Glitch Busters, Cassette Beasts, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble, Fitness Circuit, Warhammer: Boltgun, and ghostpia hit the Switch

Somebody has shoved a broom up the eShop supply line and given it a good wiggle, causing a slew of new releases to gush forth. The source of the blockage? The smart money is on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its 70+ hour playtime.

This week we can expect Focus’ well-received retro-style FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – which currently boasts a respectable 79% Metacritic on PS5 – the colorful co-op online shooter Glitch Busters: Stuck on You, the Pokemon alike Cassette Beasts, and the character-based anime flab fighter Fitness Circuit.

There are not one but two Puzzle Bobble/Bust-A-Move games out too. Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! is a new entry in the series that appears to be going down well with fans, gaining a few 8/10s. It seems to have borrowed a few tricks from Space Invaders, of all things. Publisher ININ has also released the 1995 SNES original, available now for £6.99.

Then there’s Farming Simulation 23 – which has arrived to mixed reviews, allegedly in need of a franchise reboot – the intriguing abstract visual novel ghostpia Season One, NIS America’s tactical cooking RPG Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, and the story-driven side-scrolling platformer CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story.

Fights in Tight Spaces comes to Switch too, offering turn-based combat. Nintendo Life was left smitten, handing out an 8/10. “It takes a lot for a roguelike to feel truly fresh on Switch, but Fights in Tight Spaces does a great job of taking a well-worn format and making it feel just that,” they said.

Also look out for the first person puzzler Maquette, cutesy dog shelter simulator To The Rescue, 8-bit platformer Bat Boy, wholesome canine adventure Hello Goodboy, and the sci-fi top-down shooter REPLIKATOR.

Pulling no Punches might be worth a look too, being a beat’em up set during a pandemic where you get to stick it to deniers. Probably quite cathartic, we reckon.

New Switch eShop releases

ghostpia Season One – £16.99

They say this is an ideal town, a true utopia for ghosts…but is it really? Can you really call this place a utopia? More than anything Sayoko longs to return home, but that may prove harder than it seems. With forgotten memories to recover and a mysterious girl to investigate Sayoko has her hands full.

Ghostpia is a kinetic, visual novel with colourful visuals that look like a picture book. Adorned with glitches and noise, ghostpia is inspired by a deep sense of longing and nostalgia. Follow Sayoko’s captivating story as she searches for answers in this isolated town, surrounded by a vast desert of snow and unable to fit in with the ghostly atmosphere.

Enjoy a rich cinematic experience with a beautiful melancholic soundtrack and unique sound effects, to fully immerse yourself in the moving, sometimes sombre, sometimes exciting, narrative that ghostpia is trying to tell.

Fitness Circuit – £39.99

Enjoy working out with your own virtual trainer!

Super Circuit Training

Super Circuit Training is a workout method that alternates aerobic and strength-building exercises to efficiently burn calories, increase endurance, and improve muscle strength in a short period of time.

10 Minutes a Day, 3 Days a Week!

Super Circuit Training is designed to have a high training effect, so you won’t need to play every day. 10 minutes a day, 3 times a week will complete a standard workout session.

Skye Tales – £19.99

Join Skye the friendly dragon and glide across the colourful, musical, cosy valleys of Brinn in Skye Tales, a gentle puzzle exploration game set in a world that couldn’t be happier to see you!

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – £44.99

Tighten your pack and loosen your belt before digging into this dungeon-crawling adventure! Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook spices up the classic SRPG formula with deliciously fun cooking-based mechanics. Indulge in detailed character creation for your party, gather resources, ingredients, and items while exploring, and fight monsters in tactical combat. Then kick back by the campfire as you use what you’ve collected to cook meals that can give you the edge for your next course of dungeon delving.

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! – £34.99

The Story of Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! brings Bub, Bob, Peb and Pab to Rainbow Islands, where Miniroon, a mysterious character similar to Bub, lives. One day, Miniroon suddenly starts blowing bubbles, covering the whole island in them and causing problems for its residents.

