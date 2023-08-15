LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga holds onto the UK chart top spot, while Atlas Fallen enters at #22

For a second week running LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the UK’s no.1 in both the all formats retail chart and the PS5 top twenty.

World Cup fever helps FIFA 23 stay at #2 for a second week, with the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remaining at #3.

Potential GOTY candidate Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rose to #4, while GTA V went from #10 to #5. GTA V is, of course, about to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped two positions to #6, Minecraft re-entered the top ten at #7, and after dropping to #9 last week Pikmin 4 climbed to #8. It’s pleasing to see that Pikmin 4 has chart lasting power.

The content packed, and presumably discounted, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at #9 gives Warner Bros. their third game in the top ten.

Then at #10 it’s Gran Turismo 7, down from #8. The debut of the Gran Turismo movie in cinemas may see it back on the rise next week.

The UK chart saw just one new arrival – Atlas Fallen at #22. Peculiarly, it made #2 in the Xbox Series chart but failed to make the PS5 top ten. The Deck 13 developed action RPG hasn’t exactly set tongues waggling – or rather, fingers typing – with a middling 64% Metacritic score.