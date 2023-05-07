Hogwarts Legacy tops the UK retail chart while Redfall fails to make the top 40

Last week saw a media blitz surrounding Star Wars Day, but this wasn’t enough to help Star Wars Jedi: Survivor secure a second week at no.1 in the UK retail chart.

Instead, WB’s Hogwarts Legacy takes the top spot – fuelled by the arrival of the Xbox One and PS4 versions. See, it can pay off to spend additional development time fine-tuning. It will likely return to no.1 once again when the Switch version is finally released in July.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fell to #2, while Dead Island 2 dropped to #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4, and then at #5 it’s FIFA 23 – giving EA two games in the top five.

Super Mario Odyssey remained at #6, while WWE 2K23 returned to #7 with a price cut seemingly to thank. GTA V also saw a sales boost, up from #16 to #8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained at #9. Lastly, at #10, it’s Minecraft Legends, with vanilla Minecraft making a rare top ten exit – it’s at #15, a position far lower than usual.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp continues to tumble, down from #17 to #31. With Switch owner’s eyes poised on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it may leave the top 40 next week. Incidentally, on the eve of TotK’s launch, the five-year-old Zelda: Breath of the Wild sits proudly at #18.

So, Redfall. Unlike the recent Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox, Bethesda’s widely panned open-world shooter did actually gain a retail release. It failed to make the top 40 multiformat chart, but did show up at #5 in the Xbox Series top ten. This isn’t great news for Microsoft – it doesn’t take more than a few hundred sales to break the lower end of the top 40 currently. Obviously, digital downloads will paint a different picture – provided Microsoft chooses to share that information.