Time for our four friendly bubble dragons to step in and help Miniroon stop his bubble blowing blunders!

In the latest adventure, players once again have to clear the bubbles across a series of increasingly challenging and fun stages. To help them in their endeavor, they can use numerous items and gimmicks or try their best on their own.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – £17.99

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favourite 90’s retro shooters.

Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos.

In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!

Glitch Busters: Stuck On You – £16.99

It’s a normal day on the net, until a virus outbreak turns everything upside-down. Only your squad of GLITCH BUSTERS can take on the net’s kookiest bugs in an online world gone haywire.

In the far-flung future, the AI that populate the net come under attack by mysterious viruses—and it’s up to your squad of GLITCH BUSTERS to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world!

Work alone or together with 3 friends to exterminate viruses across wildly inventive stages, including a towering metropolis and roaring volcano using special magnetic co-op abilities and an arsenal of unlockable weapons. Play, laugh, and shout with your team to take on the net’s kookiest bugs in an online world gone haywire!

Puzzle Bobble / Bust-a-Move (16-Bit Console Version) – £6.99

Play the beloved 1995 Classic, Puzzle Bobble, known as Bust-a-Move in the West, now on Nintendo Switch! Match three or more bubbles of the same color to clear the board in classic Bubble Shooter manner. Play solo or with a friend in local multiplayer mode. With catchy music and exciting gameplay, it’s fun for all ages and skill levels. Download Puzzle Bobble on Nintendo Switch and start busting bobbles!

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch™ Edition – £40.49

Grow crops, grow your agricultural empire! Become a modern farmer to operate more than 100 authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many other acclaimed manufacturers from around the world – offering a wide range of farming activities. Choose what kind of farmer you want to be!

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – £24.99

Traverse the sprawling city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with a device to rewind time. He and his friends must work together to keep their city safe, but as danger looms and secrets come to light, Ekko realizes he can’t trust anyone—not even himself.

Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE: A League Of Legends Story is a story-driven, single-player 2D action platformer featuring dynamic combat and unique exploration opportunities thanks to Ekko’s ability to travel through space and time. Rewind your actions to learn from your mistakes and outsmart each new enemy. Will it be enough to save Zaun’s future?

Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost- – £26.99

Players must work to escape a mansion full of hidden dangers with a mysterious girl that appears before them.

Development of Last Labyrinth is being lead by Hiromichi Takahashi. Working alongside him is a team of veterans from past famous titles, including Co-Director Tetsuya Watanabe, Lead Animator Atsuko Fukuyama, Lead Environment Artist Michiko Kusaba, and Sound Designer Takuya Hanaoka.

Experience a unique relationship with Katia, a girl who speaks a language you cannot understand and voiced by Stefanie Joosten, with music by Hiroki Kikuta.

Dice & Spells – £8.99

Looking for a thrilling RPG game that combines dice-based gameplay with epic fantasy adventure? Look no further than Dice & Spells, now available on Nintendo Switch™!

Build and upgrade available heroes, and lead them into battle against powerful enemies in a unique blend of dice-based combat and RPG elements. With endless value and strategic depth, this game will keep you engaged for hours on end.

Collect and upgrade various dice, each with unique abilities and effects, and choose from a variety of different heroes, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. As you progress through the game, explore a vast fantasy world filled with challenging enemies and epic loot.

Are you ready to roll the dice and cast spells in an epic darkest fantasy adventure?

Round People – £7.19

Round People is a video game in which the player controls a billiard ball and must fight against other balls on a table full of deadly traps.

Each ball has powers that can be used in the fight, such as shooting lightning or summoning a shield. The game allows up to four players to play simultaneously.

Players must dodge obstacles and traps as they fight for victory in this exciting pool game with a twist of fantasy and action.

You will have to think fast and act even faster to emerge victorious. Use your cunning and strategy to defeat your friends in games full of action and fun.

Don’t miss your chance to join the most intense pool ball fight of all time!

