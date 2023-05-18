Trinity Trigger, LEGO 2K Drive, Murtop, Bunhouse, Nightmare Reaper, and Winter’s Wish: Spirit of Edo hit the Switch

The Switch eShop is still feeling the impact of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hype, with far fewer big-name releases due this week than usual. Of course, there’s never nothing new of interest on the eShop – even during the quieter times of the year.

This week sees the arrival of the RPG Trinity Trigger, a fast-paced adventure inspired by ‘90s role-playing classics,, from a team that previously contributed to Secret of Mana, Xenoblade, and Octopath Traveller. It launched in the US a few weeks ago and managed to garner mostly positive reviews. A nostalgia trip worth taking seems to be the general consensus.

Then there’s the multiformat racer LEGO 2K Drive, which has been appropriately described as Forza Horizon 5 remade with LEGO. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions currently have Metacritic scores of 78% and 73% – with the Switch version, worryingly, yet to be reviewed. Word has it that the online functionality is impacting save data, so that’s something to be wary of.

We can also expect a trio of retro-inspired games. Nightmare Reaper is a retro first-person shooter that went down well on PC last year, even gaining a few 8/10 review scores. Murtop – which we reviewed yesterday – successfully mixes Dig Dug with Bomberman, while Ziggurat Interactive’s World Championship Boxing Manager 2 sports pixel art visuals.

Horror game duo No One Lives Under The Lighthouse and Under the Warehouse both feature PSone-style visuals, making their release date timing peculiar. Oddly similar names as well.

There’s a duo of visual novels to consider too. The full price (£44.99) Winter’s Wish: Spirit of Edo has launched to a positive reception, even gaining a 4.5/5 from Digitally Downloaded. Love on Leave appears to have more interactive elements, being based around a romance-filled break in the countryside. Oh la la.

Other new titles include a £5.99 re-release of the PC Engine action platformer Cyber Citizen Shockman – marking the first time it has gained an English translation – the rabbit-filled greenhouse management sim Bunhouse, and two (count ‘em!) Puzzle Bobble clones: Bubble Monsters and Magic Bubble Shooter. Just wait for the real deal next week, eh?

Speaking of next week, it seems that publishers are hoping Switch gamers will be done with Zelda: TotK by then, as there’s a whole cavalcade of new releases due.

New Switch eShop releases

LEGO 2K Drive – £49.99

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO® driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!

Trinity Trigger – £44.99

Step into the world of Trinity Trigger, an all-new action role-playing game combining the look and feel of iconic RPGs of the ‘90s with a modern emphasis on fast-paced, customizable combat. As Cyan, a young man burdened by the gods with the mantle of Warrior of Chaos and an inevitable clash against the Warrior of Order, players will set out on a grand adventure to defy fate and save Trinitia. Cyan and his companions Elise and Zantis are accompanied by strange creatures known as Triggers that can transform into eight types of weapons, and players can switch freely between the three characters to implement a solo combat strategy, or team up with up to two friends for local co-op.

KARGAST – £8.99

“You just woke up but… oh, wait! This is not right! Everything seems weird and.. where did everyone go?”

Kargast is a dark narrative exploration game with light RPG elements and branching endings.

It tells a surreal and semi-satirical story of an unwell child on the brink of death,

and his adventures through his surreal, cryptic surroundings..

Under the Warehouse – £5.49

In an unnamed city, deep in the urban sprawl, lies a darkened building of brick and concrete filled with boxes, documents, appliances and enigmatic workers of all sorts. No one seems to question the mysterious, haunting atmosphere of the complex. In first-person adventure Under the Warehouse, you take the role of a worker who receives a phone call and a request for help.

The caller needs an egg that lies somewhere in the confines of the warehouse, but in order to find it, you’ll need to converse with the other workers, uncover clues, collect items, solve puzzles in classic point-and-click fashion and explore the darkest corners of this place. With multiple endings to discover, the surreal journey ahead will test you wits and reward your curiosity… if you’ve got the courage to face it.

Murtop

Help Murti save the world from an invasion of carrot-hungry moles with her bomb-pooping skills!

Bio Prototype – £3.59

When you woke up, you realized that you have been transformed into a monster.

A wave of irrational experimentation rushes towards you.

Hurry up and mutate! evolution! Become scarier monsters than them!

Use flesh and blood to bloom a way of survival! 24 characters, more than 80 kinds of organs, and endless build combinations?

Love on Leave – £22.09

With the exception of event screens, you side-scroll through the world around you.

Your goal is to enjoy your time off surrounded by nature as you nurture a hearty romance with the Amakusa sisters!

Bubble Bird – £0.89

The player must make quick decisions and choose the right path based on the color of their bird.

