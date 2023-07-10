Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains the UK’s no.1

There’s no stopping Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link’s latest remains no.1 for another week in the UK retail chart, although it should be noted that last week was incredibly quiet for new releases.

There was one new arrival, however – NiS America’s well-received RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie debuted at #22 in the top 40.

It seems that FIFA 23 had a chance of returning to no.1 – the soccer sim is up from #6 to #2 this week, presumably due to a minor price cut.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #3, Final Fantasy XVI dropped to #4, and then at #5 it’s Hogwarts Legacy – up three positions.

God of War: Ragnarok fell to #6, down two places. Then at #7 it’s the return of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – rising from #12.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Diablo IV, and Minecraft took positions #8, #9 and #10. THQ Nordic’s AEW: Fight Forever and SEGA’s Sonic Origins Plus both exited the top ten, falling to #18 and #19 respectively.

Metroid Prime Remastered re-entered at #13, meanwhile, fuelled by a price drop. The ravishing remaster is currently available for a reasonable £21.99 on Amazon currently.