Terracotta – £16.49

Something stirs in the darkness of the underground mausoleum. A terracotta figurine cracks and a soul stirs within, awakened by the energy of the Tao. You wake, surrounded by eight thousand of your terracotta comrades. A curse has been placed upon the army of the first emperor, save yourself… meaning you are the only one who can lift it and bring peace to one of the greatest spiritual wonders of ancient China.

Terracotta is an action-adventure game based on China’s seminal Qin dynasty. Though ruling only for fifteen years, the first imperial dynasty laid the foundations of a state that would endure for over two thousand years. Experience the splendor and drama, as China transforms from a patchwork of warring states to a united empire. Witness the creation of the first Great Wall of China and the grand victories that preserved its legacy.

Moonleap – £7.00

Moonleap is a game about a moon boy on his journey to recover shooting stars. Change day to night with your jump and catch all the stars in this challenging puzzle-platformer!

An innovative mechanic with simple and accessible controls, walk and jump!

Loco Parentis – £7.99

Just a usual day. You’re heading out for a walk just like you do it every day. You’re stepping out of your apartment when all of a sudden, you see a little girl who looks frightened. She asks to help her find her mother…

From now on everything goes beyond normal. You are trapped in a nightmare that is taking place in this dwelling. But don’t even try to escape – you have to help this girl.

In this game, you will face paranormal creepy things that you need to defeat on your way to freedom. Meet terrifying tenants of your house… Are they friends or foes? Are you brave enough to find out the little girl’s story and find her mother? Hardcore gameplay, ominous atmosphere and constant sense of foreboding are waiting for you.

Dark Quest 3 – £15.99

A message from the Elder

“Heed my warning well, friends. A new evil has risen in the East. A power-hungry sorcerer of chaos magic is laying siege to the realm. That is why I called you here. You are heroes, one and all. And without you, all hope is lost. You will face untold challenges you may not survive, and old alliances will need to be rebuilt to stand a chance. I will guide you as best I can, but the rest is up to you.”

What is it?

You start the game at hero camp where you must create your party and then go on journey throughout the world by choosing different areas. Choose each area based on your party’s strengths and weakness, draw adventure cards, roll dice, fight monsters and reach the chaos castle to defeat the sorcerer and his magic.

Sunshine Shuffle – £8.50

Sunshine Shuffle is a narrative poker adventure featuring talking animals with criminal pasts and adorable outfits! Play Texas Hold ‘Em with the remaining members of the ‘Morning Shift’, a group of working-class creatures turned would-be Robin Hoods who crossed the Fishie Mob, and mostly lived to tell the tale. Unravel the story of how the largest bank on the Eastern Seaboard was robbed in a single afternoon as you play. Win hands to earn tokens and decorate the S.S. Sunshine with new light fixtures, chairs, card decks, and more. And try to boogie to the game’s vibrant, wiggle-inducing original ska soundtrack as you stare into the cold eyes of a 12 year-old kitten with nothing left to lose.

TORINTO – £4.49

When a powerful and sinister wizard named Malzer steals the hearts of the Torinto kingdom’s people, hope remains in the hands of those few heroes whose bonds are strong enough to protect them from the dark sorcery. Together they must turn the tide, defeat Malzer and return the kingdom’s inhabitants to their normal, peaceful existence, but the road ahead will be filled with peril!

TORINTO is a run ‘n’ gun game with a medieval twist. Blades take the place of bullets as the heroes traverse side-scrolling stages, from forests and fields to castle walls, quelling the heartless fiends that now roam the land. Watch for enemy projectiles like axes and hurled boulders, leap across scaffolds and over spiky pitfalls, run headlong into danger and come out victorious. But you don’t have to do it alone! Like many genre classics, TORINTO can be enjoyed solo or with a friend in simultaneous cooperative play!

Finally, in Love Again – £24.99

The Story:

A successful pastry chef, you’ve put love on the backburner for one too many years. But a run-in with an ex and the serendipitous appearance of five younger men have put the light of love back into your life!

