Battlefield 2042 returns to UK chart at #5 following Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has given the UK retail chart a slight shake-up, with the most noteworthy occurrence being Battlefield 2042 re-entering at #5. The online shooter was available for a mere £5.99 during Amazon’s two day sale, propelling it back into the top ten.

Other top 40 re-entries include Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (#18), LEGO Harry Potter Collection (#20), Sonic Frontiers (#28), The Callisto Protocol (#29), The Witcher III: GOTY Edition, and finally the much-maligned TLotR: Gollum at #36.

EA’s acclaimed co-op caper It Takes Two also seems to have benefitted from a price drop, rising to #17 and also present at #13 in the Switch chart.

Last week there were conflicting reports of the UK’s no.1 – some sites claimed it was Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, while others reported FIFA 23 had returned to rule the roost.

This week, chart purveyors GfK claim FIFA 23 has managed to hold onto no.1 for a second week running, with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at #2. God of War: Ragnarök climbed to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #4.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rose to #7, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was forced down to #8.

Positions #9 and #10 then see the return of Minecraft and Elden Ring – with the latter up from #19.

Diablo IV left the top ten for the first time since launch, meanwhile, falling to #13.