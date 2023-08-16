Red Dead Redemption, Vampire Survivors, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Moving Out 2, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood hit the Switch

News of Red Dead Redemption gaining a re-release hasn’t exactly filled the gaming community with glee, especially after rumours of a full-on remake. But considering the Switch version brings portability, and the fact that RDR has never graced a Nintendo platform before, the proposition here is a tad more appealing than on PS4. The £40 price tag is still ludicrous, mind. Around £25 would have been more reasonable considering the missing multiplayer component.

It’s a busy week for the Switch, with around a dozen noteworthy new releases due – some of which have gained impressively positive reviews.

Before diving into more detail, the ‘radio’ silence surrounding Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a bit of a concern. This Jet Set Radio (or Jet Grind Radio, for those in the US) homage is one of the more anticipated eShop releases, and yet on the eve of its release, there’s nary a whisper – other than the fact it’s coming to Xbox One and PS4 next month too. You should know the deal here: graffiti, cop chases, tricks, dancing, and copious amounts of style.

Coming as no surprise, the new Switch iteration of Vampire Survivors is going down well. For those not yet introduced to the game’s delights, it’s a highly addictive auto-shooter that sees you levelling up rapidly and becoming ridiculously overpowered in order to fight off colossal waves of enemies. We gave the Xbox version an 8/10 last November. For £3.99, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into.

The Switch misses out on Team17’s dark fantasy adventure Gord, but it does gain the far more colourful and wholesome Moving Out 2 – the calamitous co-op moving out simulator. Nintendo Life discovered an 8/10 under the sofa. “Moving Out 2 may not quite be your multiplayer forever home, but its good vibes and intricate challenges are going to cause many joyful whoops of celebration, cries of frustration, irreparably broken furniture, and wild accusations about how the hell a bookcase fell off the balcony,” was their verdict.

Then there’s The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood from Devolver Digital. Nintendo Life glazed into their orbs and conjured a 9/10 for this deckbuilder: “Deckbuilding games come in all shapes and sizes, and this one veers towards the artistic side more than the technical. Every minute detail in your deck is important, from the placement of the magical components to the elemental energy each card focuses on. Bearing that in mind, this may not be the best deckbuilder for fans of deep strategy but it’s one of the most creative and ethereal deckbuilders out there, without a doubt.”

Remember the Xbox Live Arcade’s Marble Blast Ultra? Marble It Up! Ultra, a spiritual successor, is upon us, headed by the original team. Scores for this colourful multiplayer party package are higher than you may expect – the Metacritic score for the Xbox Series version currently sits at 88%.

PQube’s Die After Sunset – a third person shooter with Roguelike elements and a light/dark mechanic – might be worth looking at too. The PC version garnered ‘mostly positive’ reviews on Steam.

Atari’s Quantum: Recharged looks set to offer more hypnotic wave-based shooting, meanwhile. It’s up against Sometimes You’s Astro Flame: Starfighter – a vertical 3D space shooter with lots of upgrades to experiment with. Other retro-style affairs include Kemco’s pixel art RPG Chrome Wolf, the ninja-filled action platformer SHINOBI NON GRATA, and a re-release of WayForward’s Game Boy Color sports RPG Xtreme Sports – which harks back to the space year 2000.

New Switch eShop releases

Vampire Survivors – £3.99

Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn!

Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.

The supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – £TBA

Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam.

Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead. In search of his roots he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they slowly discover who it was that cut off his head and how deep Red’s human side is linked to the graffiti world.

Red Dead Redemption – £39.99

When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Moving Out 2 – £24.99

Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends, slip into your Smooth Moves uniform and help the residents of Packmore, and beyond, to pack up and ship out!

Friends who move together, groove together! Whether you fancy some local co-op action or a cross-play online multiplayer session, we’ve got you signed, sealed and delivered!

Die After Sunset – £16.99

They’re changing the past… we have to go back!

Blast into an action-packed adventure through time, where Earth is under attack by aliens. Lead the resistance against the ‘Murkors’ in Die After Sunset, a vibrant roguelite shooter. Experiment with different item combinations and power up through missions as you race against the clock to take on gigantic bosses! If they take you down, then don’t worry – death is only the beginning!

Return to the fight, levelled-up and stronger with each new run!

Hello Engineer – £TBA

A group of kids from Raven Brooks, members of the Inventors club, went to the abandoned amusement park to scavenge for resources to win the State Inventors Contest. Under unclear circumstances, the whole group was trapped there. Turns out that they’re not alone here, somebody watches their moves and controls the evil bots. Little inventors need to use all their engineering skills to get out of amusement parks and don’t let the strange Neighbor get them down.



Hello Engineer is a multiplayer machinery-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap, and beware of the Neighbor

Xtreme Sports – £8.09

The Xtreme Sports showdown has begun! Play as Guppi or her boyfriend Fin as they visit Xtreme Island and aim to become Xtreme Sports Champion by mastering five events – skateboarding, street luge, in-line skating, skyboarding, and surfing! When you aren’t earning medals and challenging opponents like the mischievous Bonehead Gang, you’ll explore the tropical island for secret paths and hidden challenges in this unique mix of sports, action, adventure, and role-playing. Originally released on Game Boy® Color in 2000, it doesn’t get more XTREME than this!

