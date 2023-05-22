Out this week: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Miasma Chronicles, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2, Star Trek Resurgence, more

Grab a caffeinated beverage or three. It’s another one of those weeks where the number of new releases is vast. Just how someone would possibly find the time, and money, to play them all is beyond us – especially when so much decent stuff is due. Next week, too, is looking alarmingly busy.
One mercy is that a lot of this week’s noteworthy new releases are launching on Game Pass. There’s the cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana – which garnered an EDGE [9] – the very well received Pokémon alike Cassette Beasts, the multiformat 1800s railroad management sim Railway Empire 2, a belated release of the top-down adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and what appears to be an Xbox Series X version of Double Fine’s Massive Chalice.
The bigger releases of the week include the long time coming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from German developer Daedalic, the post-apocalyptic RPG Miasma Chronicles – from the creators of Mutant Year Zero – narrative-driven adventure Star Trek Resurgence, and the Prodeus-inspired retro FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.
The Switch also gains Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! and Spike Chunsoft’s Fitness Circuit – both of which are due digitally and at retail.
Then there are belated PS4/Xbox One releases of the pet simulation Wobbledogs and the mini-game suite Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition.
Also look out for ToyLogic’s colourful 1-4 player co-op shooter Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, strategic RPG Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, a PSVR2 iteration of Nock, and the tactical brawler Fights In Tight Spaces. Self-explanatory, that one.
We can also expect Take-2’s promising After Us – giving the chance to explore a post-human world – along with the 2D action platformer duo CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story and Bat Boy, with the latter featuring 8-bit backdrops. Swing!
New release trailers
Miasma Chronicles
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Planet of Lana
After Us
Railway Empire 2
CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story
Star Trek Resurgence
Glitch Busters: Stuck On You
Cassette Beasts
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
Wobbledogs Console Edition
Supraland Six Inches Under
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
Fitness Circuit
Nock
Fights In Tight Spaces
Bat Boy
Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Dice Legacy: Definitive Edition
Dark Quest 3
Danger Gazers
Chronicles of 2 Heroes Amaterasu’s Wrath
Miracle Snack Shop
New multiformat releases
- Miasma Chronicles
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Wobbledogs
- After Us
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Supraland: Six Inches Under
- Bat Boy
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition
- Dice Legacy Definitive Edition
- Torinto
- Dark Quest 3
New on PSN
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- Protodroid DeLTA
- Aeterna Noctis: Pits of the Damned
- Nock
- Santas Monster Shootout
- Spectrolite
- Degroid
New on Xbox Store
- Planet of Lana
- Cassette Beasts
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Danger Gazers
- Lost Artifacts: Frozen Queen
- Evil Wizard
- Miracle Snack Shop
- Pirates Pinball
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath
- Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
- Replikator
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition
- Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
- Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Fitness Circuit
Next week: Street Fighter 6, Company of Heroes 3, We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie, KILLER FREQUENCY, Super Mega Baseball 4, Evercade Team 17 Amiga Collection 1, Evercade Piko Collection 3, Lucy Dreaming, Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Aquaris, Homebody, Sugar Tanks, Paper Flight – Beyond Time, Speed Truck Racing, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, LASERPITIUM, Shame Legacy, Everdream Valley, Farworld Pioneers, and belated PS4 releases of SkateBIRD, Gunfire Reborn, and the Game Boy Color’s Shantae.