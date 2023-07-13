Limited Run Games reveals Gex Trilogy, Clock Tower, Tomba, and more

In addition to Jurassic Park Classic Game Collection, Limited Run Games revealed a slew of other new titles at yesterday’s LRG3 event.

A few of these were known about already, such as a re-release of Gargoyles Remastered – 16-bit action platformers based on the ‘90s Disney cartoon. The notorious 3DO FMV game Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties is gaining a definitive edition in September too.

They’re joining a few original, self-published, titles: new RPG Another Crusade, PSone inspired platformer Double Shake, and Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore – a platformer intended to resemble the Zelda CDi games, right down to starring the same vocal talent. Hopefully, it won’t be purposely broken.

Then there’s a trio of games that managed to generate a buzz on social media. Firstly, a Gex Trilogy is on its way in partnership with license holders Square-Enix. It’ll include Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko and is due on all formats. The lack of screens or footage suggests it’s still a way off. Some of the humour in these games hasn’t aged well – it’ll be interesting to see if it’s kept for preservation reasons, or updated to prevent any potential upset.

Keeping with the platforming theme, a re-release of Tomba! (known as Tombi! in Europe) is on the cards, featuring new music. This PSone side-scrolling platformer revival is due on PS5/PS4, Switch, and PC.

Horror adventure Clock Tower is making a comeback too – WayForward is bringing the Super Famicom original to modern formats, translated for the first time. This deal is in conjunction with Sunsoft and Capcom.

WayForward is also working on a Rose & Camellia Collection – based on the 2007 Flash series – and a Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – a new GBA game, originally lost to time. It’ll be released on a GBA-compatible cartridge sold via Limited Run Games.

Other games gaining physical releases through Limited Run Games include Chicory, Colossal Cave, El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, Karateka, Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition, and Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection.