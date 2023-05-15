Out this week: LEGO 2K Drive, Tin Hearts, Humanity, Zool Redimensioned, Cyber Citizen Shockman, more

There’s an odd trend to this week’s assortment of new releases, with many having a doppelganger.

We can expect two arcade-style stunt-filled racers in the form of LEGO 2K Drive, and Ubisoft’s free-to-play remaster of Trackmania. Two retro platformers also receive re-releases – the PS4 version of Zool Redmimensioned, which adds new local party games, and a £5.99 re-release of the PC Engine’s Cyber Citizen Shockman.

Then there’s a double-whammy of retro-style first-person shooters, with Nightmare Reaper and Chasm: The Rift due. And how about two PSone-style horror adventures? Enter No One Lives Under the Lighthouse and Under The Warehouse.

Other, more unique, releases include the Victorian-era puzzle adventure Tin Hearts – which plays like a 3D version of Lemmings, complete with a story to tell – the offbeat and technically impressive puzzle platformer Humanity, a PS5/XBX release of Toylogic’s online fantasy battler Warlander, and Ziggurat’s pixel art World Championship Boxing Manager II.

The Xbox also gains belated releases of Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost (minus VR support) and the cops ‘n robbers one-on-one fighter Verdict Guilty. Then on PS4/PS5, the PSP’s Pursuit Force and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow make a pitstop. As we said, everything is in double-vision this week.

New release trailers

LEGO 2K Drive

Tin Hearts

Humanity

Warlander

Trackmania

Zool Redimensioned

World Championship Boxing Manager II

Trinity Trigger

Cyber Citizen Shockman

Nightmare Reaper

Chasm: The Rift

Under The Warehouse

No One Lives Under the Lighthouse

Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost

Death, Soul & Robots

New multiformat releases

LEGO 2K Drive

Warlander

Tin Hearts

Trackmania

World Championship Boxing Manager II

Cyber Citizen Shockman

New on PSN

Humanity

Zool Redimensioned

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Pursuit Force

Firmament

Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z

New on Xbox Store

Nightmare Reaper

Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost

Chasm: The Rift

Verdict Guilty

Ratyboy Adventures

Infini

Under the Warehouse

No One Lives Under the Lighthouse

Kargast

Undergrave

Death, Soul & Robots

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Trinity Trigger

Garden Simulator

Next week: The Lord of the Rings – Gollum, Miasma Chronicles, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Planet of Lana, Cassette Beasts, Bat Boy, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, Railway Empire 2, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, Evil Wizard, Protodroid DeLTA, Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, Star Trek: Resurgence , Amnesia: The Bunker, Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition, Red Matter 2, Fitness Circuit, Fights in Tight Spaces, Dark Quest 3, Spectrolite, TORINTO, After Us, Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat, and Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!