Bubble Bird is a simple yet addictive game that is great for both adults and kids to play. She perfectly develops reaction and the ability to make quick decisions.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – £12.79

The boxing world is at your fingertips in this streamlined and outrageously entertaining sports management simulation. Simpler interfaces and more straightforward decision-making deliver a tighter gameplay loop that keeps up the pace and your boxers in the action.

Enlist competitive fighters, recruit top-notch staff, and ride the hype train all the way to endorsement city! Watch it all play out in the ring as your fighter takes the throne…or gets KO’d.

An official sequel to 1991’s highly-applauded World Championship Boxing Manager™, this iteration captures the essence of the original and expands upon it. Offering updated visuals, deeper gameplay, and new characters that extend the World Championship Boxing Manager™ franchise, World Championship Boxing Manager™ 2 provides fun for grizzled veterans and lightweight fans. Go toe to toe with fantasy characters, or take the main stage with historical boxing legends including Rocky Marciano™, Sugar Ray Robinson™, and more!

Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo – £44.99

1716. Kyoho era. Repeated incidents in Edo upset and frighten the people, so the “Oniwaban” is created to help maintain order and security. A girl born with special powers in a far away village has been exiled to the snowy mountains because she sees “black Threads” whenever a disaster will occur.

Men claiming to be Oniwaban appear at her door, saying she is needed in Edo. Her ability to sense oncoming disasters could save the country from demonic forces.

Or destroy it.

Magic Bubble Shooter: Classic Bubbles Arcade – £8.99

Load up your cannon and shoot colourful objects to clear the field!

The rules of the game are very simple – you need to destroy objects of the same colour with your cannon. Watch the colour of your projectile so that it matches the colour of the objects. If you hit an object with the same colour, they will be destroyed!

The last levels are a real warm-up for mindfulness! But despite the complexity of the puzzles, the gameplay will allow you to escape from the daily routine and have a good time.

Cyber Citizen Shockman – £5.99

Everything was going great for Tasuke and Kyapiko until one fateful day when they

woke up as the cybernetically enhanced, Shockman!

Thanks to the genius of the Doc, they were given the opportunity to become cyborgs and heroes of justice tasked with taking down the Evil Group which had been terrorizing the town. The only catch is they have 18 days to get the job done and become humans again.

Fufill your destiny as hero of justice and restore peace to the town!

No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – £12.50

The cult slow burn horror hit No One Lives Under the Lighthouse from Marevo Collective is launching on Nintendo Switch™ with updated features!

The previous lighthouse keeper has gone missing without a trace and you are the newest keeper tasked with keeping the lighthouse lit every night. Keep your sanity from slipping on this desolate rock in the middle of the ocean, and don’t give in to hallucinations. Let it be a calming reminder that it’s just you here, because No One Lives Under the Lighthouse.

Published by Torture Star Video and Puppet Combo ® ©

911: Cannibal – £3.59

In this horror game you are a kidnapped teenager. Maniac – cannibal keeps you in his creepy house. Hide and search items that can help you find a way out of the scary place and survive the nightmare. Solve puzzles to get to inaccessible places. And do not forget about attentiveness – you need to carefully cover up your tracks so that the maniac does not suspect anything.

Can you hide and outsmart the cannibal and survive without missing a single detail? Or will he catch you in the very first minutes and in the evening you will find yourself in his plate? In this horror, survival depends only on your ingenuity, attentiveness and memory.

Undergrave – £4.49

Welcome to the Void Realm, a place where danger lurks around every corner. From the creators of Red Ronin comes a new challenge that will test your strategic skills and tactical prowess. Undergrave is a thrilling roguelike adventure that promises a new experience with every try.

As you step into the Void Realm, you must rely on your character’s 3 distinct abilities to survive. However, every ability you use consumes your precious stamina, which recovers with time. You must use your abilities wisely to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

To succeed in Undergrave, you must perfect your strategy and combine your abilities to outsmart your enemies. With each new try, you’ll encounter new challenges, but with the right moves and quick thinking, you can emerge victorious.

Are you ready to take on the Void Realm and prove your worth as a tactical mastermind? The challenge awaits in Undergrave!

Apploval – £22.49

The Tower of Approval that Everyone Dreams of Climbing “Applival”

Monoly of the Monono Tribe

Using the Tower of Approval that suddenly appeared in the village

I’m going to develop a village!

anime style graphics

And please enjoy with cool sound.

Bunhouse – £17.99

Bunhouse is a cute, simple, bunny-filled game focused on growing plants and managing a greenhouse with fellow buns. Take care of your leafy plant buddies by balancing the amount of water and light they get. Play with friends and upgrade your greenhouse for wholesome, relaxing fun.

