Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition launches July 31st

Nightdive Studios has made the bold promise that the upcoming retro FPS re-release Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition will be “more than a faithful recreation.”

How will this be achieved? Quite simply, it is the original version – it runs on Nightdive’s proprietary KEX engine but was built with the original’s source code.

This has allowed New Blood Interactive and Nightdive to make a bunch of tweaks and add modern touches. It’ll run at 60fps with artwork upscaled to 4K, and benefits from an improved field of view, a level editor, cloud saves, and more. The heavy metal 2013 reboot soundtrack will also feature as an optional extra.

Online play should be a blast, supporting 11 players. For those unaware, the original 1994 Rise of the Triad introduced the first ever ‘Capture the Flag’ mode – known here as “Capture the Triad” mode.

Look out for it on July 31st (a Monday!) on Steam, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch. Plenty of time to seek out the game’s cheat codes – which will still function here.

Here’s the trailer: