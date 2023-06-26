UK chart sees four new arrivals including Final Fantasy XVI at no.1

It was a surprisingly busy week for new releases last week, especially considering the time of year. Of these new titles, four were able to enter the UK retail chart.

The PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy XVI managed to top both the all formats top 40 and the PS5 chart. Sonic Origins Plus was the second highest charting new entry, taking #3 in the all formats and #3 in the Switch chart. It showed up in all of the other individual format top tens, too.

Focus’ tactical squad shooter Aliens: Dark Descent took at respectable enough #11, while also making the individual format top tens – peaking at #5 in the Xbox Series chart.

Lastly, Crash Team Rumble barged in at #15. An online focus likely meant it performed better digitally. The lack of a Switch version may have also impacted sales.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom held onto #2 in the all formats chart. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbed to #4, F1 23 fell to #5, God of War: Ragnarok moved down to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained at #7, Diablo IV took a tumble to #8, Hogwarts Legacy fell four places to #9, and then at #10 it was FIFA 23.

Park Beyond and LEGO 2K Drive both exited the top 40, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, Splatoon 2 re-entered at #36 – one position higher than Splatoon 3, currently at #37. We’d wager this was due to Argos’ recent stock clearance, which saw Splatoon 2 and a few others throw into a ‘2 for £20’ deal.