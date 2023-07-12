Evercade compatible Taito and Capcom arcade handhelds revealed

Recently Evercade manufacture Blaze established retro entertainment brand HyperMegaTech. Today, the first products from this new offshoot have been revealed – two low cost arcade handhelds containing Taito and Capcom games, set to retail for £49 ($59/€59) each this October.

Surprisingly, both have an Evercade cart slot, making it possible to expand their libraries. If you ever wished for an Evercade model that closer resembled a Game Boy Color, that wish has been fulfilled.

The Super Pocket, as it’s known, features four face buttons, start, select and menu buttons, four rear buttons, a 320×280 IPS screen, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port to charge its battery. Its measurements are 78mm x 125mm x 25mm.

The system’s UI will also feature an ‘Easy Mode’ option. How this will be implemented in unclear currently. Presumably players will be granted invincibility or be presented with a cheat menu.

Super Pocket Capcom Edition will include 11 arcade games and the console version of Mega Man.

Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting

Mega Man

1942

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Final Fight

Strider

1943

1944 : The Loop Master

Bionic Commando

Captain Commando

Forgotten Worlds

Wolf of the Battlefield: MERC

Super Pocket TAITO Edition will feature 16 arcade games, and the console version of Space Invaders ’91.

Space Invaders

Bubble Bobble

Operation Wolf

The NewZealand Story

Rastan

Cadash

Chack’n Pop

Don Doko Don

Elevator Action

The Fairyland Story

Football Champ

Growl

Kiki Kaikai

The Legend of Kage

Liquid Kids

Space Invaders ‘91

Volfied

Both handhelds boast a unique colour scheme intended to be evocative of Capcom and Tatio. Retailer Funstock will offer a limited edition translucent model.

“At Blaze, we are committed to bringing the best retro experiences available in the market. With the upcoming release of Hyper Mega Tech, we are making a range of products that delivers an even more accessible entry point into retro than our successful Evercade range. We are thrilled to introduce our Super Pocket handhelds, and to collaborate with world-class IP from our partners at TAITO and Capcom. Being able to deliver Arcade versions of these amazing games on a high-quality handheld at this price is a real achievement that we know our customers will love.” – Andrew Byatt, CEO – Blaze Entertainment Ltd.

Pre-orders go live this Friday (14th July) ahead of an October launch, with Amazon, Argos, and GAME mentioned as UK stockists.