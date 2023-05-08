Out this week: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Ride on the Edge 3, Fuga 2, Garden Simulator, Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator, more

Even though close to thirty Zelda games have been released since 1986, the arrival of a new entry in the series always feels like a special occasion.
This is partly thanks to Nintendo spacing them a few years apart – Breath of the Wild, lest we forget, is now over five years old. Nintendo is also fond of implementing new ideas into each entry, with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom opting for the ability to fuse weapons together, relocate overworld items with the Ultrahand, explore several sky islands, and construct new vehicles to get around.
While it’s bound to obtain glowing reviews (Zelda games have one of the best track records around, if not the best) we may see complaints aimed at weapon durability, and perhaps at the Switch itself – imagine what more powerful hardware could offer a game with such scope and scale. It is, at least, guaranteed to push the Switch to its fullest. For better or worst.
The Switch also garners Dokapon Kingdom: Connect – a party package dating back to the PS2 era – and its own iteration of the multiformat TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. We were expecting Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Switch too, but alas, it was officially canceled a few days ago. The Xbox One and PS4 versions still launch this week, along with a bunch of DLC. On the subject of Marvel, the PS5’s remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man is also now available as a standalone release.
This week also sees the arrival of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on PS5, four-player party game Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator, the curiously compelling Garden Simulator, retro FPS Nightmare Reaper, the PSVR2’s Another Fisherman’s Tale, and the turn-based RPG sequel Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2.
Devolver Digital’s dark fantasy RPG Weird West gains a definitive edition too, joining Fuga 2 on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Lastly, Ubisoft’s Trackmania is making a surprise pitstop on Xbox and PlayStation formats as a free-to-play release. Technically, it’s a remaster of the 2006 original.
New release trailers
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator
Garden Simulator
Another Fisherman’s Tale
Space Engineers
Death or Treat
Nightmare Reaper
Herodes
Kargast
New multiformat releases
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – PS4/Xbox One
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator
- Trackmania
- Garden Simulator
- Death or Treat
- Nightmare Reaper
- Boss Rush: Mythology
- Herodes
New on PSN
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS5
- Another Fisherman’s Tale
- Space Engineers
- Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
New on Xbox Store
- Size Matters
- Blacksmith Forger
- 90” Soccer
- Sudocats
- DRIFTCE
- After You – Level Escape
- Urbek City Builder
- MathLand
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween
- Little Disaster
- Kargast
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
Next week: LEGO 2K Drive, Zool Redimensioned, Humanity, Tin Hearts, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, World Championship Boxing Manager II, Firmament, Under the Warehouse, Alchemic Cutie, Verdict Guilty, No One Lives Under the Lighthouse, and Warlander.