A Castle Full of Cats – £3.49

A Castle Full of Cats is a hidden object game with a bit of a metroidvania structure: it features alternate paths, keys to be found, mysterious NPC’s… and more!

Fofiño hasn’t been himself, since he found himself cursed by an evil force… He had transformed every cat in the castle into a dark (yet cute) creature!

Now only Lily the calico cat can save her soulmate, and release the castle from the evil spell!

Quantum: Recharged – £8.09

Over 40 years since its arcade debut, Quantum: Recharged warps the classic arcade title with modern flourishes that have become a staple among the Recharged series. Defeat waves of enemies using your ship to circle around them and create a punishing deadzone. By removing the traditional ability to shoot enemies, this title challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels.

This Recharged release expands on the classic gameplay with a wider variety of deadly enemies and some new moves to even the odds. Accelerate to make some distance between you and a stalking Neutron and use your dodge to avoid the Quarks’ deadly laser attacks. With two modes of play, you can chase for high scores in both the endless arcade mode or 25 curated levels designed to push your reflexes to the limits.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Recharged title without some new beats from Megan McDuffee. Hear the music build in real time as your combo multiplier grows higher and higher. Try not to get hit!

Chrome Wolf – £13.49

Kruz is an Imperial soldier that has uncovered a lie behind a mission to suppress the Rebel Army. Continuing the legacy of a fallen comrade, he defects from the Imperial Army and joins the independent mobile unit Chrome Wolf of the Freedom Fighters to seek revenge, atonement, justice, and ideals… What will the brigade of Chrome Wolf find at end of their journey?

Blow your enemies away in tank battles! Jump in a tank to defeat enemies in turn-based battles and enjoy fierce cannon fights, customizing them with parts to reinforce attack capabilities and performance. You can also select the class of your characters which affect the weapons they equip, skills to learn, stats and passive abilities. Change classes to create a party that suits your style.

Aery – Flow of Time – £9.99

The sun had risen over the ancient civilization’s city, yet the once vibrant and lively streets were now empty and quiet, filled only with the moans of the sick. The leaders gathered in their chambers, discussing the spreading sickness and their lack of a cure. They decided to send a little bird through a portal to search for a cure in other eras and that little bird is you!

Enjoy a combat-free journey through colorful worlds! Lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle.

Most levels can be finished quite quickly so that you can freely choose spend time exploring the environment but you don’t have to stay for too long if you are just looking for a short moment of peace and enjoyment.

Satay Shop Tycoon – £13.49

Satay is the most popular food in Indonesia and some countries in Asia. In this game you will build a business from scratch to become successful!

Improve your business facilities, advertise your business, meet various kinds of customers day or night and do the available daily missions.

Marble It Up! Ultra – £24.99

Marble It Up! Ultra is the pinnacle of marble platforming from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, gorgeous visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer – welcome to the ultimate marble experience!

SHINOBI NON GRATA – £12.99

Introducing a hard core 2D ninja action game by Hyper-retro graphics.

Shinobi non Grata is a 2D platform game where you play as Kaina, a descendant of the Fuuma shinobi clan, and fight against the Oboro Ittō clan who is scheming to overthrow the government by teaming up with demons.

Cut down your foes using your trusty sword Murasame!

When you’re in a pinch, use your Shuriken, Kusarigama and Elekiter!

Fight your way through an abandoned shrine, a valley of ghosts, a ninja mansion and defeat the boss in the end.

Candle Fire Run! – £0.89

Candle Fire Run! is an exciting arcade game where players take on the role of a candle and embark on an exciting adventure, trying not to burn out and reach the finish line.

Your goal is to complete a series of levels while collecting power-ups to increase your size and extend your burning time.

Summer Valley Hike – £4.49

Welcome to Summer Valley Hike, a serene and picturesque adventure that invites you to embark on a tranquil journey through a breathtaking valley during the blissful days of summer. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you explore this vibrant world and uncover its hidden wonders. Whether you seek ancient ruins, sandy beaches, lofty watchtowers, mystical rock monuments, or cozy campsites, the valley has it all!

Astro Flame: Starfighter – £8.99

Upgrade the systems of your spaceship, upgrade your weapons and sweep away hordes of enemies on your way.

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance – £8.99

The story revolves around a capricious, spoiled girl named Ingrid. She steps on a loaf of bread to avoid getting her shoes dirty and tumbles all the way down to hell.

The underworld is teeming with creepy creatures. Some of them want to swallow little Ingrid whole, others want to torment her with never-ending nightmares, and still others want to turn her into a charming statue to impress their neighbors.