Marlon’s Mystery: The darkside of crime – £8.99

If you enjoy playing detective games, embark on an enigmatic adventure and discover the darkest secrets of the Taylor family.

Abby Marlon and Jared Evans are recruited by the Taylor family to investigate a murder case: the youngest daughter, Eleanor, has murdered her father Edward and has got away with the inheritance money.

Abby and Jared have to trail Eleanor through different places to find her, but to do so, they will have to solve a mystery surrounding the family.

Bat Boy – £13.49

Interdimensional mage Lord Vicious has brainwashed Bat Boy’s fellow teammates in order to participate in the Trials of Darkness, a heinously brutal series of athletic events! It’s up to Bat Boy to team up with the mouthy crow Garou, traversing a hostile world to free the minds of his sports-hero teammates before they fall victim to the trials. Along the way, Bat Boy will encounter a variety of characters, some allies, most not, as he fights his way to the final confrontation with Lord Vicious.

Bat Boy pits the titular hero against the former allies of his sports team with heroes such as Racket Girl, Shinai Guy, Aquaria and Mr. Blitzer, among others as he travels through the many regions beyond Lord Vicious’ dimensional gateway!

Hush Hush – £16.99

Featuring the cast of the hit game “Crush Crush”, Hush hush is a branching visual novel where you need to juggle a schedule and multiple lovers to save them from a gruesome fate.

The story of Hush Hush centers around five girls that the player must date, impress, and ultimately make fall in love with them. Each girl is hiding a potentially dangerous secret that the player will need to discover and find a way to address / solve.

Hush Hush is full of branching paths that affect the story. It has fully-voiced English dialogue, dozens of beautiful CGs to collect, and over 12 hours of engaging story-rich gameplay!

AKAIITO HD REMASTER – £10.39

After the death of her only living relative – her mother, this past summer Kei was sorting through her inheritance and learned that her father, who had already passed away, owned an old Japanese mansion in a little-known place called “Hemizuka?.

Kei decides to investigatein order to determine the prospects of this forgotten homestead.

On the way there, Kei has a strange dream in which a huge tree pierces the sky and a girl named Yumei appears

with a flock of butterflies.

What is the legend of the mountain god and human sacrifice in Hemizumika?

What is the truth of Kei‘s lost memory?

Hemizuka is Kei’s birthplace. When the characters come across each other, the wheels of destiny quietly begin to turn…

AOISHIRO HD REMASTER – £10.39

Syouko Osanai, head of the kendo club at Seijo Gakuin, came

to Shosin Temple in Unasaka, far to the south for the kendo club’s training camp.

That evening, Syouko and Yasumi Aizawa, the club manager were walking along the beach when they saw a girl lying in the sand. Syouko rescued the girl and found out her name was Nami. From then on, the girl became fond of Syouko and Yasumi. After that, Syouko’s fate was changed forever as her destiny unravelled moment, Shoko‘s life changed forever.

RINA:RhythmERROR – £3.59

RINA RhythmERROR is a two-dimensional + retro electronic style rhythm game

Different from traditional audio games, the wrong melody will bring players a complete story under the setting of the world view, which is more like an adventure.

Where there is an adventure, there is a battle. Here, even if you don’t follow the rhythm, as long as you survive, it is a kind of victory~

Cassette Beasts – £17.99

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities!

Transform into monsters using… retro cassette tapes? Faced with the constant threat of monster attacks, the residents of Harbourtown, New Wirral choose to fight fire with fire. Record a monster to tape, then play it back to take on its form for battle!

Fuse monster forms. Getting close to your companion has benefits–while transformed you can combine your strengths to gain the upper hand in battle! Any two monster forms can be fused to produce unique, fully-animated new fusion forms.

Explore a rich open world. Certain monster abilities can be used in human form. You’ll need these to help you get around, solve puzzles, and locate dungeons. Glide, fly, swim, climb, dash, go invisible, or turn magnetic!

