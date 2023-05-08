Out this week: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Ride on the Edge 3, Fuga 2, Garden Simulator, Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator, more

Even though close to thirty Zelda games have been released since 1986, the arrival of a new entry in the series always feels like a special occasion.

This is partly thanks to Nintendo spacing them a few years apart – Breath of the Wild, lest we forget, is now over five years old. Nintendo is also fond of implementing new ideas into each entry, with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom opting for the ability to fuse weapons together, relocate overworld items with the Ultrahand, explore several sky islands, and construct new vehicles to get around.

While it’s bound to obtain glowing reviews (Zelda games have one of the best track records around, if not the best) we may see complaints aimed at weapon durability, and perhaps at the Switch itself – imagine what more powerful hardware could offer a game with such scope and scale. It is, at least, guaranteed to push the Switch to its fullest. For better or worst.

The Switch also garners Dokapon Kingdom: Connect – a party package dating back to the PS2 era – and its own iteration of the multiformat TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. We were expecting Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Switch too, but alas, it was officially canceled a few days ago. The Xbox One and PS4 versions still launch this week, along with a bunch of DLC. On the subject of Marvel, the PS5’s remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man is also now available as a standalone release.

This week also sees the arrival of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on PS5, four-player party game Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator, the curiously compelling Garden Simulator, retro FPS Nightmare Reaper, the PSVR2’s Another Fisherman’s Tale, and the turn-based RPG sequel Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2.

Devolver Digital’s dark fantasy RPG Weird West gains a definitive edition too, joining Fuga 2 on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Lastly, Ubisoft’s Trackmania is making a surprise pitstop on Xbox and PlayStation formats as a free-to-play release. Technically, it’s a remaster of the 2006 original.

New release trailers

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator

Garden Simulator

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Space Engineers

Death or Treat

Nightmare Reaper

Herodes

Kargast

New multiformat releases

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Weird West: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – PS4/Xbox One

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator

Trackmania

Garden Simulator

Death or Treat

Nightmare Reaper

Boss Rush: Mythology

Herodes

New on PSN

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS5

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Space Engineers

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike

New on Xbox Store

Size Matters

Blacksmith Forger

90” Soccer

Sudocats

DRIFTCE

After You – Level Escape

Urbek City Builder

MathLand

Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween

Little Disaster

Kargast

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Next week: LEGO 2K Drive, Zool Redimensioned, Humanity, Tin Hearts, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, World Championship Boxing Manager II, Firmament, Under the Warehouse, Alchemic Cutie, Verdict Guilty, No One Lives Under the Lighthouse, and Warlander.