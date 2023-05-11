Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Dokapon Kingdom Connect, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, and Garden Simulator hit the Switch

You’d think that publishers would shy away from releasing games the same week as the highly anticipated Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On the contrary – a few other full-price games are imminent on the eShop, although the majority of these are also due on Zelda-less systems this week too.

Dokapon Kingdom Connect is the exception, being a multiplayer board game with RPG elements. It’s a sequel to an often-forgotten PS2 game, dating back to 2007 – itself a remake of a 1994 SNES title.

Review scores so far are a mixture of 6s, 7s, and a couple of 8s. “Dokapon Kingdom Connect is a very niche thing indeed. But it’s silly, wacky, colourful and charming. Everyone in the household can have a laugh with it, and putting aside the old school “cheating” AI, it’s mechanically sound,” said Digitally Downloaded.

Then there’s the turn-based RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, the bend filled racer TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – launching at an eyebrow raising £53.99 – and the far from serious Garden Simulator, which we’ve had some fun with.

As for indie releases, look out for comedy adventure Local News with Cliff Rockslide, tower defence sequel Elemental War 2, faux Game Boy game 2021: Moon Escape, and a trio of retro-style shooters: the almost full price Star Gagnant, the virus blasting Herodes, and the ‘90s arcade inspired Gunvein.

Of course, all of this is kind of irrelevant as everyone will be playing Tears of the Kingdom this weekend. We’re expecting social media to be awash with videos showing off outlandish weapon fusions and delightfully daft vehicles.

New Switch eShop releases

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – £59.99

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch.

Embark on a perilous quest to unravel the truth behind a cataclysmic event that has sent the kingdom into turmoil.

You’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Harness the power of Link’s new abilities to craft and construct fantastic weapons and vehicles!

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – £35.99

A year has passed since the events of Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The war was fought and won. Life went on.

That is, until the children are summoned to Pharaoh to aid with the investigation of the recovered Taranis. During their survey, the Taranis suddenly goes haywire and sets out on a deadly rampage, trapping and absconding with a number of their party. The remaining children and Malt board their erstwhile enemy—the dread tank Tarascus—to chase after the Taranis and save their friends.

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – £53.99

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy is the most epic, most dangerous and most spectacular race in the world. It is a course of over 60km on the roads of the Isle of Man, includes 264 bends, and requires high-powered bikes specially prepared for the race. The riders who compete in it train their whole lives for the chance to win the ultimate accolade: being crowned champion of the Isle of Man TT.

The game includes all the official content of the latest TT (riders, bikes, teams, course) for a unique and true-to-life experience. You are plunged into the middle of the TT as if you were there. And you will feel all the passion and tension this race generates.

Whether you compete in the Supersport or Superbike class, you can ride on 32 different circuits and over 200km of roads. Simply choose one of the 38 official riders available: 21 in Superbike and 17 in Supersport.

The game features easy-to-learn and intuitive riding with ultra-realistic and cutting-edge physics for the ultimate immersion and simulation quality. Many professional riders even use the game to train and learn the circuit.

Dokapon Kingdom Connect – £44.99

Everyone in Dokapon Kingdom loves money.

One day in this peaceful land, monsters suddenly appeared and began attacking nearby towns. The economy collapsed, and people were at their lowest. Taxes were no longer being paid, of course.

So that’s when the King took action!

He decided to gather the bravest warriors to rescue these towns so he can get paid! In exchange, the one who collects the most shall be rewarded with the Princess’ hand in marriage and the throne.

And thus, an adventure for money begins, where absolutely anything goes!

Garden Simulator – £22.99

The love of gardening is a seed once sown that never dies.

Fresh vegetables, healthy fruits and beautiful flowers – now you have the chance to take care of your own allotment and harvest the crops. Boredom at home is a thing of the past – today you’ll enjoy nature. Cultivate your own virtual garden, take care of the plants, then harvest and sell them.

With Garden Simulator you’ll get your own patch of land, place decorational elements, and nurture the plants, before you harvest them. The richer your yield, the more you can sell and the more money you can spend to enhance your piece of paradise. With countless unlockable features and additional content, your green thumb will be challenged to the max!

Lawnmower, watering can and seedlings are waiting for you – get ready for a beautiful and relaxing time in nature. And don’t forget: Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade.

Leap From Hell – £9.99

Jump, Dash, Fly.

In this first-person puzzle platformer you will try to figure out the right way through each level and afterwards can try to improve your timings by finiding hidden paths and secret short cuts. Your goals are to sucessfully finish a level as well as to beat the fastest time of our level designers – will you be able to do this?

The game is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking, surreal, scare and hellish worlds.

Sometimes the right path is not the one right in front of you so be ready for some environmental puzzles.