Travel alongside a diverse cast of human companions. Never fight alone! Form bonds, spend time together, and help your selected partner complete personal goals to become a better team.

Master a deep battle system. Take advantage of elemental chemistry to apply extra buffs or debuffs alongside your attack, or even alter your opponent’s elemental type!

True Disc Golf – £13.49

True Disc Golf has 4 courses with 18 holes to play.

You can play with 1-4 players locally and against others online.

There’s also training and skills challenges.

You can play with controller, touch or motion control.

End of Lines – £14.99

End of Lines is an interactive graphic novel, set in the near future. Following a climate-induced apocalypse, a group of survivors centered around a small family wanders in the devastated countryside of Southern Europe, looking for a livable place to settle.

A well-researched, environmental tale that acts as a warning about climate inaction and the collapse of ecosystems.

ANIMALITY Nintendo Switch™ Version – £4.49

ANIMALITY is a skill-based animal runner game. The game’s goal is to avoid dragons and demons while trying to grab gems and tokens. Either single-player or with your friend in a local multiplayer co-op, and use these gems to collect nine fabulous pixel art animals!

Spectrolite – £12.59

Spectrolite is a unique take on first-person platformers, where you can experience the mix of thrilling atmospheric levels and intense timed challenges. Use rethought traditional platforming mechanics spiced up with powerful abilities to experience a level of precision new to the genre!

Enjoy large scale hand-crafted levels with diverse environments and soundtrack, and bite sized time trials, where you can compare your skills against others on the global leaderboards. Learn from your mistakes and master every speedrunning challenge by observing the ghosts of other players!

Fantasy Tower Defense – £2.99

A horde of horrible monsters is attacking your kingdom, build your towers fast and survive all the waves. If arrows or stones are not enough, use elements to your advantage and slay them all.

REPLIKATOR – £9.99

REPLIKATOR is a top-down shooter with roguelike elements, set in an abandoned space science complex.

In the role of a galactic mercenary, you will have to fight against hordes of crazed robots and ectoplasmic monsters. Explore a mysterious scientific complex and uncover the secret of the REPLIKATOR project.

Get ready for dynamic battles where you will constantly have to move and aim well to survive. The locations of rooms, enemies, and traps are procedurally generated, to insure a new challenge with every game!

Super Night Riders -£4.49

Super Night Riders is a modern arcade racing game inspired by the retro classics.

You are Alice, a beautiful and talented motorcyclist known as the Red Rider.

In this game, your position in the race does not matter. It’s all about traveling as far as possible while dodging the rival riders, and reaching each checkpoint before the timer hits zero.

All the races starts during the day and continue through the night right up until sunrise.

The game features 2 visual styles: Super and Classic.

Ride through 36 beautiful stages in 6 challenging courses!

To The Rescue! – £16.75

To The Rescue! is a dog shelter simulator where you are responsible for taking care of dozens of cute dogs in need of homes. It’s not all cuddles and snoot boops though: running a shelter can be a lot of work. You have to manage all of the dogs’ needs in order to maximize their chances of finding the right forever homes.

Each day brings new challenges and rewards. Dogs have specific preferences, can get infectious diseases, and can have negative traits. But you can also hold fundraisers, get random donations, and, if you work hard, help someone find their new best friend. Unfortunately, there’s never enough room, and always more dogs.

Some dogs are more desirable than others, but maybe if you can afford to wait long enough, just maybe, every dog will have their day.

20% of the profit from all sales of To The Rescue! goes towards real dog shelters through our charity partner the PetFinder Foundation.

BlackSmith HIT – £4.09

Become the ultimate blacksmith in BlackSmith HIT, an exclusive and captivating arcade game for Nintendo Switch™. Immerse yourself in an ultra-realistic hammering experience, featuring stunning graphics, incredible animations, and intuitive controls. Hammer the red iron, discard the cold ones, and unlock amazing rewards as you progress through new levels.

