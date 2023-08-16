Take a ‘byte’ out of Boti: Byteland Overclocked in September

Polish developer Purple Ray Studio is pulling no punches with their debut title – Boti: Byteland Overclocked is a lavish-looking 3D platformer with drop-in co-op play.

Set in Byteland, data bot Boti is tasked with saving the cyber-landscape from bugs and viruses – with his floating companions, One & Zero, helping.

Boti is able to double jump, dash, hover, and glide around the futuristic computer world, with magnet-based brain teasers used to induce variety. Music will also play a key part, with musical slides and other interactive melody-making contraptions.

A prologue is available now on Steam, giving the chance to explore Motherboard Island – the first level. On a related note, Boti: Byteland Overclocked is coming to PC first – due September 15th – with console versions to follow in 2024.