Elemental War 2 – £17.99

Elemental War 2 takes you into a threatened world: hordes of monsters suddenly pour out of the abysses of hell from a faulty summoned portal. Will you manage to build a defense line of defense towers against the forces of evil in time?

Elemental War 2 offers you the popular tower defense feeling combined with innovative game mechanics: as soon as you defeat an elemental – a particularly strong enemy that will demand everything from you – you’ll receive its element stone, which you can use to build new defense towers. As you keep collecting elements, you’ll always have new levels and tower combinations at your disposal.

Only if you skillfully combine the different towers and make use of their advantages will you be able to stand up to the monster hordes. Through in-game side quests, you’ll also unlock items that further enhance the abilities of your towers or decisively weaken your opponents at just the right time!

Elemental War 2 offers you dozens of hours of gameplay to develop strategies, complete all the quests and discover all the secrets of the game world. The lovingly hand-built maps offer you varied games and always new challenges!

Murderous Muses – £11.99

It’s been a year since controversial artist Mordechai Grey was murdered.

Now, a new exhibition is opening on the anniversary of his death, featuring six of his most famous portraits – each one a potential suspect in his murder.

You play as a security guard, exploring the gallery in the echoing hours to uncover clues about the crime. Solve puzzles and use the Eyes of Mordechai to bring the portraits to life, restoring the past to find his killer…

King Jister 3 – £5.39

Introducing King Jister 3, the third chapter in the classic point-and-click adventure series for Nintendo Switch! Set in a medieval castle, you must take on the role of a brave hero on a mission to rescue your beloved Ariabel from the evil clutches of King Jister.

Poosh XL – £4.49

“Poosh” your way through the obstacles and see how far you can get in this one-button arcade score chaser!

Just press the “Poosh” button when your power and angle is just how you want it but don’t wait too long or the floor will raise up and destroy you. Avoid hitting anything and survive as long as you can to make waves in the leaderboard.

A Western Drama – £16.19

A Western Drama is an arcade audiogame with a deep story set in the American frontier of the nineteenth century, starring two bounty hunters, the young Wade and his master Drake.

As Wade, the player will have to face caravan thieves, robbers, cutthroats, and mercenaries in violent shootouts and fast duels, trying to capture the four most dangerous criminals in the West and get to the heart of Wade’s recurring nightmares.

Binaural audio allows players to live in a realistic world, without using any visual feedback. Through binaural audio, the player is immersed in a three-dimensional audio world, that we have designed following the typical atmospheres of spaghetti western stories, full of characters, small outposts, dirt roads, and cities.

Forever Lost: Episode 2 – £4.99

The cult classic finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch™!

Congratulations! You managed to escape from that … what was it? A hospital, a lunatic asylum? No it was something else, was it … staged? Who built it? Who put you there?

None of that matters right now, you must keep moving! No time to catch your breath, you just have to keep going! Have you won your freedom or are you just in another cage? Were you ever free before this whole … whatever this is … started?

Explore what awaits in front of you and learn all you can about what you left behind.

Welcome … to Episode 2.

Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story – £0.99

Help Alice escape the isolated log cabin by discovering clues and solving puzzles.

Cabin Escape is a short and sweet game designed for our fans while they waited for Forever Lost: Episode 3, if you enjoy it and would like to help support us please consider purchasing the full series or simply tell your friends about the game.

The game is a prologue to the Forever Lost series but don’t worry, you don’t need to play either game to appreciate the other. They will both compliment each other nicely though so it is encouraged.

Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories – £4.49

Welcome to “Zombie Apocalyse: Survival Stories”! This epic visual novel will plunge you into a zombie apocalypse like you’ve never experienced before. With over 20,000 words of gripping narrative, this game will take you to a post-apocalyptic world infested with the undead, where every decision you make and battle you fight will have a lasting impact on your story of survival.

In “Zombie Apocalyse: Survival Stories”, you will face countless challenges as you fight to survive in a world in ruins. You will face hordes of hungry zombies in exciting and action-packed battles. You will have to make difficult decisions that will affect the course of your story.

Sakura Gamer – £9.99

When she was a young girl, Nekohime dreamed of being a video game developer. She’s abandoned that dream to focus on her uninspiring job as a computer repair technician.

That is, until her childhood friend, Clover, introduces her to the seductive Suki. Suki is determined to turn Nekohime’s dream into a reality and finally develop a game – and she refuses to let Nekohime’s self-doubt stop her!

Will they be able to make a hit game together, or will it all be for naught? Will Nekohime manage to find love?

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike – £6.49

A new and exciting game type joins the popular Pretty Girls series! Pretty Girls 2048 Strike is a slide puzzle battle game where you move and combine number blocks to increase their damage counter. By sliding the blocks against enemies, you reduce their health points and work to clear them from the board as fast as possible. Select a character, use quick-thinking strategy to gain the upper hand and eliminate opponents from 5 demon tribes to claim victory!

