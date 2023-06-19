Out this week: Final Fantasy XVI, Aliens: Dark Descent, Crash Team Rumble, C-Smash VRS, Sonic Origins Plus, more

Square-Enix has expressed concerns about Final Fantasy XVI’s pre-orders falling short. The fact that it’s a PS5 exclusive, skipping both the PS4 and Xbox One/Xbox Series, may have something to do with this. Or perhaps nobody wants to spend 50+ hours with a hero named Clive.

Joking aside (and apologies to anyone called Clive) Final Fantasy XVI could very well become one of 2023’s highest-scoring games – the demo was met with praise from fans, describing it as a return to form with traditional, grounded, fantasy elements. It’s also hard to dislike a game that grants the protagonist a canine companion.

While the Xbox misses out on Final Fantasy, there are plenty of other new releases. These include the tactical Aliens: Dark Descent, anticipated expansion The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, the 4v4 teamwork-based Crash Team Rumble – launching at £24.99 – and Don’t Nod’s humanity ending Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. Indeed, considering the time of year it’s a curiously busy week.

We aren’t done yet, as we can also expect the intriguing puzzle adventure The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – which entails leaping into famous books to steal priceless artifacts – the match-four puzzle spin-off Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, Metroidvania Skautfold: Usurper, and the explorative island management game Nova Lands.

The Xbox additionally gains the top-down crafting/bee-keeping sim APICO, and arcade-style rhythm game LOUD: My Road to Fame. Then back on PSN there’s the promising Cosmic Smash sequel C-Smash VRS for PSVR2, the eagerly awaited Rogue Legacy 2 – due on PS Plus at launch – VR shooter Hubris, and a belated release of the parody-filled The Last Hero of Nostalgaia.

In addition to the usual assortment of 20+ eShop titles, the Switch gains the multiformat magical school management RPG Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 and Sonic Origins Plus – which adds a selection of the hedgehog’s Game Gear titles. We would have rather had full-screen Master System games, all told.

And yes, this does indeed mean there’s a choice between buying Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine and Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine this week. Amazing.

New release trailers

Final Fantasy XVI

Aliens: Dark Descent

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Crash Team Rumble

C-Smash VRS

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Sonic Origins Plus

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Hubris

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Nova Lands

Skautfold: Usurper

APICO

LOUD: My Road to Fame

New multiformat releases

Aliens: Dark Descent

Crash Team Rumble

Sonic Origins Plus

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Skautfold: Usurper

Tricks Magician

Nova Lands

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Robolt

New on PSN

FINAL FANTASY XVI

C-Smash VRS

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2

Rogue Legacy 2

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Neko Secret Homecoming Light

Mighty Mage

Hubris

New on Xbox Store

Crown of the Empire

Envasion

LOUD: My Road to Fame

Alice Sisters

APICO

Gravity Thrust

Time Of War, Arkano’90

Unimime – Unicycle Madness

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2

Sonic Origins Plus

Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island

Alchemic Cutie

Next week: AEW: Fight Forever, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Everybody 1-2-Switch, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful life, RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection, Front Mission 1st Remake, Inner Ashes, Enclave HD, Raging Bytes, Reverie: Sweet As Edition, NOOB – The Factionless, Classic Racers Elite, I’LL KILL HER, SOULVARS, Your Computer Might Be At Risk, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Single Player, Xicatrice, Goodbye World, Shootvaders: The Beginning, and Doom & Destiny Worlds.