But, when it seems like Ingrid is doomed to perish in this infernal pit, she meets Molek, a talkative, sarcastic demon who has been watching her adventure with fascination. She has no choice but to trust the little demon. Who knows? He just might be the key to her redemption and a way home.

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats – £4.49

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats offer you two enchanting and calming minimalist puzzle games that will captivate your senses as you embark on a journey of shape transformation, leading to breathtaking artistic revelations. With two theme options to choose from, you can explore the mystical Cat Realm with its valiant cat knights and fierce dragons, or immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Trick or Cats, featuring delightful Halloween-inspired costumes!

Relax and unwind with these thoughtfully hand-drawn puzzles, thoughtfully crafted to evoke a sense of wonder and joy with each completed masterpiece.

Duck Race – £2.69

Duck Race is an adrenaline-fueled racing game where players enter the whimsical world of competitive rubber duck racing. Players get to use their skills to outmaneuver opponents, face off against formidable boss ducks, and tackle a multitude of levels each featuring unique challenges. With its seemingly endless exploration opportunities, the game provides countless hours of excitement for players across the skill spectrum. Additionally, the game also offers a collectible aspect, where players can gather various types of ducks, ranging from classic rubber designs to more unique and quirky options, adding an extra layer of engagement to the gameplay. Get ready to embrace the thrill of the race and quack your way to victory in Duck Race!

Gauntler – £4.09

As a young adventurer dives into the unknown cave in pursuit of mystical gauntlets, he gets trapped and sent deep down into the magical caverns. Now he needs to get to the surface no matter what dangers await him along the way, using the hidden powers of gauntlets entrusted to him.

Discover Colorful Caves, use the powers of Mystical Gauntlets, find Hidden Gems, unlock New Skins, Parkour Between Walls and Avoid many interesting obstacles in this exciting Pixel-Art Platformer.

Forklift 2024 – The Simulation – £13.49

Get ready to take on the ultimate forklift simulation experience with Forklift 2024 – The Simulation! Operate your very own forklift and complete randomly generated orders to earn money and expand your warehouse. With a variety of goods to handle and increasing complexity as you progress, this game will keep you on your toes!

But that’s not all – challenge yourself even further with the exciting Challenge mode, featuring 5 different puzzles and labyrinths to navigate through. Transport goods from start to finish and put your skills to the test!

Neko Journey – £8.99

Leap into a colorful and mysterious fantasy world as you take the role of a neko heroine! An old wizard has plagued the land, endangering the mythical creatures that inhabit it and imprisoning your sister, and you’ll have to brave all manner of malicious sorcery to save them. Neko Journey is a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer presented with lush 3D visuals, combining nostalgic old-school gameplay mechanics with modern flair.

From green jungles and grassy plains to snowfields and underwater zones, this journey will be as scenic as it is perilous. Plus you can dress up your heroine with a wide variety of outfits, dye hair, change skin tone and more to further personalize the experience!

Cat’s Cosmic Atlas – £17.99

Gaze upon the stars and other celestial bodies. Cat’s Cosmic Atlas takes you through the Southern and Northern skies. Experience the most beautiful sights and learn a thing or two about the vast Universe that surrounds us.

Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf – £5.99

As their first year together at Amadronia Academy ends, Lisha and Sable make plans to spend their break in a bucolic elven village.

What awaits them is not the holiday they wanted. Their time away is soon spoiled by news of recent mysterious crimes. Sable and Lisha encounter one shocking revelation after another: mind control, forbidden magic, and a new side to Lisha’s father’s past.

With the chaos going on around them, is a tender moment between man and elf too much to wish for?

Embraced By Autumn – £18.99

Marcel is bullied relentlessly by the boys at his fancyParisian school, who all seem determined to make his life miserable.

Fearful for her son’s welfare, Marcel’s mother sends him to a school in Myennes, which is deep in the French countryside. The catch, however, is that this is an all-girls’ boarding school! Now, Marcel has to act and dress like a girl to avoid rousing his new classmates’ suspicions.

Marcel expects the worst, so he’s surprised to discover that his new classmates all seem to be fond of him.

Marcel meets four girls who express an interest in him: the quiet, inscrutable Luce; the fiery troublemaker, Claudine; the elegant pianist, Celine; and the class dunce, Mirabel.

Which girl will he develop the strongest bond with?

Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game – £7.99

Welcome to the adrenaline-pumping world of Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game, where you can experience the joy and excitement of racing airplanes in captivating environments. This highly enjoyable game offers a thrilling race experience with different locations, game modes, and a versus mode that takes the enjoyment to new heights.

FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator – £6.99

Introducing FRMaster: Unleash Your Inner Racing Champion!

Conquer iconic circuits, master precision handling, and rise through the ranks in FRMaster, the ultimate racing gaming experience.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood – £15.79

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe.

You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200 year long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures. As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society.

Next week: Blasphemous 2, GINSHA, Giant Wishes, Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator, Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, King of the Hat, Norn9: Last Era, WrestleQuest, Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet, Virgo Versus the Zodiac, and RedRaptor.