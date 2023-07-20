Taito’s Parasol Stars is due a re-release before the year’s end

The end of 2023 will see a re-release of 1991’s celebrated single-screen arcade platformer Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III via publisher ININ.

This appears to tie-in with a future announcement regarding the series – a new entry along the lines of 2020’s Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back would be our guess, although we wouldn’t rule out a remake.

The Bubble Bobble games, ergo Parasol Stars, were incredibly popular across Europe thanks to some remarkably faithful conversions on home computers and consoles. This entry was a slight departure for the series, featuring Bubby and Bobby – now in human form – armed with magical parasols that can gather and fling water droplets. Bosses too were far from ordinary.

While there’s no word on pricing yet, we can expect it digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Strictly Limited Games will be releasing a limited boxed edition, with pre-orders going live on July 27th.