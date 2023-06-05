Out this week: Diablo IV, MotoGP 23, Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, SENSEs: Midnight, Amnesia: The Bunker, more

If social media chatter is to be believed, Diablo IV is about to become a new obsession for many. Reviews went live last week and were full of praise, with many critics claiming that it’s Blizzard’s magnum opus. Some critics, however, were cautious about incoming microtransactions, hoping that it doesn’t merely become a vehicle for selling accessories.
Things are hotting up in the racing arena with MotoGP 23 and Tour de France 23 due this week, and F1 23 following the week after. Retro shoot’em up fans can also fill their boots with the PS2 revival Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX, and a PS4/Xbox One release of 1995’s Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition.
Sticking with the retro theme, there’s SENSEs: Midnight from eastasiasoft. Inspired by classic horror games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, it opts for fixed cameras and tank controls as our young live-streaming protagonist sets about exploring a haunted Japanese park.
Horror fans are reasonably well catered for this week, in fact. SENSEs: Midnight is joined by the first person Amnesia: The Bunker, and the ‘90s set Greyhill Incident – which entails surviving an alien invasion.
Other new releases include the coming-of-age RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods, perspective-altering adventure Toodee and Topdee, side-scrolling action platformer Nocturnal, and the doubtlessly thrilling Crypto Mining Simulator.
New release trailers
Diablo IV
MotoGP 23
Raiden III x Mikado Maniax
Amnesia: The Bunker
Tour de France 2023
Loop8: Summer of Gods
Greyhill Incident
Nocturnal
Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition
SENSEs: Midnight
Toodee and Topdee
A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
New multiformat releases
- Diablo IV
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- MotoGP 23
- Tour de France 2023
- Nocturnal
- SENSEs: Midnight
- Toodee and Topdee
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition
- Greyhill Incident
- Cat Souls
- Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
- Truck Driver: Heading North
New on PSN
- Loop8: Summer of Gods
- BREAK STUFF VR
- Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon
New on Xbox Store
- Garden City
- Listeria Wars
- Aery – The Lost Hero
- Dead Ground
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Loop8: Summer of Gods
- MotoGP 23
- Garden Simulator
Next week: F1 23, Park Beyond, Fall of Porcupine, Alchemic Cutie, Pixel Ripped 1978, Layers of Fear (PS5), Dordogne, Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs, Speed or death, Stay Out of the House, Steel Assault, Shark Pinball, and Chess Gambit.