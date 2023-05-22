Out this week: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Miasma Chronicles, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2, Star Trek Resurgence, more

Grab a caffeinated beverage or three. It’s another one of those weeks where the number of new releases is vast. Just how someone would possibly find the time, and money, to play them all is beyond us – especially when so much decent stuff is due. Next week, too, is looking alarmingly busy.

One mercy is that a lot of this week’s noteworthy new releases are launching on Game Pass. There’s the cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana – which garnered an EDGE [9] – the very well received Pokémon alike Cassette Beasts, the multiformat 1800s railroad management sim Railway Empire 2, a belated release of the top-down adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and what appears to be an Xbox Series X version of Double Fine’s Massive Chalice.

The bigger releases of the week include the long time coming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from German developer Daedalic, the post-apocalyptic RPG Miasma Chronicles – from the creators of Mutant Year Zero – narrative-driven adventure Star Trek Resurgence, and the Prodeus-inspired retro FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.

The Switch also gains Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! and Spike Chunsoft’s Fitness Circuit – both of which are due digitally and at retail.

Then there are belated PS4/Xbox One releases of the pet simulation Wobbledogs and the mini-game suite Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition.

Also look out for ToyLogic’s colourful 1-4 player co-op shooter Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, strategic RPG Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, a PSVR2 iteration of Nock, and the tactical brawler Fights In Tight Spaces. Self-explanatory, that one.

We can also expect Take-2’s promising After Us – giving the chance to explore a post-human world – along with the 2D action platformer duo CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story and Bat Boy, with the latter featuring 8-bit backdrops. Swing!

New release trailers

Miasma Chronicles

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Planet of Lana

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZefsQ7YMBLY

After Us

Railway Empire 2

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story

Star Trek Resurgence

Glitch Busters: Stuck On You

Cassette Beasts

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Wobbledogs Console Edition

Supraland Six Inches Under

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!

Fitness Circuit

Nock

Fights In Tight Spaces

Bat Boy

Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Dice Legacy: Definitive Edition

Dark Quest 3

Danger Gazers

Chronicles of 2 Heroes Amaterasu’s Wrath

Miracle Snack Shop

New multiformat releases

Miasma Chronicles

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

Star Trek: Resurgence

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Wobbledogs

After Us

Fights in Tight Spaces

Supraland: Six Inches Under

Bat Boy

Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition

Dice Legacy Definitive Edition

Torinto

Dark Quest 3

New on PSN

Glitch Busters: Stuck On You

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Protodroid DeLTA

Aeterna Noctis: Pits of the Damned

Nock

Santas Monster Shootout

Spectrolite

Degroid

New on Xbox Store

Planet of Lana

Cassette Beasts

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Kingdom Rush Origins

Danger Gazers

Lost Artifacts: Frozen Queen

Evil Wizard

Miracle Snack Shop

Pirates Pinball

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon

Replikator

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition

Fitness Circuit

Next week: Street Fighter 6, Company of Heroes 3, We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie, KILLER FREQUENCY, Super Mega Baseball 4, Evercade Team 17 Amiga Collection 1, Evercade Piko Collection 3, Lucy Dreaming, Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Aquaris, Homebody, Sugar Tanks, Paper Flight – Beyond Time, Speed Truck Racing, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, LASERPITIUM, Shame Legacy, Everdream Valley, Farworld Pioneers, and belated PS4 releases of SkateBIRD, Gunfire Reborn, and the Game Boy Color’s Shantae.