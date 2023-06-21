MythForce invites you to star in your own Saturday morning cartoon

The term ‘Saturday morning cartoon’ is a little ambiguous for those who grew up in the UK – we had live kid’s shows that ran for most of the morning, such as Going Live, Motor Mouth, and No. 73.

That said, most of these ran a cartoon during their 3 hour block, with SMTV Live infamous for showing the original Pokémon series. Sunday morning was a different story, with Channel 4 seemingly making its way through DiC’s back catalogue.

I digress. MythForce, first announced in 2022, is intended to rouse nostalgia for the likes of He-Man, Thundercats, Dungeons and Dragons, and others with a medieval fantasy theme, with the screenshots suggesting an appreciation for the works of Filmation in particular.

It takes the form of an action roguelike dungeon crawler with a four-player online co-op. The first-person combat will feature a mixture of swords and sorcery, while magical artifacts increase strength and abilities.

You can get your hands on it now via the Steam demo. Developer Beamdog and publisher Aspyr have also confirmed console versions (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch) once it leaves early access. The 1.0 launch will feature three episodes, unlockable difficulty modes, drop-in/drop-out play, and an overhaul of the meta-progression system.

“MythForce is a love letter to the cartoons of my childhood. It’s reminiscent of the pure unadulterated fun we had playing together as kids. It was a lofty ambition for our first original IP, but we’re extremely proud of how it has continued to grow and evolve throughout development,” said Beamdog CEO Trent Oster.

The trailer is below, complete with an ‘80s cartoon-style theme tune.