Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom returns to no.1 while F1 23 and Park Beyond make top 40

After being nudged from the UK retail chart top spot by Diablo IV, Nintendo’s almighty Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom returns to no.1 this week.

There’s a new entry at #2 – EA/Codemasters’ F1 23. While it couldn’t claim an all-formats no.1, it did take the top spot in the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series charts. This would suggest a strong start.

Bandai-Namco’s theme park management sim Park Beyond had to settle for #38, failing to make a dent in any of the individual format charts.

Diablo IV fell to #3 in the all formats top 40. God of War Ragnarök climbed to #4, Hogwarts Legacy fell to #5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rose four places to #6, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FIFA 23, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor all fell a few positions each – now at #7, #8 and #9 respectively.

Then at #10 it’s Capcom’s acclaimed Street Fighter 6, down five places.

Presumably due to price drops, Saints Row and Forspoken managed to climb the top 40, with the crime caper currently at #13 (up from #24) and Square-Enix’s PS5 exclusive at #14 (was #30.)

The recently discounted Gran Turismo 7 was the week’s biggest faller, going from #9 to #23. LEGO 2K Drive had a rough week too, tumbling from #25 to #34. It may even leave the top 40 in a week or two.

