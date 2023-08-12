THQ Nordic reveals TMNT: The Last Ronin, South Park: Snow Day, and more

Who hosts an announcement-filled showcase late on Friday night, just as journos are settling down for the weekend? THQ Nordic, that’s who.

The ever-growing publisher revealed a handful of new games during last night’s digital showcase, along with fresh trailers for Gothic Remake, Outcast – A New Beginning, TRINE 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, ALONE IN THE DARK, Wreckreation, Last Train Home, and 3D Realm’s upcoming real-time strategy game Tempest Rising.

Way of the Hunter also gained Tikamoon Plains DLC, which launched yesterday.

It’s the new game reveals that generated the biggest buzz. After being rumoured, it was finally revealed that Black Forest Games, the studio behind the lavish Destroy All Humans! remakes, are working on TMNT: The Last Ronin.

A darker and more mature take on TMNT, it has already gained comparisons with God of War. Set in a battle ravaged New York, a lone surviving Turtle seeks justice for the family they’ve lost. It’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

Then there was Titan Quest II for PC. Being developed by German studio Grimlore Games, this loot-filled RPG has a plot involving Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution – a deity that must be stopped at all costs. A comparison to Diablo IV doesn’t seem far off the mark.

Finally for new game announcements there was South Park: Snow Day from California based Question Games – creators of The Blackout Club. It’s a co-op four player battler with 3D visuals. Seeing Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in 3D is far from a new experience – even the very first N64 South Park game had 3D character models. Expect it to hit PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch in 2024.

The showcase in its entirety can be watched here on YouTube.