Madden NFL 24 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre enter UK retail chart top 20

The evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – a game almost as old as the Switch itself – was the best-selling retail release in the UK last week. We imagine the Switch proving a popular summer holiday travel accessory was the reason.

At #2 it’s another evergreen title – the ten-year-old GTA V. This appears to be due to a price drop – the Xbox Series version is currently available for £15 on Amazon.

FIFA 23 fell to #3 despite World Cup fever, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained at #4, and then at #5 it’s Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The bloody brawler has been climbing the charts over the past few weeks, fuelled by PS5 bundling and a price drop. MK1 news may have aroused interest too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II charged to #6 from #15. Minecraft held onto #7, Pikmin 4 remained rooted at #8, Hogwarts Legacy returned to #9, and then at #10 it’s a surprise return for Nintendo Switch Sports.

The top 40 also saw two new arrivals – EA’s Madden NFL 24 debuted at #11, while The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (published by Nighthawk Interactive) made an unlucky #13. Madden also turned up at #2 in the Xbox Series X top ten and #5 in the PS5 chart.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will likely take no.1 next week. EA’s spellcasting shooter Immortals of Aveum – which currently boasts an 83% Metacritic – stands a good chance of entering the top 10 too.