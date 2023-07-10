Out this week: Exoprimal, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, Mordhau, Dead Man’s Diary, more

Zombies! Dinosaurs! Knights! Martial artists! Drug traffickers! And…squatters? This week’s rogue’s gallery is as varied as they come, giving the chance to live some farfetched dreams. Well, aside from squatting – that one is pretty obtainable, especially if you live in a dilapidated area.

From Capcom comes Exoprimal, the over-the-top team-based dinosaur shooter with heavy weaponry and swarms of mutated dinos. A good fit for Game Pass, certainly, but when it was revealed many wished Capcom would focus attention on a new Dino Crisis instead. We’re still intrigued to see how a Japanese take on the wave-based shooter genre fares, though. It’s due Friday.

Then there’s D3’s eccentric looking zombie slayer Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, with unrealistic ragdoll animations looking set to provide a comedic slant. Could be a sleeper hit, this.

Netflix has a new release too. Yes, really. OXENFREE II: Lost Signals looks set to become their biggest video game launch so far, and that’s despite the lack of an Xbox version. The original OXENFREE – a supernatural thriller set during an overnight party gone awry – was very well received, becoming a bit of an indie darling. Hopes are high that this sequel will be on par with the original.

THQ Nordic are also back with The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th century Europe. It’s due both at retail and on the download services. Mordhau is set in a similar period, but appears more action orientated, resembling the excellent Chivalry II. The PC original launched in 2019 and has apparently come leaps and bounds since, leading to this console release.

We can also expect the Unreal Engine 5 powered first-person survival game Dead Man’s Diary on Xbox Series, squatter settlement sim Common’hood, 2D platformer Gravity Circuit, a free-to-play re-release of Naraka: Bladepoint, the expanded Rain World: Downpour – with five new characters – and the on-rails shooter revival Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR for PSVR 2. A non-VR version is due before the year is out on Xbox, Switch, et al.

New release trailers

Exoprimal

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Mordhau

The Valiant

Dead Man’s Diary

Naraka: Bladepoint

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR

Rain World: Downpour

Gravity Circuit

Common’hood

Manic Mechanics

Strike Team Gladius

New multiformat releases

Exoprimal

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Mordhau

The Valiant

Rain World: Downpour

Strike Force Kitty

Sea Horizon

Risky Woods (QUByte Classics)

New on PSN

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Gravity Circuit

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate Episode III

Naraka: Bladepoint

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg

Arcade Archives POLE POSITION

Real Truck Driver Simulator USA : Car Games

New on Xbox Store

Dead Man’s Diary

Common’hood

Strike Team Gladius

X-Force Under Attack

Super Trunko Go

Mighty Mage

Words Of Wisdom

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

Next week: Pikmin 4, Viewfinder, Agriculture, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition , Syzygy: The Power of the Eclipse, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, Remnant II – Ultimate Edition, LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition, LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition, BAD DREAMS, REMEDIUM: Sentinels, Oaken, NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening, Killsquad, Frank and Drake, Cross Tails, and MetaDude.