes of which you’ve never experienced before is about to begin!

Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words! – £8.99

A word puzzle to warm up the mind and mindfulness, familiar to many since childhood!

The rules of the game are very simple! In front of you is a large playing field, consisting of different letters of the alphabet. Connect the letters one by one to make a word. Words can be connected in any direction – horizontally, vertically and even diagonally, but remember that the line can only be straight. Choose any letter and start drawing a line!

The game has different modes – classic and blitz, and you can also choose the difficulty level that suits you!

GINSHA – £13.90

GINSHA is a unique atmospheric pixelart Action Adventure Platformer with special Gravity Shield and Dash mechanics. It combines a versatile Platformer Core with RPG, Souls and Crafting Elements to an Anomaly among Metroidvania games. Explore huge interconnected planets, filled with secrets, loot, obstacles, different enemy types and epic bossfights. Level up, equip and customize your Clone, craft companion drones and enjoy ever evolving possibilities as you proceed to save your species.

Giant Wishes – £4.49

After being disrespected time and time again in her village, a young flourist named Runi decides to find a giant woman who was desperate to repair her vegetable garden and barter for her help. And so she meets Lady Blerog, a fierce retired warrior who possesses a secret vitamin whey capable of turning any human into a giant.

Giant Wishes is a visual novel following Runi’s path to grow bigger and stronger, to make others respect her and to fend for herself. Explore 4 possible endings by making choices for Runi and unlock CG scenes as you progress through this comical and larger-than-life adventure!

Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet – £11.69

Welcome to Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet, the ultimate game for all animal lovers!

Choose your favorite animal, take care of it, and watch it grow in real-time. These adorable pixel-art creatures will definitely steal your heart.

Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator! – £8.99

Our addictive hitting puzzle will immerse you in the magical Middle Ages!

The mechanics of the game is simple – pull the string, aim and try to hit the rope. Sounds simple? But real physics makes its own adjustments and complicates the task. And you should hurry, because time is also limited!

Many different levels will take you through the magical Middle Ages. You will visit dark dungeons, dense forests, endless fields and other memorable places of the magical Middle Ages. Rescue all the princesses and become a hero!

Lost Forest – £4.49

Welcome to the mystical world of Lost Forest, a captivating adventure game that invites you to embark on a tranquil and soothing journey through an enchanting forest shrouded in mystery and fog. Immerse yourself in a unique blend of exploration, relaxation, and discovery as you traverse breathtaking landscapes, uncover ancient remains, explore a majestic mansion, and find solace in serene camping areas. Get ready to lose yourself in the beauty of nature and unlock the secrets hidden within the Lost Forest.

Ashina: The Red Witch – £9.99

Join Ash on the journey of an afterlife-time! Travel through a mysterious spirit world filled with strange creatures, interesting characters, and memorable moments! Ash must find her way back home and save her sister.

Ashina: The Red Witch is an exploration-based, story-adventure game. Use items to solve puzzles as well as talk to many other characters to help dig into the story even further!

Next week: Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Taito Milestones 2, The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, Sea of Stars, The Making of Karateka, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, OU, Norn9: Last Era, The Shape of Things, How 2 Escape, Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle, Gastro Force, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, Ralph and the Blue Ball, Paper Trail, Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up, Golf: Hole in One, and Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout!