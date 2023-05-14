Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom becomes the UK’s fastest-selling Zelda game

You must (ultra)hand it to Nintendo – Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become the fastest-selling entry in the series in UK chart history, with sales 2.7 times higher than the equally acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It has also become the fastest-selling retail release of the year so far, beating WB’s Hogwarts Legacy.

It wasn’t able to take the accolade of becoming the fastest-selling Switch release ever, though, with Pokémon Scarlet/Violet shifting more units. It did however generate more revenue thanks to the popularity of the collector’s edition.

We have GI.biz to thank for tallying and tracking sales, incidentally.

The UK retail chart also reveals that TotK fever helped Breath of the Wild re-enter at #8, making for a very Switch-centric top ten.

Hogwarts Legacy – which returned to no.1 last week due to the belated PS4 and Xbox One versions – fell to #2. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dropped to #3, while FIFA 23 climbed to #4

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe took #5, Dead Island 2 dropped from #3 to #6, Super Mario Odyssey – the current Switch pack-in – made #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft Legends.

The multiformat TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 was the only other new entry, making a pitstop at #31.