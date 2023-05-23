LEGO 2K Drive dashes into UK top ten while Zelda: TotK remains no.1

Given that it’s still generating a buzz on social media, it’s no surprise that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains the UK’s no.1 in the boxed physical chart.

Zelda fever has also helped Breath of the Wild hold onto #8 for a second week running. Not only this, but Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has returned to #14 after a complete top 40 absence.

FIFA 23 returned to #2 – possibly fuelled by a price cut. Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dropped one position each, now at #3 and #4.

As is usually the case, weirdly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can be found at #5.

Pokémon Scarlet climbed from #18 to #6. Then at #7, it’s the new release LEGO 2K Drive. The colourful smash ‘n crash racer also took #15 in the Switch chart, #6 in the PS4 chart, #8 in the PS5 chart, and #3 in the Xbox Series top ten.

Back in the all formats chart, Animal Crossing: New Horizons held onto #9 while Dead Island 2 sees us out at #10. Minecraft Legends left the top ten, although it only fell to #11. Incidentally, vanilla Minecraft has plummeted to #27 for an unknown reason – it’s usually found close to the top of the chart.

It’s also curious to note that the 3D platformer A Hat in Time managed to claim #3 in the PS4 top twenty this week – quite possibly marking its first-ever physical chart appearance. This appears to be down to a price cut on Amazon. It dropped to £7.99 last week, only to quickly sell out.

The exciting world of the UK retail charts, eh?