Sometimes life is hectic. Sometimes we just need to take a breather and relax in a happy little world filled with bunnies. This is the core vision of Bunhouse – a game you can play solo or with up to four friends to relax and be happy. There is nothing to kill, no one to be better than, no quests or debt to pay off, just some plants that need watering and a greenhouse full of possibility.

Japanese Escape Games The House – £7.49

The 17th “Japanese Escape Games” series!

?THE GAME SYSTEM

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Unalive 010 – £4.49

Welcome to the captivating world of Unalive – a game where the hero must battle fierce monsters using their shooting skills. You will navigate randomly generated room labyrinths and face challenging bosses, while mysterious events unfold throughout the game. Be prepared for unpredictable challenges and tests at every turn, creating an immersive atmosphere that draws the player deeper into the world’s mysteries and enigmas. Will you be able to unravel all the secrets of Unalive? Only time will tell…

Belle Boomerang – £6.49

The monarchs have been placed under a monstrous curse! Play as Belle with the aid of her legendary boomerang, and raise the curtain on this evil scheme. Leap through a world full of charming creatures and lively environments, inspired by the shining stars of the golden age!

No boomerang alone can save this kingdom… Toss cherries, inspirit statues, and soar through flame-filled skies!

Black Jack Waifu Tour – £4.09

Feel lucky today! Now, you can play BLACKJACK Waifu Tour, your favorite 21 card game – anywhere and anytime.

Bet without spending money, and enjoy a unique experience!

If you are a fan of casino table games, you will love our black jack.

Today, luck is on your side. Develop a good strategy and achieve victory!

Become a professional real blackjack 21 blitz player by betting just like in other casino table games without risking your real money!

Sudoku: Casual Board Game – £8.99

Sudoku is the oldest and very popular mindfulness puzzle! There are riddles for every taste – from the simplest to the most complex. And if the task is beyond your power, then you can always use the hints that will help in solving the puzzle.

Pleasant music and colorful graphics will allow you to immerse yourself in the game, completely relax and have a good rest. Forget about paper sudoku, now the puzzle will always be with you on your device! Train your brain, develop logic and mindfulness!

Bubble Monsters – £4.49

This addictive classic bubble blast match-three game comes with a cute monster graphics style, great challenging levels and some nice special items for better game experience in harder levels.

Stylish 3D graphics, multiple environments and unique monster characters gives the game a special touch.

Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot – £13.49

Even the tiniest coin can prove vital in this adventure. Remember – the only weapon at your disposal is your mind!

WHAT’S THE POINT?

Dive into the past of the post-apocalyptic world of Bifrostia and those who led it to ruin. Why do they want the RO-2 unit? Before you find that out, you need to make a daring escape from under their noses.

DON’T TRUST THE RUST

The rusted city of Ilgrot is not the best place to live. Especially, if you find yourself with the wrong droid, at the worst possible moment. Make a run for it and “point & click” your way to safety. Escape this devastated land!

Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril – £8.31

It’s not just any kid, it’s Battle Kid!

After having uncovered a devious plot to build a super-secret Supermech on your island, you head to an ancient high-tech fortress in an effort to prevent this weapon from being completed.

Navigate through the various sectors of the fortress and battle its denizens while avoiding its many dangers in this authentic 8-bit retro gem!

Along the way, you will uncover items that will allow progress to new locations of the fortress and grant you new abilities.

Do you have what it takes to overcome the perils that lie ahead–or is the island doomed?

HEXAPODA – £11.69

After the last human war, gases were spread through the atmosphere, making it unbreathable.

The richest fled to orbital colonies and the others took refuge underground.

You are a young hothead, hired by a team of scientists left on earth who are looking for a solution to bring humans back to the surface.

Woodland Hike – £4.49

Immerse yourself in the serenity of nature with Woodland Hike.

Discover hidden paths, encounter wildlife, and soak in the peaceful ambiance as you wander through the forest.

Nightmare Reaper – £24.99

A dark and violent meld of retro and modern action games, inspired by the classic 2.5D first-person shooters of the 90s, with elements of modern looter shooters and roguelites.

Next week: Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble, Fitness Circuit, Terracotta, Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition, ghostpia Season One, Cassette Beasts, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, Bat Boy, TORINTO, Hush Hush, AKAIITO HD REMASTER, AOISHIRO HD REMASTER, RINA:RhythmERROR, True Disc Golf, End of Lines, Fights in Tight Spaces, ANIMALITY Nintendo Switch™ Version, Spectrolite, Fantasy Tower Defense, REPLIKATOR, Skye Tales, Home Sweet Home, and To Hell With The Ugly.