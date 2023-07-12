Limited Run Games to release new Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

As revealed earlier this year, Limited Run Games has plans to release retro Jurassic Park games on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. More details have now surfaced.

Powered by Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will feature Ocean’s 8-bit and 16-bit tie-ins. Namely, the top-down adventure duly titled Jurassic Park, and the run ‘n gun SNES only sequel Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. [Edit: The Chaos Continues was also on Game Boy – sorry]

They’ll be bolstered with fixes and improvements, including a new in-game map and save states. Unbelievably, the SNES original had no save feature or password system. We had it rough.

It’s a bit of a shame LRG and Universal couldn’t work out a way to include SEGA’s JP games – the Mega Drive, Mega CD, and Game Gear/Master System all had their own titles, with the Mega Drive also gaining a run ‘n gun spin-off and a Lost World tie-in. With just two games on the agenda, albeit different versions thereof, this doesn’t sound like much of a collection.

Nevertheless, JRG is going all-in with the titles they’ve managed to gain permission to re-release.

The standard physical release is lined up for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $29.99. The collector’s edition, meanwhile, will include a steel book and come in packaging inspired by the Jurassic Park VHS for $64.99.

Then there’s the Prehistoric Edition for $174.99, with packaging inspired by the ‘90s toy line. This includes all of the above plus a replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID, a physical CD soundtrack, and mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame.

Additionally, Limited Run is releasing physical NES, Game Boy, and SNES carts on amber cartridges – the collector’s edition of which lights up, and comes with a foil-stamped slipcover and a poster. Prices start at $49.99 and run up to $99.99.

Pre-orders start September 1st on Limited Run Games.

It’s highly likely that a digital release will launch around the same time orders start shipping – Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo require digital downloads of any game released on their platform to be available. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection had the same treatment back in February.