As you defeat opponents in Pretty Girls 2048 Strike, you’ll earn points to unlock new characters and costumes, all of which can be viewed in the enhanced Dressing Room mode and even used to assemble custom dioramas!

Pixel Driver – £5.99

Pixel Driver is a fast paced infinite driving game where you race in heavy traffic at high speeds. Crashing into cars is AWESOME since they break up into parts which lets you cause proper havoc.

Fluent and responsive controls let you dodge other cars at amazing speeds.

Pick up coins to unlock new cars and make sure you don’t run out of fuel. In our opinion this is a great way to learn how to drive.

Prove that you are the #1 driver in the world by reaching the top position in the hall of fame.

Little Disaster – £4.99

Help this little disaster to reach the shiny crystal on every level in this explosive puzzle platformer.

Watch the timing of your explosion-meter, otherwise you can destroy everything around you! Use your brain to solve each puzzle, and complete more than 70 increasingly difficult levels across four different environments.

You can even ascend into space if you’re good enough!

Gunvein – £17.95

Gunvein is an intense, dynamic bullet hell STG inspired by the arcade masterpieces of the 90′ and 00′.

Screen domination is vital – use your lock ons & charged energy blasts to overwhelm enemies before they overwhelm you.

Aggressive play is rewarded with resources that can be used to temporarily power up your shot, or to unleash a devastating screen clearing Bomb. Use this to create destructive feedback loops!

Score isn’t merely a number – the points you accrue come back to you as extra lives & currency for the game’s shop system.

Star Gagnant – £30.59

Star Gagnant is a vertical scrolling Shmup supervised by Takahashi Meijin.

Unique rapid fire system

Implemented a unique rapid fire system that uses the SPECIAL gauge and changes attack power with your rapid fire speed.

This system was created through discussion between developer Terarin and supervisor Takahashi Meijin.

The point of strategy is to select an appropriate rapid fire speed according to the situation and manage the SPECIAL gauge.

Herodes – £4.49

It is the year 2197. Humanity has never been closer to immortality – there is no disease that can’t be cured, no virus that can’t be defeated. Until now.

You will use cutting-edge technology to shrink yourself down and hunt down a new and mysterious virus that can’t be defeated by any other means.

After You – £6.29

You are Aron, a man who wakes up in his room and realizes that he is alone. Neither his family nor his neighbours are there.

From there, Aron will begin a journey to try to understand what has happened.

Over the course of three chapters, Aron will reveal the deepest and most humane secrets of the people who inhabited these places.

After You – Level Escape is a game of puzzles included in the narrative, they are not easy puzzles, you will not have help, you will not be able to save when you want. Its gameplay is based on exploration, reading notes and deduction, to solve the puzzles.

For a Vast Future – £13.49

Sink into a classic RPG, and wait for your turn to STOP Doomsday from happening!

The people of Seralia experienced a devastating war. While most of them fight over scraps, the corrupted government schemes to take revenge using a secret weapon – secret and deadly. Join a group of heroic outlaws and stop this madness.

2021: Moon Escape – £4.49

2021: Moon Escape is a classic experience based on exploration, combat and character progression where the game world is a constant threat to your survival and the success of your desperate but noble mission.

A nostalgic experience that can also be played in vertical mode with touch controls to match better the 90’s feeling! Play with classic green color mode, choose between multiple color palettes or play with full colored mode!

Secret Dimension – £4.49

Embark on a journey through the Secret Dimension, a mind-bending platformer that will push your limits. With each level more challenging than the last, navigate through optical illusions, obstacles, and tricky puzzles to beat the clock and set new high scores. The unique isometric perspective and stunning graphics will keep you mesmerized as you strive to master the game and become the ultimate champion.

Truck Climb Racing – £8.99

This is no place for the weak. Only true truck drivers manage to overcome their limits in the most adverse conditions on roads that defy physics and their skills.

Local News with Cliff Rockslide – £8.29

**Plunge yourself in the (kind of) exciting world of Local News, in first person!**

Cliff Rockslide is the owner of Butterfly Valley’s largest news streaming service with a massive number of seven subscribers. Your job is to help him grow his channel by recording everything even remotely exciting with your camera.

The quiet little town is about to experience the biggest news event it has ever witnessed, outranking even the unfortunate incident regarding a badger and the town’s main power line few years ago.

Local News with Cliff Rockslide is a first-person comedy adventure game where you hold the camera. Wielding this weapon of mass information is a responsible task. The faith of the channel lies on your magnificent shoulders.

Next week: LEGO 2K Drive, Trinity Trigger, Murtop, Bio Prototype, KARGAST, Under the Warehouse, World Championship Boxing Manager 2, Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo, Love on Leave, Magic Bubble Shooter: Classic Bubbles Arcade, Cyber Citizen Shockman, No One Lives Under the Lighthouse, and Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril.