Out this week: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gord, Madden NFL 24, Red Dead Redemption, Moving Out 2, more

Rumours of a Red Dead Redemption remake have swirled for some time, so it does seem just that news of a straightforward re-release – priced at £40 – has irked Rockstar fans. While it does feature the Undead Nightmare DLC, it’s lacking the multiplayer component. There’s no native Xbox version either, although this is less of a concern seeing it’s already backward compatible.
Speaking of Xbox, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre comes to Game Pass, while also hitting PS4/PS5 et al. Our gut reaction was that it’s just Friday the 13th: The Game in new skin (heh!), but it’s actually by a different developer – Sumo Digital, who has a strong track record. Their last online game, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, may have provided valuable lessons too.
The start of the annual sporting update season is also upon us, with Madden NFL 24 out this week and RIDE 5 next week. Smoother animations and increased control when throwing, catching, and tackling are promised for this year’s Madden – but only on current-gen. Sorry, PS4 and Xbox One eggball fans.
Marble It Up! Ultra comes from the team behind the early XBLA hit Marble Blast and appears to be going down well with critics – the Metacritic currently sits at a respectable 78%. Another indie to look out for is Shinobi non Grata, the well-received hardcore ninja 2D platformer.
Team17 and Sometimes You both have two new releases due. From Team17 comes the dark fantasy settlement builder Gord, which features light RPG elements, and the chaotic co-op party game Moving Out 2. Then from Sometimes You there’s the vertical shooter Astro Flame: Starfighter – which seems reasonably accomplished, judging by the demo – and the 2D point ‘n clicker Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance.
We can also expect the stealthy seafaring strategy game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – from the creators of the excellent Shadow Tactics – Atari’s Quantum: Recharged, the comedic twin-stick robotic cowpoke blaster Dust & Neon, PQube’s roguelike third-person shooter Die After Sunset, and a console release of the explorative space shooter EVERSPACE 2. Stadia loses another exclusive too, with Hello Engineer coming to all formats. Milk and four sugars, is it?
New release trailers
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Gord
Madden 24
Red Dead Redemption
EVERSPACE 2
Hello Engineer
Die After Sunset
Quantum: Recharged
Moving Out 2
Dust & Neon
Marble It Up! Ultra
A Castle Full of Cats
Iron Danger
Shinobi non Grata
Boxville
New multiformat releases
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- Gord
- Hello Engineer
- Madden NFL 24
- Quantum: Recharged
- Black Skylands: Founders Edition
- Moving Out 2
- A Castle Full of Cats
- Dust & Neon
- EVERSPACE 2
- Die After Sunset
- Astro Flame: Starfighter
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance
- Marble It Up! Ultra
- Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats
- Neko Journey
- Embraced By Autumn
- Mirrored Souls
- Pirate Bloopers
- Boxville
- Shinobi non Grata
- Two Point Campus: Medical School
- Let’s Build a Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey
New on PSN
- Red Dead Redemption
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- House Flipper VR
- Ape Escape
- MediEvil: Resurrection
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice
- Farworld Pioneers
- Rayland 2
- Arcade Archives MAD SHARK
New on Xbox Store
- Iron Danger
- Gnomes Garden 8: Return of the Queen
- Warstone TD Gold Edition
- Aery – Flow of Time
- Chrome Wolf
- Zombie Derby
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Moving Out 2
- Die After Sunset
New Evercade carts
- The Sydney Hunter Collection
- Piko Arcade 1
Next week: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Immortals of Aveum, Blasphemous 2, RIDE 5, TRUTH, Virgo Versus The Zodiac, Tanky Tanks 2, Fort Solis, Smurfs Kart, WrestleQuest, Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, Alice Escaped, Under The Waves, RedRaptor, LogiKing, Firewall Ultra, and Chess Royal.