Prepare to unleash your inner strength and experience tremendous satisfaction in BlackSmith HIT. Only if you have what it takes to be a real blacksmith, your hammer awaits. Seize it and embark on a smashing adventure! This game is tailored for passionate and competitive players, offering a wealth of excitement and challenges.

Hello Goodboy – £12.79

Hello Goodboy is a heartwarming, wholesome adventure featuring Iko, a boy new to the afterlife. With no memory of what brought him to the world beyond, he must rely on Coco, a strangely familiar dog who will help him solve the mysteries of this new existence.

Journey through unknown, yet familiar places, meeting fellow souls on their own adventures through the afterlife. Pay it forward with generous favours for them and try to figure out just why Iko landed in the land beyond to begin with. However, mind the time: there’s only so much of it!

Maquette – £16.99

MAQUETTE is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. MAQUETTE makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

Head to the center of the world and you’ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms.

In Maquette you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story. Where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles.

Vaccine Rebirth – £6.29

Your friend has been infected again, find a cure before time runs out. But it won’t be easy, sooner or later your friend will relapse and you’ll have to find a new cure in a new randomly generated mansion. Will you be able to discover the secret of the mansion and save your friend once and for all?

Vaccine Rebirth has been built from scratch, expanding the original idea, including new gameplay mechanics, enemies, locations, weapons and much more!

Share the fear playing in the new local cooperative mode or beat the best online records of other survivors.

Onigo Hunter – £13.49

While investigating ancient ruins, the King has completely disappeared. His daughter, whose position as Princess is under threat, makes a request for help. A fledgling hunter takes on this request and sets off on a quest to find the King…

Fight turn-based battles and aim to become the strongest hunter by taking on requests at the guild. Set traps to capture monsters, combine and turn them into equipment and items! Changing your equipment will also change your outfit look. Complete a whole range of challenges, including a monster catalog and a skill list to complete!

Bee in The Valley – £4.49

Embark on an adventurous journey through the world of valleys in Bee in The Valley! Discover wild, forest, and mountain valleys, filled with unexpected fun moments and exciting challenges.

Your goal as a bee is to explore these unknown valleys, searching for flowers and collecting nectar to make honey in the hive. But don’t be fooled, it’s not as easy as it seems. Learn to fly like a real bee in the characteristic zigzag style known as the ‘Dance Bee’.

Each mission becomes more challenging, with increasing time pressure. Your time limit is determined by the honey percentage in the hive, and the pace of honey consumption accelerates with each mission. Fly faster, collect more flowers, and unlock new valleys.

But beware! In each valley, you’ll encounter surprising rivals such as bears, hornets, spiders, hedgehogs, birds, and bats. Outsmart them to successfully complete your missions. The key moment in the game is a special mission where you must defend your beehive. Take control and attack the bear using your powerful sting! Show your defensive skills and protect your home.

??????????? – Welcome Kokuri-san – – £17.89

“Investigating the Seven Wonders… Sounds really fun!”

“Welcome Kokuri-san” is a short novel game in which the currently active VTuber “Kurune Kokuri” appears as the game’s main character and draws a story with you.

In some scenes, ASMR voices are recorded to create an intimate atmosphere and enjoy the scenario with Kurune Kokuri.

Pulling no Punches – £8.99

Pulling no Punches is a classic beat’em up game with frame-by-frame animations, where players will try to survive a fictional pandemic in a city filled with madness and denial. The game includes 4 playable characters with unique unlockable moves, extremely detailed environments and local co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Serene Hike – £4.49

Embark on a peaceful journey through a vast and majestic forest in Serene Hike. Explore various buildings and objects as you immerse yourself in the serene beauty of nature with a focus on relaxation and tranquility.

Best Forklift Operator – £17.99

Best Forklift Operator is a unique game about driving a forklift – a vehicle without which world trade and logistics would stop. Here, you can experience the challenges of a forklift operator.

The game features a combination of faithful simulation and entertainment that forklift fans have been waiting for for a long time. This is evidenced by the Arcade mode, where you can express yourself and make a big mess in the warehouse – and best of all, instead of punishment, you get a reward for it.

