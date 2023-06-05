Out this week: Diablo IV, MotoGP 23, Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, SENSEs: Midnight, Amnesia: The Bunker, more

If social media chatter is to be believed, Diablo IV is about to become a new obsession for many. Reviews went live last week and were full of praise, with many critics claiming that it’s Blizzard’s magnum opus. Some critics, however, were cautious about incoming microtransactions, hoping that it doesn’t merely become a vehicle for selling accessories.

Things are hotting up in the racing arena with MotoGP 23 and Tour de France 23 due this week, and F1 23 following the week after. Retro shoot’em up fans can also fill their boots with the PS2 revival Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, and a PS4/Xbox One release of 1995’s Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition.

Sticking with the retro theme, there’s SENSEs: Midnight from eastasiasoft. Inspired by classic horror games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, it opts for fixed cameras and tank controls as our young live-streaming protagonist sets about exploring a haunted Japanese park.

Horror fans are reasonably well catered for this week, in fact. SENSEs: Midnight is joined by the first person Amnesia: The Bunker, and the ‘90s set Greyhill Incident – which entails surviving an alien invasion.

Other new releases include the coming-of-age RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods, perspective-altering adventure Toodee and Topdee, side-scrolling action platformer Nocturnal, and the doubtlessly thrilling Crypto Mining Simulator.

New release trailers

Diablo IV

MotoGP 23

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax

Amnesia: The Bunker

Tour de France 2023

Loop8: Summer of Gods

Greyhill Incident

Nocturnal

Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition

SENSEs: Midnight

Toodee and Topdee

A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950

New multiformat releases

Diablo IV

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Amnesia: The Bunker

MotoGP 23

Tour de France 2023

Nocturnal

SENSEs: Midnight

Toodee and Topdee

Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition

Greyhill Incident

Cat Souls

Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger

A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950

Truck Driver: Heading North

New on PSN

Loop8: Summer of Gods

BREAK STUFF VR

Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon

New on Xbox Store

Garden City

Listeria Wars

Aery – The Lost Hero

Dead Ground

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Loop8: Summer of Gods

MotoGP 23

Garden Simulator

Next week: F1 23, Park Beyond, Fall of Porcupine, Alchemic Cutie, Pixel Ripped 1978, Layers of Fear (PS5), Dordogne, Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs, Speed or death, Stay Out of the House, Steel Assault, Shark Pinball, and Chess Gambit.