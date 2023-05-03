Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons announced for PC and consoles

Billy and Jimmy have never strayed far from the world of video games, returning at least once per generation for a new instalment. This is, in part, thanks to good old licensing – IP holders Arc System Works always seem happy to get the duo back out on the streets.

This time, the license has gone to publisher Modus (Trine 4, Cris Tales, Them’s Fightin’ Herds) with Singapore-based Secret Base at the helm. They’re best known for 2018’s Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe, which appears to have been mostly well received.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons looks set to be a departure for the series, bulked with modern tropes. Four gangs need to be taken down, and it’s your decision in which order they should be tackled. The first gang will, unsurprisingly, always be the easiest. After their defeat, however, the remaining gangs become stronger and larger. This should allow for decent replay value.

Upgrades can be purchased – an idea first seen in the much-maligned Double Dragon 3 – while tokens are used to unlock tips, art, music, and extra characters. In addition to Billy and Jimmy, Marian and newcomer Uncle Matin (who carries a riot shield) will also be playable.

The revised pixel art visual style may prove diverse, featuring ‘chibi’ style renditions of classic characters, seemingly influenced by Shredder’s Revenge.

Online play is promised too but won’t be available at launch. This is perhaps to ensure it makes its proposed summer release date – meaning we can expect it in just a few months’ time. Take a look at the trailer below: