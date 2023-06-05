Street Fighter 6 enters the UK chart at #2; top 40 also sees first ever Evercade title

Not even the might of Street Fighter 6 – with its near universal acclaim, and reports of 1m sales already worldwide – can stop Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Capcom’s latest brawler had to settle for #2 in the UK retail chart, with Zelda claiming a fourth consecutive no.1. It’s difficult to say if Diablo 4 can take the throne next week. The deluxe digital version with early access appears have to been vastly popular.

The top 40 saw other new releases. SEGA’s Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition took #32, while Evercade Team17 Amiga Collection 1 made #40. We’ve wondered for some time if Evercade carts were chart eligible.

Incidentally, after entering at a respectable #6 last week The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – which we, and many other outlets, awarded a miserable 3/10 – has left the top 40 entirely. LEGO 2K Drive didn’t have a great week either, falling to #17.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 23, Hogwarts Legacy, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell a position each to occupy #3, #4, and #5.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor took #6, Zelda: Breath of the Wild held onto #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #8, GTA V fell one position to #9, and then at #10 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports – up four places this week.

Dead Island 2 left the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #19.

Source: Nintendo Life.