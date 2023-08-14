Out this week: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gord, Madden NFL 24, Red Dead Redemption, Moving Out 2, more

Rumours of a Red Dead Redemption remake have swirled for some time, so it does seem just that news of a straightforward re-release – priced at £40 – has irked Rockstar fans. While it does feature the Undead Nightmare DLC, it’s lacking the multiplayer component. There’s no native Xbox version either, although this is less of a concern seeing it’s already backward compatible.

Speaking of Xbox, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre comes to Game Pass, while also hitting PS4/PS5 et al. Our gut reaction was that it’s just Friday the 13th: The Game in new skin (heh!), but it’s actually by a different developer – Sumo Digital, who has a strong track record. Their last online game, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, may have provided valuable lessons too.

The start of the annual sporting update season is also upon us, with Madden NFL 24 out this week and RIDE 5 next week. Smoother animations and increased control when throwing, catching, and tackling are promised for this year’s Madden – but only on current-gen. Sorry, PS4 and Xbox One eggball fans.

Marble It Up! Ultra comes from the team behind the early XBLA hit Marble Blast and appears to be going down well with critics – the Metacritic currently sits at a respectable 78%. Another indie to look out for is Shinobi non Grata, the well-received hardcore ninja 2D platformer.

Team17 and Sometimes You both have two new releases due. From Team17 comes the dark fantasy settlement builder Gord, which features light RPG elements, and the chaotic co-op party game Moving Out 2. Then from Sometimes You there’s the vertical shooter Astro Flame: Starfighter – which seems reasonably accomplished, judging by the demo – and the 2D point ‘n clicker Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance.

We can also expect the stealthy seafaring strategy game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – from the creators of the excellent Shadow Tactics – Atari’s Quantum: Recharged, the comedic twin-stick robotic cowpoke blaster Dust & Neon, PQube’s roguelike third-person shooter Die After Sunset, and a console release of the explorative space shooter EVERSPACE 2. Stadia loses another exclusive too, with Hello Engineer coming to all formats. Milk and four sugars, is it?

New release trailers

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Gord

Madden 24

Red Dead Redemption

EVERSPACE 2

Hello Engineer

Die After Sunset

Quantum: Recharged

Moving Out 2

Dust & Neon

Marble It Up! Ultra

A Castle Full of Cats

Iron Danger

Shinobi non Grata

Boxville

New multiformat releases

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Gord

Hello Engineer

Madden NFL 24

Quantum: Recharged

Black Skylands: Founders Edition

Moving Out 2

A Castle Full of Cats

Dust & Neon

EVERSPACE 2

Die After Sunset

Astro Flame: Starfighter

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance

Marble It Up! Ultra

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats

Neko Journey

Embraced By Autumn

Mirrored Souls

Pirate Bloopers

Boxville

Shinobi non Grata

Two Point Campus: Medical School

Let’s Build a Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey

New on PSN

Red Dead Redemption

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

House Flipper VR

Ape Escape

MediEvil: Resurrection

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice

Farworld Pioneers

Rayland 2

Arcade Archives MAD SHARK

New on Xbox Store

Iron Danger

Gnomes Garden 8: Return of the Queen

Warstone TD Gold Edition

Aery – Flow of Time

Chrome Wolf

Zombie Derby

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Moving Out 2

Die After Sunset

New Evercade carts

The Sydney Hunter Collection

Piko Arcade 1

Next week: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Immortals of Aveum, Blasphemous 2, RIDE 5, TRUTH, Virgo Versus The Zodiac, Tanky Tanks 2, Fort Solis, Smurfs Kart, WrestleQuest, Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate, Alice Escaped, Under The Waves, RedRaptor, LogiKing, Firewall Ultra, and Chess Royal.