Take the training and show that you are ready for the challenges. Complete tasks fast and precisely, earn money and become the king of warehouses, yards, loading, and unloading. Just be careful not to damage your equipment or products, if this happens your wallet will quickly become empty!

The Case of the Golden Idol – £16.99

Discover clues surrounding 12 strange and gruesome deaths and build your own theory. Pick your suspect, deduce the motive, unmask the awful truth.

Step into the shoes of an 18th century detective and uncover the mystery behind twelve strange deaths spanning 40 years, all somehow connected. Unmask the true killers in this sprawling narrative and discover their devious motives.

Observe closely and reconstruct each scene of death. Your skills of deduction can identify each suspect, motive and murder weapon.

Reveal the true nature of the mysterious Golden Idol and those who covet it. Follow the journey of a cursed aristocratic family as you untangle a web of deceit and villainy in your hunt for the truth behind this dark conspiracy.

The Blind Prophet – £22.49

The Blind Prophet is a Point & Click game with a dark, gloomy atmosphere, maintained in a comic book style.

SENT BY GOD

You play the role of Apostle Bartholomeus, on a divine mission to liberate the city from the evil forces plaguing it.

SEE THROUGH THE ILLUSION

Use your extraordinary power – Stalker’s eye to detect demonic corruption. Find clues to move forward on your hunter’s path and continue the story.

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath – £17.99

Amaterasu and her disciple, Empress Himiko, tyrannize feudal Japan with their mighty army of yokai.

Each character plays very differently. Kensei masters close combat, but he cannot jump, while Ayame is way more agile thanks to her jumps and long-ranged attacks. Switch between both heroes and combine their skills to overcome tough platforming challenges and face epic boss fights.

Mystical Mixing – £4.49

Pour the potion into the cauldron, throw in the clover, bone and feather, stir and voila – you have a cute Mixie!

Combine other ingredients to create Mixies with different features: winged, horned, spotted, furry… the possibilities are endless.

Let your Mixie friends explore the mysterious island, find hidden treasures, repair the magical portal and collect new ingredients to create even more adorable pets. Over time, you might even discover a way to combine Mixies with each other.

Mystical Mixing is an enchanting simulation game that will immerse you in a world of magic, alchemy and wonder. So grab your cauldron and start the adventure!

Johnny Trigger – £4.49

Johnny Trigger – International Man of Mayhem!

Stylish, deadly and smooth as a billiard ball, Johnny Trigger is a man on a mission in this non-stop platform shooter game where the action never ends.

Do you have what it takes to bring down the underground world of the mafia?

Home Sweet Home – £8.99

In this Real Life kind of game, you can work, have fun and even work out to get fit. It’s your duty to take care of your house. Remember to clean it everyday, and don’t forget to work, otherwise you will have no money. You don’t want to get hungry or sick, right?

Fights in Tight Spaces – £19.49

With an evolving roster of abilities, you must train new cards, upgrade existing ones, and find the perfect combinations to defeat your opponents and bring down criminal organisations across the world.

In an era where espionage is handled largely by data-packets being pored over by teams of analysts, Section Eleven’s approach is more hands-on, dealing with the sorts of criminal organisations who live and operate outside the realms of electronic communication. When the rest of the intelligence services have failed, they call Section Eleven.

As a Section Eleven agent it is your job to find direct solutions to emerging threats… largely by smashing people’s faces into things.

The game blends deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries.

Pick from over 200 cards as you build a deck to suit your play style and your opponents’. Encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead.

Next week: We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, Super Mega Baseball 4, Killer Frequency, Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, Etrian Odyssey III HD, To Hell With The Ugly, The Tartarus Key, LASERPITIUM, Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Mythargia, Constellations, Aery – The Lost Hero, Powers of Hex, Move The Pin: Classic Logic Puzzle, Boxville, Korokoro Harley, and Kuroi Tsubasa.