Six new Evercade carts revealed, including two Duke Nukem collections

Blaze Entertainment has just finished wrapping up its Evercade Showcase Vol 1. We were convinced a ZX Spectrum collection was on the cards. While that didn’t happen, what was revealed was arguably far more exciting.

Six new cartridges were announced, along with a limited edition (2,000 units) Atomic Edition Evercade Vs console inspired by Duke Nukem. Why? Because the beefy brute is lined-up for not one but two collections.

Duke Nukem Collection 1 includes brand new remasters of Duke Nukem 1 and 2 developed by Blaze, along with the classic Duke Nukem 3D. Duke Nukem Collection 2 meanwhile will include the GBA’s Duke Nukem Advance, and the PSone’s Time to Kill and Land of the Babes.

While we can’t vouch how well the PSone games hold up, the ability to play Duke Nukem 3D on a handheld holds much appeal.

A six game Sunsoft Collection 1 was also announced, including Aero the Acrobat, Blaster Master, Journey to Silius, the cult NES platformer Gimmick! (which is about to receive a standalone release on consoles) and more. That was joined by the four game Delphine Software Cinematic Collection 1 including the Amiga’s Another World, Flashback, Operation Stealth, and Future Wars Time Traveller.

License holders Piko Interactive are also back to provide Piko Arcade Collection 1 – a nine game compendium formed from obscure Korean arcade games, such as the scrolling brawler Legend of Silkroad, and the beat’em up duo Dragon Master and Master’s Fury.

Then there was the indie cartridge Syndey Hunter Collection, bringing together the 8-bit and 16-bit inspired platformers series along with the maze game Jester.

Images via Funstock.co.uk