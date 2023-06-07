Enclave HD is out at the end of June, PS5 version running behind

When we covered news of Enclave HD last June, we didn’t think it would take another full year to arrive. But then, what do we know about game development? Well, other than it can be difficult.

Retro specialists Ziggurat Interactive have confirmed that Enclave HD – under license from TopWave – will launch June 29th on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

A PS5 version is planned for a later date.

The medieval fantasy hack ‘n slash is being improved with new music, enhanced visuals, and more.

We’re hoping the “more” part relates to gameplay tweaks. Enclave was popular on Xbox in 2002 and managed to generate a buzz off the back of its then fancy visuals, but review scores were middling at best. The often-forgotten Wii version garnered even harsher criticism.

As per the original, it’ll include two campaigns with different endings, twelve playable characters, three difficulty settings, and an interactive tutorial.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that the HD upgrade will present the game on modern consoles stunningly, and introduce even more updated and new things for players to enjoy,” said Kate Woods, Vice President, at Ziggurat.